Taveion Hollingsworth breaks Dunbar scoring record, all-time city mark within sight

Paul Laurence Dunbar star Taveion Hollingsworth scored 25 points in the Bulldogs’ 74-69 win over Bryan Station on Thursday, setting a new career scoring record at the school and inching closer to the all-time city scoring record in the process.
Hollingsworth passed former Dunbar and University of Cincinnati star Darnell Burton, who scored 2,192 points in high school, on a putback with 6:35 left in the third quarter to put Dunbar ahead 40-31. Earlier this season he broke Burton’s single-game scoring record at Dunbar by scoring 47 points against Lee (Ala.) in the King of the Bluegrass.
Hollingsworth is sitting on 2,201 points for his career, good for fourth all-time in Lexington. Former Bryan Station star Mike Allen (the current head coach at Tates Creek) leads the city with 2,408 points, a record set in 1993.
John O’Hara, an assistant coach for the Paul Laurence Dunbar boys’ soccer team, captured Hollingsworth’s record-breaking basket on video.
History made .. basket to set @PLDBoysBBall scoring record @Lil_Tay3 congrats @HLpreps #recordbroken pic.twitter.com/SaU0u9izfE— John O'Hara (@oharafamily6) January 27, 2017
Hollingsworth is averaging 26.5 points per game through Monday night’s game. The Bulldogs have eight regular-season games remaining along with at least one 43rd District tournament contest. If Hollingsworth maintains his current average and none of Dunbar’s games get canceled due to weather, he likely would break the city scoring record at Henry Clay on Feb. 9 or against Covington Catholic at Thomas More College on Feb. 11.
Correction: This article originally stated that Hollingsworth was third on the Lexington scoring list; he is fourth. Darnell Burton’s career scoring total also was inaccurately reported in the original version of this article.
Lexington’s 2,000-point scorers
Career points leaders in Lexington boys' high school basketball:
1. Mike Allen 2,408 (Bryan Station, 1989)
2. Jackson Davis 2,343 (Lafayette, 2014)
3. Mike Smith 2,324 (Sayre/Paul Laurence Dunbar, 2013)
4. Taveion Hollingsworth x-2,201 (Paul Laurence Dunbar, 2017)
5. Darnell Burton 2,192 (Paul Laurence Dunbar, 1993)
6. Demetrius Green 2,144 (Lexington Catholic, 2004)
7. Jaron Brown 2,066 (Bryan Station, 1998)
x-As of Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017
