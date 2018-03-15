Campbell County forward Reid Jolly (11) scored on University Heights forward Taquan Hollowell (4) as Campbell County played University Heights First round of Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys' Sweet Sixteen. This is second quarter action.
Campbell County forward Reid Jolly (11) scored on University Heights forward Taquan Hollowell (4) as Campbell County played University Heights First round of Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys' Sweet Sixteen. This is second quarter action. Charles Bertram cbertram@herald-leader.com

High School Sports

KyKy Tandy scores 31, but Campbell County too much for University Heights in Sweet Sixteen

By Ben Roberts

broberts@herald-leader.com

March 15, 2018 01:38 PM

Campbell County finally has a victory at the Sweet Sixteen.

The Camels took control early in the second half and closed out University Heights down the stretch, defeating the Blazers 82-65 in the first round of the state tournament Thursday afternoon.

Three Campbell players scored 20 or more points: Joel Day had 23 points to lead the Camels, Tanner Clos had 21 and Reid Jolly chipped in with 20.

University Heights star and UK recruiting target KyKy Tandy made his first five field-goal attempts and finished with 31 points in his Rupp Arena debut. Tandy, a junior, has scholarship offers from Florida, Tennessee, Cincinnati and several other schools.

Campbell County will play the winner of the McCracken County-Oldham County game at 6:30 p.m. Friday with a trip to the state semifinals on the line.

This story will be updated.

Ben Roberts: 859-231-3216, @BenRobertsHL

