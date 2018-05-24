UK football player accused of trafficking 4 grams of cocaine, 5 pounds of marijuana

A University of Kentucky football player was arrested early Thursday morning and charged with trafficking marijuana and cocaine, according to court records.
Marcus Walker, a 21-year-old junior safety from Lake Wales, Fla., was arrested at 4:40 a.m. Thursday by Lexington Police. He was allegedly trafficking in about 5 pounds of marijuana and 4 grams of cocaine, his arrest citation said. He was also charged with possessing drug paraphernalia.
A large amount of cash was also found when Lexington Police executed its search warrant at a home on Unity Drive, police said.
“We are aware of the situation and are in the process of gathering more information,” UK team spokesman Susan Lax said.
Walker was arraigned Thursday afternoon in Fayette District Court and entered a not guilty plea. He is being held at the Fayette County Detention Center on a $1,000 surety bond. His attorney, Abe Mashni, said he hopes for Walker to meet his bond "as soon as possible."
Walker saw action in 12 of Kentucky’s 13 games last season, mostly on special teams, managing five tackles. Two of those tackles came in the win at Vanderbilt. As a redshirt freshman, Walker played in nine games and had 12 tackles. Seven of those came in the victory over Austin Peay.
He was a four-star recruit by ESPN and picked UK over Tennessee, Arkansas, Michigan State, Florida, Ole Miss, UCLA and Mississippi State among others.
Walker was competing for time this season in a crowded secondary that returns starters and backups at nearly every position.
Former Kentucky defensive end Jason Hatcher was thrown off the team in 2016 after he was charged with two felonies and arrested with a pound of marijuana in Franklin County. His dismissal came after several brushes with the law.
In the final incident, Hatcher was stopped by police, who found three-fourths of a pound of marijuana in a vacuum-sealed bag in the passenger seat floorboard of his vehicle and a quarter of a pound in his pants.
