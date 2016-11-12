LexCath, LCA football keep playoff runs rolling

Lexington Catholic 53, Bardstown 14: Powered by a fierce rushing attack that churned out 418 yards and eight touchdowns, Lexington Catholic routed visiting Bardstown on Friday to punch a ticket to the Class 3A quarterfinals where they’ll face Central next week. The Knights have won six straight games after starting the season 1-5. They scored touchdowns on their first six possessions and were forced to punt just twice on the night.
Dameon Jones got the ball rolling for Catholic (7-5), converting a pair of one-yard TD plunges in the first quarter for a 14-0 lead. Two Knights rushed for more than 150 yards. Austin Perdoche torched the Tigers’ defense for a game-high 166 yards, including a 69-yard touchdown early in the second quarter.
Quarterback Kirk Fagot ran for 160 yards and three touchdowns, including a 76-yarder to cap the night. Fagot’s fellow signal-caller, Beau Allen, completed 11 of 16 passes for 196 yards. Bo Bennington caught six balls for 105 yards. The Knights sacked Tigers quarterback Santrel Farmer four times. Farmer provided most of the offense for Bardstown (10-2), passing for 182 yards and a touchdown and rushing for 53 yards.
Lexington Christian 47, Somerset 14: The visiting Briar Jumpers trailed by just one possession after an eight-yard touchdown pass from Mason Reese to Jordan Doan cut the Eagles’ lead to 14-7 in the third quarter. But Lexington Christian outscored Somerset 33-7 the rest of the way to remain undefeated (12-0) and keep alive its quest for the program’s first Class 2A title.
The Eagles rolled up 523 yards of offense, led by Dillon Wheatley’s 229 rushing yards on 36 carries. Wheatley had two rushing scores and added 57 receiving yards and another touchdown through the air. Brayden Miller completed 10 of 16 passes for 217 yards and three touchdowns and a pair of interceptions. Drayden Burton, who caught three passes for 54 yards, closed the third quarter with a pick-six to give LCA a 33-7 lead. Mason Reese passed for 119 yards and a touchdown for Somerset (7-5).
Scott Co. 46, Conner 19: With less than a minute to play in the first half, Brice Fryman raced 50 yards for the third of his four touchdown runs to give the No. 10 Cardinals a 32-6 halftime lead on their way to a blowout of No. 13 Conner (9-3). Scott County (10-2) amassed 307 rushing yards, led by Fryman’s 132. Jacob Burton rushed 14 times for 95 yards and the game’s first two touchdowns for the Cardinals. Walker Buelow passed for 205 yards and two touchdowns, both to Brian Manning, for the Cougars. Manning had 108 receiving yards.
Covington Catholic 48, Doss 21: A.J. Mayer and Casey McGinness rushed for two touchdowns apiece to lead No. 11 Covington Catholic past visiting Doss and into the Class 5A third round. The Colonels jumped on the Dragons early, as McGinness rushed for a 27-yard score less than three minutes into the game and Anthony Best added a nine-yard rushing TD moments later. Mayer scored on a one-yard plunge and tossed a 27-yard touchdown to Kameron Butler before closing the first-half with a 36-yard run to give Covington Catholic (9-3) a 41-7 halftime lead. Mayer averaged 11.3 yards-per-carry and passed for 144 yards. Deon Pumphry completed 14 of 27 passes for 225 yards and a touchdown for Doss (6-6).
Shelby Co. 24, Collins 18: J.R. Lucas hit NaSean Roseberry with a 21-yard touchdown pass to draw visiting Collins within 21-18 halfway through the fourth quarter, but Josh Edwards nailed a 41-yard field goal with less than two minutes to play and Shelby County (11-1) held off the Titans in Class 4A. Caleb Morehead chewed up 206 yards on 33 carries for the Rockets. Lucas passed for 198 yards for Collins (7-5).
Pikeville 49, Pineville 6: Blake Charles rushed for four touchdowns, including a 95-yarder and a 53-yarder in the first quarter, as the Panthers rolled over visiting Pineville (6-6). Wyatt Battaile pitched in a 53-yard TD run and 43-yard touchdown pass to Andrew McNamee for Pikeville (10-2), which won its seventh straight game.
Josh Sullivan: 859-231-3225, @sullyjosh
Comments