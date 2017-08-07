Kentucky offensive lineman refuses to let diabetes define, defeat him

0:41 Health, practice 'difficult to balance' for Nick Haynes, but long-term health most important, according to Stoops Pause

0:56 Stoops likes what he sees from 'gym rat' Josh Paschal

0:51 Lynn Bowden makes his Kentucky Wildcats debut

1:33 Little Blue Nation: Kentucky fan day was full of pint-sized Wildcats

2:39 'Nobody's greater than the team': Denzil Ware talks about Cats' chemistry

1:32 Think BIG3 is a gimmick? Players say it's true effort, the way basketball 'used to be played'

1:18 Pit bull named Nasty finds new foster home in Stanford

1:12 What can students expect at Lexington's new Frederick Douglass High?

0:30 'I'm his boogeyman:' Beshear says Bevin always blames him