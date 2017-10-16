Louisville head coach Rick Pitino walks off the court after a 73-69 loss to Michigan in a second-round game in the men's NCAA college basketball tournament Sunday, March 19, 2017, in Indianapolis.
Louisville head coach Rick Pitino walks off the court after a 73-69 loss to Michigan in a second-round game in the men's NCAA college basketball tournament Sunday, March 19, 2017, in Indianapolis. Jeff Roberson AP
Louisville head coach Rick Pitino walks off the court after a 73-69 loss to Michigan in a second-round game in the men's NCAA college basketball tournament Sunday, March 19, 2017, in Indianapolis. Jeff Roberson AP

Men's Basketball

Live updates: Louisville athletics board fires Rick Pitino

By Jared Peck

jpeck@herald-leader.com

October 16, 2017 10:07 AM

The University of Louisville Athletics Association voted unanimously to fire men’s basketball coach Rick Pitino for cause Monday afternoon following revelations from an FBI investigation into alleged corruption in college basketball.

The determination came after Pitino’s lawyers presented their case for why he should not be fired for cause during a lengthy closed-door session.

“We listened carefully to what they said,” interim university president Gregory Postel said. “We read carefully everything they gave us in the booklet of materials. And at the end of the conversation we felt that our initial decision to begin the process of termination for cause was still in the best interest of the university to make the decision at this point in time.”

Pitino has signaled he would sue Louisville for breach of contract and demand the $44 million remaining on his deal. Firing Pitino for cause likely sets in motion a legal battle over whether the university followed the contract stipulations for removing him.

“Coach Pitino could not have known of this scheme that was going on,” Pitino’s lawyer Steve Pence said Monday after his team met with the ULAA, but before its decision Monday afternoon. “And the right thing to do is bring the coach back. He’s not terminated right now, and he should not be terminated. He should be brought back. If the university wants to negotiate for him to leave at a later time, we can talk about that.”

During those deliberations, Pence and Pitino’s legal team submitted a 50-page presentation that included an affidavit and polygraph test attempting to refute the allegations that the coach knew of the alleged pay-for-play scheme the Justice Department alleged against a number of coaches and programs on Sept. 26.

In the polygraph submitted by his counsel, Pitino denies any knowledge of payments to one of his players, Brian Bowen. And the polygraph report indicates his answer “is not indicative of deception.”

The report also include what are purported to be texts between Pitino and some of the parties involved in the investigation.

Pence maintained that Pitino not only could not have known about the scheme, he should not be held responsible for the alleged illicit activities of those that did.

“If this happened on Coach’s watch, it happened on President (Gregory Postel’s watch,” Pence said. “It happened on Chairman (J. David) Grissom’s watch. You cannot guarantee the conduct of other people. You can do your very best to make sure they comply. Coach did that. You can do your absolute very best to monitor what they do, you can do your very best to instruct them to do the right thing, and that’s what Coach Pitino did.”

The submission also acknowledged that Pitino was, in fact, the “Coach-2” listed in the criminal complaint. But Pence noted their is no specific evidence that “Coach-2” did anything improper. The complaint includes accounts of what other parties said “Coach-2” did or would do, but it has no direct evidence that “Coach-2” actually committed wrongdoing.

Pitino was suspended without pay on Sept. 27. Monday was the end of the 10-day notice stipulated in Pitino’s contract for being fired with cause.

While Louisville and its basketball coaches were not named in the criminal complaint, Justice Department officials left little doubt Louisville was one of the schools at the center of a pay-to-play scheme, and the university has acknowledged it has been told it is part of the investigation. Pitino has denied any wrongdoing.

In the affidavit submitted by Pitino, the coach takes issue with the university’s “about-face” in reference to the escort scandal and attempts to refute any involvement in the pay-for-play scheme. Pitino notes the university and its interim president, Gregory Postel, sided with him against the NCAA sanctions until the FBI case revelations came out. The escort scandal was mentioned in Pitino’s Sept. 27 suspension letter.

As to the FBI case, Pitino stated: “I had no part — active, passive or willful ignorance — in the conspiracy described in the complaint.

More Videos

N.C. State's Braxton Beverly talked about 'worst-case scenario' before NCAA ruling 2:45

N.C. State's Braxton Beverly talked about 'worst-case scenario' before NCAA ruling

Pause
Louisville suspends Jurich, Pitino 11:31

Louisville suspends Jurich, Pitino

Here's how the NCAA basketball bribery schemes worked 1:47

Here's how the NCAA basketball bribery schemes worked

Volleyball player never gives up while performing on two prosthetic legs. 1:16

Volleyball player never gives up while performing on two prosthetic legs.

Nick Saban’s battles are not Mark Stoops’ battles 1:02

Nick Saban’s battles are not Mark Stoops’ battles

Drake asks to perform free concert for UK students 1:55

Drake asks to perform free concert for UK students

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral 1:18

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral

The excitement of Big Blue Madness at Rupp Arena 1:43

The excitement of Big Blue Madness at Rupp Arena

Professional tree climbers show off skills in Lexington park 0:59

Professional tree climbers show off skills in Lexington park

Want free pizza? Here's how. 0:42

Want free pizza? Here's how.

  • Here's how the NCAA basketball bribery schemes worked

    After two years undercover, the FBI found members of top NCAA basketball programs involved in corrupt bribery schemes. Here's how those schemes worked.

Here's how the NCAA basketball bribery schemes worked

After two years undercover, the FBI found members of top NCAA basketball programs involved in corrupt bribery schemes. Here's how those schemes worked.

Patrick Gleason and Eric Garland

Pitino and Athletics Director Tom Jurich were suspended the day after the allegations came out. Associate head coach Kenny Johnson has also been placed on administrative leave and his status remained unchanged Monday. Last week Louisville announced the firing of assistant coach Jordan Fair. Postel said Jurich’s status would be discussed Wednesday.

　

Before going into closed session, the ULAA approved the hiring of Vince Tyra as the interim athletics director and David Padgett as the acting head men’s basketball coach.

The terms of Padgett’s one-year contract included $400,000 base compensation, plus $400,000 for obligations related to promoting the program, including a radio show, plus various incentives that could total $1 million. The terms of Tyra’s deal were not announced.

More Videos

N.C. State's Braxton Beverly talked about 'worst-case scenario' before NCAA ruling 2:45

N.C. State's Braxton Beverly talked about 'worst-case scenario' before NCAA ruling

Pause
Louisville suspends Jurich, Pitino 11:31

Louisville suspends Jurich, Pitino

Here's how the NCAA basketball bribery schemes worked 1:47

Here's how the NCAA basketball bribery schemes worked

Volleyball player never gives up while performing on two prosthetic legs. 1:16

Volleyball player never gives up while performing on two prosthetic legs.

Nick Saban’s battles are not Mark Stoops’ battles 1:02

Nick Saban’s battles are not Mark Stoops’ battles

Drake asks to perform free concert for UK students 1:55

Drake asks to perform free concert for UK students

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral 1:18

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral

The excitement of Big Blue Madness at Rupp Arena 1:43

The excitement of Big Blue Madness at Rupp Arena

Professional tree climbers show off skills in Lexington park 0:59

Professional tree climbers show off skills in Lexington park

Want free pizza? Here's how. 0:42

Want free pizza? Here's how.

  • Louisville suspends Jurich, Pitino

    University of Louisville interim president Dr. Greg Postel announces that athletic director Tom Jurich and basketball coach Rick Pitino have been placed on administrative leave.

Louisville suspends Jurich, Pitino

University of Louisville interim president Dr. Greg Postel announces that athletic director Tom Jurich and basketball coach Rick Pitino have been placed on administrative leave.

jclay@herald-leader.com

Jared Peck: 859-231-1333, @JPSaysHere

Related stories

Read Rick Pitino’s presentation to the ULAA, courtesy of WDRB

Louisville athletic board expected to vote on firing Pitino

Louisville parts ways with assistant basketball coach

Rick Pitino reported to be ‘Coach-2’ in criminal complaint

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

N.C. State's Braxton Beverly talked about 'worst-case scenario' before NCAA ruling 2:45

N.C. State's Braxton Beverly talked about 'worst-case scenario' before NCAA ruling

Pause
Louisville suspends Jurich, Pitino 11:31

Louisville suspends Jurich, Pitino

Here's how the NCAA basketball bribery schemes worked 1:47

Here's how the NCAA basketball bribery schemes worked

Volleyball player never gives up while performing on two prosthetic legs. 1:16

Volleyball player never gives up while performing on two prosthetic legs.

Nick Saban’s battles are not Mark Stoops’ battles 1:02

Nick Saban’s battles are not Mark Stoops’ battles

Drake asks to perform free concert for UK students 1:55

Drake asks to perform free concert for UK students

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral 1:18

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral

The excitement of Big Blue Madness at Rupp Arena 1:43

The excitement of Big Blue Madness at Rupp Arena

Professional tree climbers show off skills in Lexington park 0:59

Professional tree climbers show off skills in Lexington park

Want free pizza? Here's how. 0:42

Want free pizza? Here's how.

  • N.C. State's Braxton Beverly talked about 'worst-case scenario' before NCAA ruling

    Former Perry County Central standout will have to sit out this season after his NCAA transfer waiver was denied. He talked about that possibility, among other topics, earlier in the week during the Wolfpack's media day.

N.C. State's Braxton Beverly talked about 'worst-case scenario' before NCAA ruling

View More Video