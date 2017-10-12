Upsets highlight district tournament finals in Lexington

More Videos

Tates Creek erases two deficits to win on PKs 0:38

Tates Creek erases two deficits to win on PKs

Pause
'Let's be fair with the kids.' Calipari responds to statement from NCAA president 2:01

'Let's be fair with the kids.' Calipari responds to statement from NCAA president

Courtney Love surprised with Allstate Good Works Team award 1:43

Courtney Love surprised with Allstate Good Works Team award

Auditor: Former county official made 'numerous improper payments to herself' 1:19

Auditor: Former county official made 'numerous improper payments to herself'

'This is a media day not coach day.' Watch the exchange from UK media day. 1:12

'This is a media day not coach day.' Watch the exchange from UK media day.

Hamidou Diallo says he didn't know about federal investigation into basketball 2:35

Hamidou Diallo says he didn't know about federal investigation into basketball

What do Kentucky players think about investigation into college basketball? 1:36

What do Kentucky players think about investigation into college basketball?

'He's positive all the time': Vanderbilt still helping UK teammates 3:20

'He's positive all the time': Vanderbilt still helping UK teammates

Trump praises Rand Paul for support of health care executive order 1:51

Trump praises Rand Paul for support of health care executive order

Kentucky’s Kevin Knox experiences a breakthrough 1:49

Kentucky’s Kevin Knox experiences a breakthrough

  • Lexington Catholic shocks Dunbar in district championship

    Lexington Catholic defeated Paul Laurence Dunbar on penalty kicks (4-3 after a 1-1 tie) to win the 43rd District boys soccer championship on Oct. 12, 2017.

Lexington Catholic defeated Paul Laurence Dunbar on penalty kicks (4-3 after a 1-1 tie) to win the 43rd District boys soccer championship on Oct. 12, 2017. jmoore@herald-leader.com
Lexington Catholic defeated Paul Laurence Dunbar on penalty kicks (4-3 after a 1-1 tie) to win the 43rd District boys soccer championship on Oct. 12, 2017. jmoore@herald-leader.com

High School Sports

Upsets highlight district tournament finals in Lexington

By Josh Moore

jmoore@herald-leader.com

October 12, 2017 11:03 PM

The top seeds in both 43rd District soccer tournaments fell on Thursday night.

Lexington Catholic defeated host Paul Laurence Dunbar in the boys’ 43rd District finals. The game was tied 1-1 after regulation and two five-minute overtime periods, resulting in a round of penalty kicks that Catholic won, 4-3.

The Knights, rated 12th in the latest Maher Rankings, won their first district title since 2009 and their first 43rd District title (their last one was over Dunbar in the 27th District). It was also the program’s first district title under head coach Jonathan Kincheloe, who’s in his fifth season leading the program.

Dunbar, ranked No. 2 in the state behind St. Xavier, scored first on sliding goal in the box by Pedro Jiminez in the 45th minute of play. Two minutes later, Dunbar was called for a hand ball in the box, resulting in a penalty kick opportunity for Catholic, allowing Brian Banahan to deliver an equalizer for the Knights.

In the girls’ tournament over at Lexington Christian, Tates Creek — ranked 24th — upset No. 5 Lexington Catholic, 2-1, snapping the Knights’ streak of 23 consecutive wins against district foes. Alexis Burdine struck first to get LexCath on the board in the 13th minute but Creek answered with goals by Carsyn Prigge (25th minute) and Shae Robertson (38th minute) to take a halftime lead that it wouldn’t relinquish.

Henry Clay swept the 42nd District finals. The girls defeated Scott County, 7-1, to secure their fourth straight district crown. The boys also defeated Scott County, 4-0, to lock up their eighth consecutive district title.

Both sets of finalists in the 42nd and 43rd District tournaments, along with the finalists from the 41st and 44th District tournaments, qualified for their respective 11th Region tournaments by virtue of reaching the district finals. The draws for both the boys’ and girls’ tournaments will be held on Saturday.

171012PrepSocceras13
Lexington Catholic's Brian Banahan (9) kicks the ball past Paul Laurence Dunbar's Jake Heil (4) during the 43rd District finals at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School in Lexington, Ky., Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017. Lexington Catholic beat Paul Laurence Dunbar 2-1 on penalty kicks.
Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Tates Creek erases two deficits to win on PKs 0:38

Tates Creek erases two deficits to win on PKs

Pause
'Let's be fair with the kids.' Calipari responds to statement from NCAA president 2:01

'Let's be fair with the kids.' Calipari responds to statement from NCAA president

Courtney Love surprised with Allstate Good Works Team award 1:43

Courtney Love surprised with Allstate Good Works Team award

Auditor: Former county official made 'numerous improper payments to herself' 1:19

Auditor: Former county official made 'numerous improper payments to herself'

'This is a media day not coach day.' Watch the exchange from UK media day. 1:12

'This is a media day not coach day.' Watch the exchange from UK media day.

Hamidou Diallo says he didn't know about federal investigation into basketball 2:35

Hamidou Diallo says he didn't know about federal investigation into basketball

What do Kentucky players think about investigation into college basketball? 1:36

What do Kentucky players think about investigation into college basketball?

'He's positive all the time': Vanderbilt still helping UK teammates 3:20

'He's positive all the time': Vanderbilt still helping UK teammates

Trump praises Rand Paul for support of health care executive order 1:51

Trump praises Rand Paul for support of health care executive order

Kentucky’s Kevin Knox experiences a breakthrough 1:49

Kentucky’s Kevin Knox experiences a breakthrough

  • Tates Creek erases two deficits to win on PKs

    Tates Creek defeated Paul Laurence Dunbar, 3-2, on penalty kicks in the 43rd District girls' soccer tournament on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017.

Tates Creek erases two deficits to win on PKs

View More Video