Kentucky football team gets two more commitments for class of 2018

The Kentucky Wildcats have two more football commitments for the class of 2018, and the new additions are coming from a familiar place.
Three-star defensive end Davoan Hawkins and three-star wide receiver Marvin Alexander both announced their commitments to UK on Tuesday morning after informing the Wildcats’ coaching staff of their decisions.
Hawkins and Alexander are teammates at Chaminade-Madonna Prep in Florida, the same school that produced UK class of 2017 signees Josh Ali and Chris Whittaker.
Eddie Gran was the primary recruiter for both players, marking two more recruiting victories for UK’s offensive coordinator, who was named by 247Sports as the top recruiter of 2017 prospects in the south Florida area.
Hawkins — a 6-foot-4, 250-pound prospect from Hollywood, Fla. — played primarily on the offensive line this past season, and he has great size and intensity for a defensive lineman, his projected position at Kentucky.
247Sports ranks Hawkins as the No. 34 strongside defensive end in the class of 2018. He had reported scholarship offers from Louisville, Wisconsin, West Virginia, North Carolina State and several other top schools.
Alexander — a 6-3, 175-pound prospect from Hollywood, Fla. — had early scholarship offers from Syracuse, Southern Miss, Central Florida and East Carolina. Rivals.com and Scout.com both rank him as a three-star recruit.
He played this past season at Flanagan High School in Florida but is now with Chaminade-Madonna.
Hawkins and Alexander join three-star quarterback Jarren Williams as UK’s second and third commitments for next year. The Wildcats are hosting their second “junior day” event this weekend, and the program is expected to sign another nationally ranked class in 2018.
