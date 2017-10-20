‘He’s going to take our defense to a whole other level.’ Instant energy returns for Kentucky.

More Videos 0:33 'Better than most.' Bevin touts 401(K) plan for future public workers. Pause 1:34 88-year-old grandmother attends UK classes with granddaughter for a day 2:01 Can Bevin turn the 'sacred cows' of Kentucky's tax code into hamburger? 1:08 Kentucky linebacker Jordan Jones is back flying around 1:18 How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral 7:44 The Wildlands of Pine Mountain: KNLT promo video 2:30 Becoming 'Mr. Social Security': The bizarre story of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn 1:46 Kentucky offers the 'best incentive in the film industry' 0:38 Tates Creek erases two deficits to win on PKs 1:01 Calipari: Wenyen Gabriel is one of three best players on team Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Kentucky linebacker Jordan Jones is back flying around After Thursday’s practice, Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops talked about the return of linebacker Jordan Jones, who has missed the last four games with a shoulder injury. After Thursday’s practice, Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops talked about the return of linebacker Jordan Jones, who has missed the last four games with a shoulder injury. jclay@herald-leader.com

