Kentucky and Tennessee football players ejected after odd ruling by officials

By Ben Roberts

October 28, 2017 9:35 PM

UK defensive back Davonte Robinson and Tennessee linebacker Daniel Bituli were thrown out of Saturday’s game for unsportsmanlike conduct, and the ejections came after a rare ruling by officials earlier in the night.

Robinson and Bituli were tossed late in the second quarter after exchanging shoves on a special teams play. The two players were ejected because it was technically the second unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on each.

In the first quarter, a fight broke out between the Cats and the Volunteers following a touchback. No players were ejected as a result of that fracas, and officials decided to call unsportsmanlike conduct penalties against every player on both teams, whether they were on the field for the play or not.

Robinson — a former standout at Henry Clay High School in Lexington — and Bituli were both whistled for unsportsmanlike conduct following their dust-up a quarter later, and both were thrown out of the game.

NCAA rules state that “any coach, player or identified squad member in uniform who commits two unsportsmanlike conduct fouls in the same game shall be disqualified.” Neither player will be suspended for their next game.

The blanket unsportsmanlike conduct ruling against every player on both teams is a rare one, but it’s happened before.

Last season, every player from Louisiana State and Missouri was called for unsportsmanlike conduct after a scuffle in the second quarter. Later in the game, LSU offensive lineman Andy Dodd and Missouri defensive lineman Charles Harris were ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct penalties, and they were both ejected.

Neither player was suspended for the following game.

Ben Roberts: 859-231-3216, @BenRobertsHL

