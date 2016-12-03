Class 3A football finals: Belfry makes it four straight

Central tried to put a scare into Belfry late, but ultimately the Pirates were able to depart with 52-31 victory in the Class 3A Russell Athletics/KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl state finals Saturday night.
Belfry won its fourth straight state title, becoming the first school from Eastern Kentucky to string together such a streak. Five programs — Beechwood, Boyle County, Highlands, Mayfield and Trinity — have won at least four straight trophies over their histories. Boyle County won five from 1999-2003 and Highlands owns the state record with six from 2007-2012. The previous best streak for an Eastern Kentucky school was three in a row by another Pike County program, Pikeville, from 1987-1989.
Pirates Coach Philip Haywood, who improved his state-record win total to 414, improved his finals record to 6-6. That tied him with Mayfield’s Joe Morris for the fourth-most titles by a head coach; Trinity’s Bob Beatty, who was tied for first place with Highlands’ Dale Mueller with 11, had a chance to claim sole possession of the record in the Class 6A finals later Saturday night.
