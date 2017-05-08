Top-100 national football recruit commits to play for Kentucky

Four-star offensive lineman Marquan McCall announced his commitment to the University of Kentucky on Monday evening, giving the Wildcats another talented prospect for their O-line of the future.
McCall — a 6-foot-3, 280-pound prospect from Oak Park, Mich. — is ranked by Rivals.com as the No. 94 overall recruit and No. 3 offensive guard nationally in the class of 2018. 247Sports ranks McCall as the No. 100 overall recruit and No. 3 offensive guard in the class. He also had scholarship offers from Michigan, Michigan State, Tennessee and several other top schools.
UK hosted McCall for an unofficial visit last month, during the program’s spring game weekend. He’ll be a major addition to an offensive line that last season was considered to be one of the best in the Southeastern Conference.
UK defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale was the primary recruiter for McCall, and his commitment gives the Cats a splashy recruiting victory as they look to become more involved in the state of Michigan moving forward.
Rivals.com ranks McCall as the No. 1 overall player in Michigan for 2018.
“Big thanks to Coach Stoops and Clinkscale for believing in me and being honest at all times,” McCall said when announcing his decision. “I am proud to be a part of the BBN.”
Earlier in the day Monday — before McCall’s commitment to UK — Rivals.com analyst Josh Helmholdt pointed out that Michigan did not appear to be “pushing too hard” for McCall’s commitment at the time, but he expected the Wolverines to get serious about his recruitment down the stretch, so that might be something to watch as UK’s newest commitment gets closer to officially signing with the school of his choice.
McCall joins offensive tackle Darian Kinnard, who is also ranked as a four-star recruit, as the second offensive lineman in Kentucky’s recruiting class of 2018.
247Sports now ranks UK’s class of 2018 at No. 25 in the country. The group also includes wide receivers Marvin Alexander and Shocky Jacques-Louis, tight end Brenden Bates, and defensive ends Davoan Hawkins and Alex Reigelsperger.
▪ Three-star wide receiver Cadarius Gaskin announced Monday morning that he is no longer committed to the UK football team. Gaskin — a 6-foot-3 prospect from Delray Beach, Fla. — had been committed to the Wildcats for less than a month. 247Sports ranks Gaskin as the No. 128 overall wide receiver in the 2018 class.
