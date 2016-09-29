Does the 11th Region have room for one more top-25 girls’ soccer team?

If its final stretch of the regular season is any indicator, Paul Laurence Dunbar could make some noise in the postseason.
The Bulldogs tied Henry Clay, the fifth-ranked team in the latest Maher Rankings, 1-1 on the road Wednesday night. That result came two nights after it forced — and won — a shootout at No. 10 Tates Creek on Monday.
Dunbar (10-5-2) was ranked 28th in the state entering the week but likely will move into the top 25 after its showing this week.
Baylee Lanter put the Bulldogs ahead 1-0 with a goal about 15 minutes into Wednesday’s game. Elle Ogden answered with a free-kick goal for Henry Clay in the 20th minute. From there the teams traded empty trips the rest of the night.
Dunbar’s win over Tates Creek was significant because of its potential seeding implications for the upcoming 43rd District tournament. Wednesday’s outcome meant it and Henry Clay will share city bragging rights this season; both went 3-0-1 against their Fayette County rivals.
“It’s been a tough week for us but I’m real proud of our girls,” Dunbar Coach Tom Morgan said. “They’ve stayed strong and they’re doing really well toward the end of the season.
Henry Clay (11-1-1) had shutout seven straight Kentucky opponents — the most recent a 1-0 win at No. 22 Lexington Catholic on Monday — before Wednesday’s result. The Blue Devils went 3-0 in 42nd District play and own the No. 1 seed for that tournament, which they’ll host this season.
Tates Creek (9-6-1) fell 3-2 at LexCath (8-8-2) on Wednesday. The Knights, 3-0 in the 43rd District, are assured the No. 1 seed in the district tournament regardless of their outcome at Lafayette on Tuesday since it owns the tiebreaker against Dunbar by virtue of a 3-0 win earlier this season. The Bulldogs could earn the two seed outright with a win over Lexington Christian (9-5) on Tuesday.
Outside the city
Madison Central, 30th in the state, upset Woodford County 1-0 in another significant 11th Region outcome from Wednesday night. The No. 20 Yellowjackets own no wins over teams currently ranked in the top 25 but tied No. 18 Clark County earlier this month.
