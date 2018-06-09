Pitchers' duel at Kentucky state softball tournament lasts four hours

The Homer.
The Throw.
The Catch.
A 13-inning game, four-hour softball game between Scott County and Warren East produced a litany of moments and an all-time classic those in attendance won't soon forget.
The phrase that summed it up best? The Determination.
Scott County defeated Warren East, 2-1, to reach the championship round of the Owensboro Health/KHSAA State Softball Tournament at Jack C. Fisher Park on Saturday. The Cardinals will play for their third title in the last five seasons later Saturday, facing either Butler or Warren East.
BOX SCORE: SCOTT COUNTY 2, WARREN EAST 1 (13)
Cardinals catcher Meryn Livingston led the game off with a solo shot — The Homer — to put Scott County up 1-0, a lead it held until the bottom of the fourth inning when Lucy Patterson scored from third base on a throwing error — The Throw.
It was the final run for a long time. Before Scott County ultimately put one across in the 13th, the closest either came to producing a run was in the top of the 11th. A long ball by Kennedy Sullivan went over the fence but was snagged by Warren East center-fielder Lucy Patterson, who toppled over the fence to keep the Raiders in it — The Catch.
Emily Jasper singled to lead off the 13th inning and stole her way to third. Princess Valencia brought Jasper home with a single into left. It proved to be enough for the Cardinals.
Sullivan went the distance for Scott County, striking out 19 batters and surrendering only two hits, both to Patterson. Sullivan finished with 174 pitches in the contest.
"You just gotta give it everything you have and leave everything on the field, and take nothing with you," Sullivan said. "I don't want to have any regrets. You go in hard with everything you have and get the results."
Katie Gardner also threw the entire game. Warren East's ace allowed only five hits and struck out eight. She threw 218 pitches.
Valencia was 3-for-6 at the plate for Scott County.
Multiple heat-index delays, along with the extra frames, caused the game — which began at 9 a.m. (CDT) — to not finish until 1:05 p.m. (the scheduled start time for the championship game entering the tournament was 1 p.m.).
Comments