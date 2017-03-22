A breakdown of the new terms of Stoops’ deal with Kentucky

Kentucky’s football coach got much more than just a simple, two-year extension on his contract, he also got a lot of new extras included in the deal.
According to Mark Stoops’ new deal released by the school on Wednesday afternoon, the Cats coach will receive an automatic “extension opportunity” of one year each time the team wins at least seven games in a season.
That is beyond the 2022 date set forth in the terms of the new contract. If Stoops wins 10 or more games in a season, his contract automatically gives him an additional two years.
And for each automatic extension year, the total guaranteed compensation will increase by $250,000 from the year before it.
It was an extension well earned, UK Athletic Director Mitch Barnhart said in a release.
“The last four years have been a grind for Mark and his staff, but he has never wavered in his commitment to building Kentucky football into a consistent winner,” Barnhart said of the deal, which was signed on March 16 and made public on Wednesday. “While the work isn’t close to finished, we believe Mark is the coach to take us there.”
Kentucky’s coach just finished his fourth season as the Cats head coach in December, which ended in a trip to the TaxSlayer Bowl, UK’s first since 2010.
The Cats tied for second place in the SEC East, its best finish since 1992 when the league split into two divisions.
Stoops’ total guaranteed compensation in 2022 is $4.75 million per his new contract. With incentives, it could rise to $7 million. It’s a huge increase from when he was hired in December of 2012, and had guaranteed salary of $1.33 million with a maximum of $2.38 million.
Similar to his old contract, Stoops will continue to receive $250,000 for each victory beginning with the seventh win of each season and $50,000 per semester in which the team grade-point average is 2.75 or higher.
There also are new safeguards in place for Stoops and the university should he be terminated without cause or leave for a different job.
Stoops’ new contract has a $1 million buyout clause that runs through 2021. There was no buyout clause in his previous deal. Should UK decide to fire the head coach, it will pay him 75 percent of his remaining compensation owed to him through the contract.
Other incentives in the deal include a $50,000 bonus for an Academic Progress Rating of .975 or better. His current contract pays him $50,000 for an APR of .950.
▪ If the football team participates in the Southeastern Conference championship game, Stoops will get $100,000 and an additional $100,000 if UK wins the title. In the current agreement, Stoops would have received $200,000 for any SEC Championship Game appearance, regardless of outcome.
▪ There are bonuses for participation in the college football playoff, including playing in any of the New Year’s Six bowl games (Rose, Sugar, Orange, Cotton, Fiesta or Peach). He will receive $200,000 as a new incentive bump.
If UK were to participate in the national title game, Stoops will get $400,000 compared to the $200,000 in the current deal. If UK wins a national championship., it goes to $500,000 as a new incentive. Payments for this incentive are not cumulative, UK said.
▪ Other new incentive payments will be triggered based on bowl game participation. Stoops will now receive $50,000 if the football team wins six games and participates in a non-SEC affiliated bowl game.
Stoops will now receive $100,000 if the football team wins six games and participates in an SEC-affiliated bowl game. Per the amendment, Stoops will no longer receive $125,000 if UK participates in a bowl game that provides more than $2 million in receipts.
New deals for several Stoops assistants have been made public in recent weeks and several others are expected to come out soon.
Comments