Kentucky’s leading tackler will return for his senior season

Kentucky’s top tackler has opted to return for his senior season.

Mike Edwards, a junior safety from Cincinnati, announced via Twitter that he would be back for the 2018 season, one day after linebacker Josh Allen said he would be returning as well.

“I want to get better prepared for the NFL and improve physically and mentally,” Edwards said on social media, noting his decision came after long discussions with his family.

“I’m also happy about the decision to return because I’m on track to graduate in December,” he said. “Now it’s time to go win the SEC East.”

The 6-foot, 200-pound defensive back led the Cats in tackles this season with 97, including four tackles for loss and a sack. He had a team-best four interceptions and seven pass breakups.

Edwards has played in 38 career games at Kentucky and has started in 31 of those. In his time at UK, the safety has 236 career tackles, eight interceptions and 17 pass breakups.

“Great to have Mike coming back,” Cats Coach Mark Stoops tweeted a few minutes later. “Another senior leader and big-play performer for our defense.”

With both Edwards and Allen coming back for their senior seasons, it seems likely that the Cats will have nine of their top 10 tacklers back next season.