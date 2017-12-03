Kentucky will face another Wildcat — Northwestern — in Music City Bowl

Kentucky returns to the Music City Bowl again and will face a surging Northwestern team.
The two Wildcats were announced as opponents on Sunday afternoon for the Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Dec. 29. The bowl announced it via Twitter and on its website.
Northwestern finished the season 9-3 and second in the West Division of the Big Ten and No. 21 overall in the final College Football Playoff rankings. It is not an overly familiar opponent for Kentucky fans. The two programs have met just once in their history with UK falling 7-0 in 1928.
Kentucky (7-5) will be making its second straight trip to a bowl game and its 17th in program history. The Music City Bowl is a familiar destination for Cats fans with UK having played in the event four times previously.
“Kentucky has a long history with this game and fans love going to Nashville,” Mark Stoops said in a release. The Kentucky coach is on the road recruiting and will not have a news conference to discuss the matchup until Tuesday. “Taking on Northwestern will be a great challenge and we look forward to an exciting game.”
One minor complication for Kentucky fans with this bowl selection is the timing of it. The game against Northwestern kicks off just a couple hours after the annual rivalry game with Louisville at Rupp Arena. The basketball game is slated for 1 p.m. on CBS, with the bowl game at 4:30 Eastern Time.
“The #BBN has made Nashville a second home for us and fan support is going to be so important as our team works for its eighth win,” Mitch Barnhart tweeted on Sunday. The UK athletics director is scheduled to meet with the media on Sunday evening. “Dec. 29 is going to be a big day for UK.”
UK’s last trip to this bowl in Nashville ended in a 21-13 loss to Clemson in 2009. Kentucky is 2-2 in this bowl and 8-8 overall in bowl games in school history.
After losing three of its first five games this season, Northwestern bounced back to win its final seven games, including a victory over a ranked Michigan State team. The Wildcats had wins over Maryland, Iowa, MSU, Nebraska, Purdue, Minnesota and Illinois to round out the season. Three of those games were overtime victories.
The northern Wildcats have the nation’s ninth-best rushing defense, holding opponents to 3.3 yards per carry and allowing just 10 touchdowns on the ground this season. They have permitted just 1,335 yards rushing. It will be quite a test for Kentucky’s Benny Snell, who led the Southeastern Conference in regular-season rushing yards (1,318) and touchdowns (18).
Northwestern has reached bowl games in three straight seasons and eight of the last 10 under head coach Pat Fitzgerald. Justin Jackson leads the Wildcats’ offense, rushing for 1,154 yards and nine touchdowns this season.
