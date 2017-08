The 50 best high school football players in Kentucky this year ... and a few more

In terms of the level of talent it yields from Paducah to Pikeville, Kentucky is a football state. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.

The following is a preseason list of the Herald-Leader’s top 50 football players in the state, as selected by coaches and sportswriter Josh Moore and presented in alphabetical order.

(Click each player’s name for his Hudl highlights.)

x-expected to miss season with a broken leg

Five more from Lexington: Alex Bard, Paul Laurence Dunbar; Ramond Jackson, Henry Clay; Chris Jones, Bryan Station; Dameon Jones, Lexington Catholic; Cam Workman, Tates Creek.

Five more from Louisville area: Ricky Barber, Doss; Luke Bowman, Central; J.R. Lucas, Collins; Nick Olsofka, Christian Academy-Louisville; Rae’Von Vaden, Moore.

Five more from eastern Kentucky: Peyton Blackburn, Shelby Valley; Cameron Jones, Knott County Central; Braxton Ratliff, Ashland Blazer; Cameron Sizemore, Corbin; Noah West, Lawrence County.

Five more from central Kentucky: Glenn Covington, Scott County; Ethan Hahn, Madison Central; Titus Ransom, Bourbon County; Cooper Robb, Scott County; Carter Smith, Madison Southern.

Five more from northern Kentucky: Brayden Burch, Beechwood; Tad Fisher, Bracken County; Austin Hoeh, Campbell County; Dalton Kindt, Mason County; Mason Smith, Walton-Verona.

Five more from western Kentucky: Jackson Adams, Greenwood; Imonte Owsley, Owensboro; Heath Simmons, Ohio County; Will Warren, Owensboro Catholic; Von Williams, Owensboro Catholic.

Five more from everywhere else: Jay Becherer, Elizabethtown; Wiley Cain, Pulaski County; Patric Edwards, Southwestern; Mason Sullivan, Marion County; Preston Tucker, Casey County.

Bryan Station motivated to prove doubters wrong in 2017 Bryan Station football head coach Frank Parks, who's in his sixth season with the team, spoke with the reporter Josh Moore and news assistant Rick Childress about the 2017 season.

Frederick Douglass quickly building football family Frederick Douglass High School football players Montaveon Bean, Dayton LeBlanc and Jake O'Buck spoke with Josh Moore about the program's inaugural season.