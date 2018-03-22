Kentucky player who criticized coaching staff apologizes, saying he was ‘extremely stressed and frustrated’

A Kentucky offensive lineman who had a social media outburst that went after the coaching staff following Thursday morning’s practice issued a public apology on Twitter later in the day.

“I would like to apologize to my teammates and coaching staff for taking to Twitter and bringing unwanted attention to our locker room,” E.J. Price tweeted at 4:42 p.m.

In the tweet, Price said he was “extremely stressed and frustrated” earlier in the day when he called out the coaching staff for being “mediocre,” and not of high character among other things.

In a news conference after Price announced he was leaving the team, Kentucky Coach Mark Stoops said the player arrived for practice late and then left early.

Then the tweet storm started. It has since been deleted.

Kentucky offensive lineman E.J. Price apologized to his coaches and teammates via Twitter on Thursday night for a social media outburst earlier in the day. This is a screen grab of that tweet. Herald-Leader staff

Price, a transfer from Southern Cal, said in his initial tweet string that many players had been “silenced in the past,” and added: “You can’t preach accountability and you don’t even hold yourself accountable to your players.”

The offensive tackle said he was stepping away from the UK program and was leaving, not kicked off the team.

It is not clear if Price remains with the team following that apology. Through a spokesman, Stoops said on Thursday night: “E.J. and I have met and we’re going to continue helping him.”

In the latest tweet — the one with the apology — Price said he “should have handled myself in a much better manner and for that I apologize. I love my team.”