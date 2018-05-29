Kentucky dismisses football player who was arrested on multiple drug charges

Kentucky safety Marcus Walker, who was arrested following multiple drug charges last week in Lexington, has been dismissed from the team.
UK announced Coach Mark Stoops' action via a short email Tuesday afternoon, saying there will be “no additional comment” on the matter.
The 21-year-old junior safety was arrested early Thursday morning and charged with trafficking marijuana and co
caine, according to court records. He later pleaded not guilty.
He was allegedly trafficking in about 5 pounds of marijuana and 4 grams of cocaine, according to his arrest citation. He also was charged with possessing drug paraphernalia.
A large amount of cash was found when the Lexington Police executed its search warrant of his residence on Unity Drive.
Walker, who played in 21 games during his UK career with 17 tackles, saw action in 12 of Kentucky’s 13 games last season, mostly on special teams. Two of his five tackles in 2017 came in the win at Vanderbilt.
As a redshirt freshman, Walker played in nine games and had 12 tackles. Seven of those came in the victory over Austin Peay.
He was rated a four-star recruit by ESPN and picked UK over Tennessee, Arkansas, Michigan State, Florida, Ole Miss, UCLA and Mississippi State among others.
Walker was competing for playing time this season in a crowded secondary that returns starters and backups at nearly every position.
