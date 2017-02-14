Dunbar’s Taveion Hollingsworth becomes Lexington’s all-time leading scorer

Taveion Hollingsworth made history, but West Jessamine’s Kendall Peters made the shot that’ll live in local infamy.
Peters flipped up a putback off a missed three-pointer from the corner as time expired to give West Jessamine an 86-85 win over Paul Laurence Dunbar on Tuesday night. Isaiah Okesson led the Colts with 33 points, Dalton Bruner scored 24 and Peters finished with nine.
Hollingsworth became the city’s all-time points leader in boys’ basketball with his second bucket of the third quarter, a jumper from inside the three-point line that rolled in with 3:26 left remaining in the period. He passed former Bryan Station star Mike Allen, who set the previous record of 2,408 during his senior season in 1989.
Shooter's roll! Taveion Hollingsworth is your new all-time leading scorer in Lexington boys' high school history. 2,409 points and counting. pic.twitter.com/LtEwsftU2m— Josh Moore (@HLpreps) February 15, 2017
The teams traded the lead several times down the stretch after West Jessamine overcame an eight-point halftime deficit thanks to a 28-16 edge in the third quarter. Bruner knocked down a pair of free throws with 56.8 seconds remaining, which were answered 16 seconds later by a Hollingsworth drive and layup to push Dunbar in front, 85-84. He finished with 42 points, five shy of tying his career-high mark, and is sitting on 2,422 total career points.
Paul Dunbar Coach Scott Chalk declined to comment on the landmark game and said Hollingsworth would have no comment, either.
Hollingsworth, who didn’t begin playing varsity basketball until he was a freshman, has an outside shot at passing former Lexington Catholic girls’ star Kelli Stamper, who scored 2,539 points. The Dunbar senior has started all but one game for the Bulldogs since his freshman season; he didn’t travel to a neutral-site game versus Mason County as a sophomore due to illness.
Julius Berry, who starred for the old Dunbar High School in the late 1950’s, is credited with scoring 3,000 points in the KHSAA record books but no complete documentation is believed to exist from his games. Due to school segregation, Dunbar was not a member of the KHSAA until Berry’s sophomore season. Berry died in 2001.
Dunbar, ranked fifth in the latest Cantrall Ratings, had lost to only one other Kentucky team outside of the top 25 this season – Doss – until Tuesday night. The Bulldogs were coming off an 81-62 win over Covington Catholic at Thomas More College on Saturday, arguably their most impressive win of the season. It was the Colts’ first win over a top-25 opponent this season.
The Bulldogs will get a quick opportunity to shake off the upset when Scott County, the preseason favorite to win the 11th Region, comes to town for their Senior Night on Thursday. The Cardinals, ranked No. 1 by Cantrall and third in the newest media poll, won their 12th straight game – 76-35 over Eastern – on Tuesday.
Scott County last defeated Dunbar on Feb. 21, 2014; the teams did not meet in the 2014-15 season and Dunbar beat the Cardinals twice last year, including in the 11th Region finals.
Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps
West Jessamine 86, Paul Laurence Dunbar 85
Dunbar (21-7) — Richardson 15, Yeast 2, Corio 3, JaQuice Gray 17, Hollingsworth 42, Ifeacho 6.
West Jessamine (13-15) — Okesson 33, Cannady 3, Bruner 24, Peters 9, Tullar 8, Stepp 4, Louis 5.
Dunbar
25
20
16
24
—
85
West Jessamine
20
17
28
21
—
86
Lexington’s 2,000 point scorers
Career points leaders in Lexington boys’ basketball:
1. Taveion Hollingsworth x-2,422 (Paul Laurence Dunbar, 2017)
2. Mike Allen 2,408 (Bryan Station, 1989)
3. Jackson Davis 2,343 (Lafayette, 2014)
4. Mike Smith 2,324 (Sayre/Paul Laurence Dunbar, 2013)
5. Darnell Burton 2,192 (Paul Laurence Dunbar, 1993)
6. Demetrius Green 2,144 (Lexington Catholic, 2004)
7. Jaron Brown 2,066 (Bryan Station, 1998)
8. Shawn Fields, 2,022 (Lexington Catholic, 1998)
x-As of Feb. 14, 2017
Comments