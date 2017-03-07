Northern Ky. reaches NCAA Tournament in first year of eligibility

Northern Kentucky held off Milwaukee 59-53 to win the Horizon League Tournament championship in Detroit and earn an NCAA Tournament bid in its first year of eligibility since moving up to Division I.
The Norse (24-10), with a roster loaded with homegrown Kentucky talent, were led by former Ballard star Lavone Holland II’s 20 points. The junior, who was named the tournament’s MVP, also had six rebounds, four assists, two steals and one blocked shot.
Drew McDonald, a sophomore out of Newport Central Catholic, contributed a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Freshman Carson Williams, the reigning Mr. Basketball out of Owen County, added seven points, five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block.
Cole Murray scored eight points with four rebounds, two assists and two blocks.
NKU also got two points, two rebounds and an assist from Mason Faulkner, a freshman out of Caverna.
The Norse are coached by John Brannen, a Newport Central Catholic graduate who played in college at Morehead State and Marshall.
Milwaukee (11-24) was trying to become the first team to reach the NCAA Tournament with more than 20 losses. Jeremiah Bell, a sophomore from Boyle County, scored two points for the Panthers.
The Norse and the Panthers had split their two meetings during the regular season. Milwaukee won at home 68-58 on Jan. 12, and NKU held serve with a 69-63 victory in Highland Heights on Feb. 11.
Comments