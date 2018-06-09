Pitchers' duel at Kentucky state softball tournament lasts four hours

Game-winning hit comes for Scott County in the 13th inning Princess Valencia had the game-winning RBI single in the top of the 13th inning of Scott County's 2-1 win over Warren East in the Owensboro Health/KHSAA State Softball Tournament in Owensboro. Josh Moore ×

SHARE COPY LINK Princess Valencia had the game-winning RBI single in the top of the 13th inning of Scott County's 2-1 win over Warren East in the Owensboro Health/KHSAA State Softball Tournament in Owensboro. Josh Moore