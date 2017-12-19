Indiana lost to Fort Wayne. Yes, that Fort Wayne, and the reactions are amazing.

For the second year in a row, the Fort Wayne Mastodons toppled in-state traditional power Indiana. Only this time, they did it on the Hoosiers’ home floor and in a rout, 92-72.
Fort Wayne (8-5), which lost to Kentucky, 86-67, in Rupp Arena, as part of what some fans have perceived as a lackluster early season schedule, knocked down 17 three-pointers in Assembly Hall, tied for a record by an opposing team.
IU fans ripped Tom Crean all last year, but he sure didn't lose by 21 at home to Indiana State (No. 172 KenPom) and 20 at home to Fort Wayne (No. 185). Just stunning.— Pat Forde (@YahooForde) December 19, 2017
Anyone have Indiana plus 19 tonight?— Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) December 19, 2017
The Indiana Hoosiers have now played 3 games against teams from the state of Indiana this year. Record is 1-2. Neutral court win vs. Notre Dame. A pair of 20+ point losses to Indiana State and Ft. Wayne. What a time to be alive!— Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) December 19, 2017
Indiana Hoosiers lose by 20 to Indiana University-Purdue University Fort Wayne Mastadons.— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 19, 2017
IFPW coach Jon Coffman makes $135,000 this year. Indiana's Archie Miller will get $3.2 million.
Wow. Ft Wayne beat Indiana again! Mastodons out scored Hoosiers 56-35 in 2nd half to win 92-72. Second year in a row Ft Wayne has beaten IU— Mark Story (@markcstory) December 19, 2017
Highlights from tonight's win over Indiana. #SummitMBB #GoDons pic.twitter.com/SJTXkpAVZx— Fort Wayne Mastodons (@GoMastodons) December 19, 2017
The Indiana Hoosiers are getting run out of their own gym by another small state school. Column coming. Oh my god is column coming.— Gregg Doyel (@GreggDoyelStar) December 19, 2017
Indiana is down 20. I can’t even add anything adequately sarcastic.— Dana O'Neil (@DanaONeilWriter) December 19, 2017
IU has become a directional program. And IU-Fort Wayne has become IU-Daddy. https://t.co/9P5FfYdAnv— Gregg Doyel (@GreggDoyelStar) December 19, 2017
Kentucky got Nick Richards’ best game of the season and implemented a zone defense Fort Wayne couldn’t solve as it pulled away from the Mastodons last month. Indiana couldn’t slow the barrage.
“They felt the pressure of our poise on offense because we played our process for 40 minutes,” Fort Wayne Coach Jon Coffman said. “We got great shot after great shot after great shot. Seventeen threes, that’s a good night for us but that’s not surprising. We’ve done that before. What was really good was that for 40 minutes we stuck with being us.”
Last year, the Mastodons needed overtime to topple the then-No. 3 Hoosiers in Fort Wayne. That loss signaled the death spiral of Indiana’s season and the end of coach Tom Crean’s tenure.
While Indiana (6-6) has a win over ranked Notre Dame on Coach Archie Miller’s resume, it also now has two in-state losses to Indiana State and Fort Wayne.
