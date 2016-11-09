High School Sports

2016 Lexington All-City volleyball teams

By Josh Moore

Henry Clay and Tates Creek led the way with eight players apiece named to the All-City volleyball teams as selected by the city’s eight coaches.

Five Blue Devils — Hallie Shelton, Emma Yarber, Darby Music, Kaitlyn Hord and Sierra Gray — were named first-team selections. Henry Clay became the first public school to win a set in the state volleyball finals on Sunday.

Tates Creek had three first-teamers in Doris Carter, Macy Reihing and Lindsey Wilkins. The Commodores fell to Henry Clay in the 11th Region finals in what was billed by some as a “public school state championship” game.

Paul Laurence Dunbar’s Fran Macchiavello and Asia Henderson were chosen for the first team. Lexington Catholic also had two first-team selections, Julia Hatcher and Reilly Lowe.

Lafayette’s Keyton Kinley and Bryan Station’s Rachel Demarcus were also named to the first team.

FIRST TEAM

Player

Grade

School

Hallie Shelton

Senior

Henry Clay

Emma Yarber

Senior

Henry Clay

Darby Music

Senior

Henry Clay

Kaitlyn Hord

Junior

Henry Clay

Fran Macchiavello

Senior

Paul Laurence Dunbar

Asia Henderson

Senior

Paul Laurence Dunbar

Keyton Kinley

Senior

Lafayette

Doris Carter

Senior

Tates Creek

Macy Reihing

Senior

Tates Creek

Sierra Gray

Junior

Henry Clay

Julia Hatcher

Senior

Lexington Catholic

Rachael Demarcus

Junior

Bryan Station

Reilly Lowe

Senior

Lexington Catholic

Lindsey Wilkins

Senior

Tates Creek

SECOND TEAM

Player

Grade

School

Jessica Sunnenberg

Senior

Henry Clay

Taylor Trammell

Freshman

Henry Clay

Savannah Dudek

Junior

Paul Laurence Dunbar

Meredith Phillips

Sophomore

Paul Laurence Dunbar

Sarah Pruner

Junior

Lafayette

Lauren Coolbaugh

Senior

Tates Creek

Claire Darland

Junior

Tates Creek

Jordyn Chenault

Junior

Tates Creek

McKenna Vicini

Sophomore

Lexington Catholic

Allie Chapman

Junior

Paul Laurence Dunbar

Kaity Weitlauf

Sophomore

Lexington Christian

Myana Carter

Sophomore

Henry Clay

Mary Catherine O’Neil

Senior

Tates Creek

THIRD TEAM

Player

Grade

School

Eleanor Davis

Freshman

Paul Laurence Dunbar

Amanda Moore

Senior

Paul Laurence Dunbar

Miharu Otake

Freshman

Lafayette

Ella Reed

Freshman

Lafayette

Kayla Sheehan

Senior

Tates Creek

Morgan Justice

Senior

Lexington Catholic

Shelby Hunstad

Junior

Bryan Station

Nytasia McCann

Junior

Bryan Station

Lauren White

Senior

Sayre

Emmerson White

Junior

Sayre

Meghan Cason

Senior

Lexington Catholic

Samantha Walton

Freshman

Bryan Station

Tamia Bowden

Sophomore

Lafayette

Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps

