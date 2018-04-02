High School Sports

The first poll of the Kentucky high school softball season is here

By Josh Moore

jmoore@herald-leader.com

The Kentucky Softball Coaches Association on Sunday released its first top-25 poll of the 2018 season.

Scott County received 14 of a possible 20 first-place votes. East Carter received three first-place selections while Madisonville, Male and Woodford County each received one.

The Cardinals are 6-1 this season with no losses against in-state teams (they’ve so far only played two of those — Ashland Blazer and No. 17 Boyle County). Their next game is at Anderson County on April 11.

Woodford County, ranked ninth, is the only other 11th Region team that appeared in the top 25. The Yellow Jackets are 4-1, their only loss coming against No. 7 Christian County.

KSCA Top 25

Team (First-place votes)

Points

1. Scott County (14)

490

2. McCracken County

437

3. Male (1)

433

4. East Carter (3)

429

5. Madisonville (1)

392

6. Ballard

315

7. Christian County

309

8. Mercy

288

9. Woodford County (1)

266

10. Central Hardin

263

11. South Warren

262

12. Louisville Holy Cross

239

t13. Apollo

231

t13. Daviess County

231

15. Owensboro Catholic

223

16. Warren East

214

17. Boyle County

156

18. Oldham County

131

19. Marshall County

101

20. Collins

94

21. Butler

90

22. East Jessamine

74

23. North Laurel

67

24. Spencer County

63

25. Webster County

60

Others schools which received at least 20 points: Pikeville 51, South Laurel 49, Eastern 34, Union County 33, Manual 32, Madison Central 29, Caldwell County 28, Pulaski County 26, Lafayette 23, Ryle 23, Anderson County 22, Shelby County 22, Green County 22, Franklin County 20

Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps

