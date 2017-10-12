Upsets highlight district tournament finals in Lexington

0:38 Tates Creek erases two deficits to win on PKs Pause

2:01 'Let's be fair with the kids.' Calipari responds to statement from NCAA president

1:43 Courtney Love surprised with Allstate Good Works Team award

1:19 Auditor: Former county official made 'numerous improper payments to herself'

1:12 'This is a media day not coach day.' Watch the exchange from UK media day.

2:35 Hamidou Diallo says he didn't know about federal investigation into basketball

1:36 What do Kentucky players think about investigation into college basketball?

3:20 'He's positive all the time': Vanderbilt still helping UK teammates

1:51 Trump praises Rand Paul for support of health care executive order