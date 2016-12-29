Boys’ Traditional Bank Holiday Classic: Luke Johnson fuels double-digit LexCath victory

Lexington Catholic cruised in its second game of its home tournament, defeating Clark County 74-60 in the quarterfinals of the Traditional Bank Holiday Classic on Wednesday.
Luke Johnson, a senior who’s signed with Loyola-Maryland, had game highs with 30 points and seven assists for the Knights. He was 10 of 14 from the floor, including a 3-for-4 clip from long range. TC Price scored 15 on seven of 11 shooting for Lexington Catholic, which made more than half of its shots (29 of 54). Ryan Cooper led the Cardinals with 19 points.
Lexington Catholic will meet Paris, winners over Fayette County (Ga.) on Wednesday, at 7 p.m. Thursday. Clark County will play Perry County Central in a consolation game scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps
Lexington Catholic 74, Clark County 60
Lexington Catholic (7-5) — Hardin 3, Price 15, Bailey 4, Johnson 30, Sparkman 4, Payne 9, Whitman 9.
Clark County (7-5) — Williams 3, Clark 5, Taylor 4, Jenkins 5, Cooper 19, Graham 13, Philpot 11.
Lexington Catholic
23
17
20
14
—
74
Clark County
9
22
7
22
—
60
Comments