2016 Lexington All-City volleyball teams

Henry Clay and Tates Creek led the way with eight players apiece named to the All-City volleyball teams as selected by the city’s eight coaches.
Five Blue Devils — Hallie Shelton, Emma Yarber, Darby Music, Kaitlyn Hord and Sierra Gray — were named first-team selections. Henry Clay became the first public school to win a set in the state volleyball finals on Sunday.
Tates Creek had three first-teamers in Doris Carter, Macy Reihing and Lindsey Wilkins. The Commodores fell to Henry Clay in the 11th Region finals in what was billed by some as a “public school state championship” game.
Paul Laurence Dunbar’s Fran Macchiavello and Asia Henderson were chosen for the first team. Lexington Catholic also had two first-team selections, Julia Hatcher and Reilly Lowe.
Lafayette’s Keyton Kinley and Bryan Station’s Rachel Demarcus were also named to the first team.
FIRST TEAM
Player
Grade
School
Hallie Shelton
Senior
Henry Clay
Emma Yarber
Senior
Henry Clay
Darby Music
Senior
Henry Clay
Kaitlyn Hord
Junior
Henry Clay
Fran Macchiavello
Senior
Paul Laurence Dunbar
Asia Henderson
Senior
Paul Laurence Dunbar
Keyton Kinley
Senior
Lafayette
Doris Carter
Senior
Tates Creek
Macy Reihing
Senior
Tates Creek
Sierra Gray
Junior
Henry Clay
Julia Hatcher
Senior
Lexington Catholic
Rachael Demarcus
Junior
Bryan Station
Reilly Lowe
Senior
Lexington Catholic
Lindsey Wilkins
Senior
Tates Creek
SECOND TEAM
Player
Grade
School
Jessica Sunnenberg
Senior
Henry Clay
Taylor Trammell
Freshman
Henry Clay
Savannah Dudek
Junior
Paul Laurence Dunbar
Meredith Phillips
Sophomore
Paul Laurence Dunbar
Sarah Pruner
Junior
Lafayette
Lauren Coolbaugh
Senior
Tates Creek
Claire Darland
Junior
Tates Creek
Jordyn Chenault
Junior
Tates Creek
McKenna Vicini
Sophomore
Lexington Catholic
Allie Chapman
Junior
Paul Laurence Dunbar
Kaity Weitlauf
Sophomore
Lexington Christian
Myana Carter
Sophomore
Henry Clay
Mary Catherine O’Neil
Senior
Tates Creek
THIRD TEAM
Player
Grade
School
Eleanor Davis
Freshman
Paul Laurence Dunbar
Amanda Moore
Senior
Paul Laurence Dunbar
Miharu Otake
Freshman
Lafayette
Ella Reed
Freshman
Lafayette
Kayla Sheehan
Senior
Tates Creek
Morgan Justice
Senior
Lexington Catholic
Shelby Hunstad
Junior
Bryan Station
Nytasia McCann
Junior
Bryan Station
Lauren White
Senior
Sayre
Emmerson White
Junior
Sayre
Meghan Cason
Senior
Lexington Catholic
Samantha Walton
Freshman
Bryan Station
Tamia Bowden
Sophomore
Lafayette
Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps
