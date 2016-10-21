Girls’ soccer: West Jessamine gets best of Boyle County; LexCath, Henry Clay to meet in 11th Region finals

In the third time in as many seasons, West Jessamine and Boyle County faced off for a 12th Region girls’ soccer title. The rubber match went to the Colts, who won 2-0 to advance to the state tournament Thursday night at Southwestern.
West Jessamine defeated Boyle County in the 12th Region finals in 2014. Boyle County won last season’s meeting. The recent rivalry between the two spilled over into the postgame atmosphere; West Jessamine lined up to form a handshake line but Boyle County’s players did not. Both coaches exchanged words after the game.
“Just a little bit of emotion,” Boyle County Coach Brian Deem said of his decision to not have his players shake hands. “It’s a nice little rivalry.”
The game was delayed for about an hour and a half with 36:30 left in the second half and the score tied 0-0 due to lightning in the area. A game played in near-perfect conditions gave way to a sloppy, soaked bout in the second half when play finally resumed.
Eva Mitchell, a University of Kentucky commit, scored the game’s first goal with about 25 minutes left to play. Sophomore Maryah Jones chipped in the dagger with about five minutes remaining.
“For eighty minutes we put it on ’em,” West Jessamine Coach Kevin Wright said. “ ... We beat a good team, but I’ll take my bunch any time, anywhere.”
The Colts know their next “where” will be in Northern Kentucky. They’ll travel to either Highlands or Notre Dame for the semi-state round. The winner between those teams will be decided Saturday.
West Jessamine and Notre Dame did not meet in the regular season. The Colts lost 6-0 to Highlands at home omn Sept. 3, their sixth game of the season.
“I hope we can go all the way,” Mitchell said with a grin. “I’m planning on it.”
11th Region finals set
Henry Clay and Lexington Catholic will meet for the 11th Region girls’ soccer title after they each advanced in the semifinals on Thursday night. The finals are 7 p.m. Saturday at Woodford County.
Henry Clay defeated Madison Central 1-0 while Lexington Catholic advanced past host Woodford County 2-0.
West Jessamine 2, Boyle County 0
G—WJ: Mitchell, Jones.
GK—WJ: Rexford. BC: Burns.
Records: West Jessamine 20-4-1, Boyle County 24-2.
