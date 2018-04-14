Hoak? Wilson? Don’t expect a Kentucky quarterback decision any time soon.

58 The rise of A.J. Rose: 'It really felt like he took a big step' Pause

116 Mark Stoops: 'You could tell we have some options there at quarterback'

77 Watch slow-motion recaps of Kentucky football's Blue-White Spring Game

90 What grade did Terry Wilson give himself after UK football's spring game?

46 Gunnar Hoak reviews his play in UK football's spring game

125 Photo slideshow: Blue tops White in UK football's spring game

84 Five things to watch for in Kentucky football's Blue-White Spring Game

61 What most helped Kentucky's Josh Allen bulk up?

62 This time, UK's offense 'destroyed' the defense. 'I hope they never play like that again.'