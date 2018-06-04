The PGA Tour stops here next month. See how preparations are going.

Golfers Josh Teater, left, Chip McDaniel, middle, and Cooper Musselman, right, spoke during Monday's Media Day for the PGA Tour Barbasol Championship at Champions at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville. All three golfers have been provided sponsor exemptions and will play in the tournament July 19-22. As a pro, Teater, who played at Henry Clay High School, has won more than $5 million and is currently a member of the Web.com Tour. McDaniel and Musselman, who both played at the University of Kentucky, will be making their professional debuts at the tournament. Charles Bertram cbertram@herald-leader.com