The first poll of the Kentucky high school softball season is here

The Kentucky Softball Coaches Association on Sunday released its first top-25 poll of the 2018 season.
Scott County received 14 of a possible 20 first-place votes. East Carter received three first-place selections while Madisonville, Male and Woodford County each received one.
The Cardinals are 6-1 this season with no losses against in-state teams (they’ve so far only played two of those — Ashland Blazer and No. 17 Boyle County). Their next game is at Anderson County on April 11.
Woodford County, ranked ninth, is the only other 11th Region team that appeared in the top 25. The Yellow Jackets are 4-1, their only loss coming against No. 7 Christian County.
KSCA Top 25
Team (First-place votes)
Points
1. Scott County (14)
490
2. McCracken County
437
3. Male (1)
433
4. East Carter (3)
429
5. Madisonville (1)
392
6. Ballard
315
7. Christian County
309
8. Mercy
288
9. Woodford County (1)
266
10. Central Hardin
263
11. South Warren
262
12. Louisville Holy Cross
239
t13. Apollo
231
t13. Daviess County
231
15. Owensboro Catholic
223
16. Warren East
214
17. Boyle County
156
18. Oldham County
131
19. Marshall County
101
20. Collins
94
21. Butler
90
22. East Jessamine
74
23. North Laurel
67
24. Spencer County
63
25. Webster County
60
Others schools which received at least 20 points: Pikeville 51, South Laurel 49, Eastern 34, Union County 33, Manual 32, Madison Central 29, Caldwell County 28, Pulaski County 26, Lafayette 23, Ryle 23, Anderson County 22, Shelby County 22, Green County 22, Franklin County 20
Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps
