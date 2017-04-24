2018 Kentucky QB commitment Williams reopens recruitment

Three-star quarterback Jarren Williams, the first player from the recruiting class of 2018 to commit to Kentucky, has reopened his recruitment.
“After much thought and prayer, I have decided to decommit from Kentucky and open up my recruitment,” Williams said in a statement posted on his Twitter account Monday afternoon. “This is an opportunity of a lifetime and I want to make sure that I make the best informed decision regarding my future. Please respect my decision as I will not be doing any interviews regarding my decommitment. Thanks!”
Williams, a 6-foot-2, 205-pound prospect from Lawrenceville, Ga., has been flooded with scholarship offers since he committed to the Wildcats. He has visited Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Louisiana State and Tennessee in recent weeks, and all of those schools extended offers.
Still, Williams told the Herald-Leader as recently as April 13 that he remained “100 percent committed” to Kentucky.
“They took me in early and treated me like I was part of the team,” he said. “We just built a really good relationship, a strong bond. We’re like family.”
Kentucky now has six commitments for the class of 2018 but no quarterbacks. The group includes two wide receivers, two defensive ends, a tight end and an “athlete.”
