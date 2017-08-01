With extra time to grow, Kentucky football hopes to see beautiful things from Rose

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:51 Wasn't easy but A.J. Rose helped by redshirting Pause 1:58 UK veterans impressed with freshman receivers 1:20 Landon Young thankful for experience as true freshman 1:08 C.J. Conrad: We're definitely not satisfied; we want to win every game 0:53 Vince Marrow: We're very close to where we should be 0:42 A.J. Rose excited for opportunity after redshirting 1:34 Drew Barker back to 100 percent, no limitations 0:51 Benny Snell on setting fire to preseason magazine 0:13 Is Benny Snell the best back in the SEC? 1:15 Stephen Johnson: Fumbling problems have been addressed Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Kentucky running back A.J. Rose redshirted last year. Now he's ready to use on the field what he learned sitting out. Offensive coordinator Eddie Gran likes Rose's physical style. jclay@herald-leader.com

