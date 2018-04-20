Controversial Trump nominee to head CIA is committed Kentucky basketball fan

The polarizing nominee to lead the CIA is an avid University of Kentucky basketball fan, but she's also been called "the head cheerleader of waterboarding" by one of the state's Republican U.S. senators.
Gina Haspel, an Ashland native, was introduced Friday by the CIA as President Trump's nominee for director.
Her UK allegiances remain despite attending rival University of Louisville, from which she graduated with honors, according to the agency.
Haspel grew up on military bases overseas and has been involved in the CIA for three decades, the CIA said. She is the first woman to be nominated to lead the agency.
President Donald Trump tweeted last month his endorsement of Haspel to replace Mike Pompeo, who is being considered for secretary of state.
Prior to Haspel being named CIA Deputy Director last year, she had a series of senior jobs, including Chief of Staff to Deputy Director for Operations, Chief of Station in city of a major U.S. ally and deputy director.
Haspel's confirmation as the CIA director could be a "rocky and uncertain one in the Senate," according to NBC News.
Haspel has been connected to the so-called "enhanced interrogation" program during George W. Bush's presidency that occurred after the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Democratic senators have opposed Haspel's hiring in part because of her role in leading a secret CIA Thailand prison in which two al Qaeda detainees were victims of brutal interrogations.
Kentucky's U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, a Republican, has called Haspel "the head cheerleader for waterboarding."
"How can you trust somebody who did that to be in charge of the CIA?" the Kentucky senator said. "To read of her glee during the waterboarding is just absolutely appalling."
Comments