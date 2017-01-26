Taveion Hollingsworth breaks Dunbar scoring record, all-time city mark within sight

1:22 UK or KU? Fans argue over which college basketball program is No. 1 Pause

2:15 Soccer Center closing doors

0:28 'I'm standing up for women' after Trump election

1:23 Update on chemical weapons plant

0:46 Bill Self says TV — not coaches — is reason for SEC/Big 12 Challenge games in January

4:07 Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an 'icon'

0:41 EKU pedway reopens

0:46 'Respect for all' motivates local participants in women's march

0:25 Lexington woman at Women's March in D.C.