October 20, 2016 10:23 AM

NCAA accuses Louisville over escort allegations

By GARY B. GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

LOUISVILLE

The NCAA is accusing Louisville of four violations stemming from its investigation of allegations that a former men’s basketball staffer hired escorts and strippers for sex parties with Cardinals recruits and players.

The governing body’s report was released Thursday. The letter does not mention a lack of institutional control – considered the most serious violation – but says coach Rick Pitino failed to monitor staffer Andre McGee.

The NCAA’s letter is the first step in a process that could extend into next spring according to the timetable of responses and hearings on the allegations. Louisville has 90 days to respond.

