Tennessee defensive coordinator John Jancek watches from the sideline in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Bowling Green Saturday, Sept. 5, 2015, in Nashville. Mark Humphrey AP file photo
UK Football

Kentucky football adds former Vols defensive coordinator Jancek to support staff

Herald-Leader Staff Report

July 31, 2017 10:38 AM

Kentucky has added another former defensive coordinator to its football staff.

A UK spokesman confirmed to the Herald-Leader on Monday that John Jancek, a onetime defensive coordinator for the Tennessee Volunteers, has been hired in an off-the-field role.

Mark Stoops, a former defensive coordinator himself, already had three assistants on his staff that have held that job — defensive coordinator Matt House (Pittsburgh and Florida International), defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale (Cincinnati) and outside linebackers coach Dean Hood (Wake Forest and Eastern Kentucky).

Jancek, a Michigan native, spent last season on the staff at Oregon. Before that he was the Vols’ defensive coordinator from 2013 to 2015. His other assistant coaching stops have included Cincinnati, Georgia and Central Michigan. Jancek worked for current Vols coach Butch Jones at both Tennessee and Cincinnati and also worked with Jones at Central Michigan.

