High School Basketball

February 19, 2017 7:32 PM

Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State: Rankings for all 64 girls’ districts

High school basketball’s postseason tips off in across Kentucky on Monday. Here is Dave Cantrall’s top 25 girls’ teams, plus rankings for all 64 districts.

GIRLS’ TOP 25

School

Rating

Last week

1. Butler (27-2)

88.4

2

2. Mercer County (22-6)

87.4

1

3. Male (26-2)

86.7

3

4. Elizabethtown (24-3)

86.0

6

5. Murray (22-5)

85.9

5

6. Sacred Heart (24-5)

85.7

4

7. Simon Kenton (22-6)

85.6

8

8. Franklin County (25-5)

85.2

7

9. Manual (19-7)

84.1

9

10. Bullitt East (23-7)

84.0

10

11. Eastern (20-8)

82.8

t14

12. Henderson County (24-4)

82.5

11

13. Mercy (14-13)

82.4

12

14. Mason County (19-8)

82.3

19

15. Holmes (23-4)

81.7

t17

16. Scott County (17-9)

81.2

t14

17. Clark County (24-4)

81.1

13

18. Conner (24-6)

80.5

20

19. East Carter (22-7)

80.4

t17

20. Monroe County (27-2)

80.3

t14

21. Anderson County (22-7)

79.3

NR

22. Boyd County (22-8)

79.2

24

23. South Warren (19-8)

78.9

NR

24. Nelson County (25-3)

77.9

22

25. Cooper (19-6)

77.8

23

GIRLS’ RATINGS BY DISTRICT

1ST DISTRICT

1. Carlisle County

56.2

2. Fulton County

33.8

3. Fulton City

24.4

4. Hickman County

24.1

2ND DISTRICT

1. McCracken County

50.8

2. Paducah Tilghman

34.5

3. St. Mary

28.9

4. Community Christian

2.8

3RD DISTRICT

1. Graves County

74.7

2. Mayfield

44.1

3. Ballard Memorial

35.4

4TH DISTRICT

1. Murray

85.9

2. Marshall County

75.5

3. Calloway County

63.4

5TH DISTRICT

1. Crittenden County

55.9

2. Lyon County

51.0

3. Livingston Central

47.7

4. Trigg County

25.5

6TH DISTRICT

1. Henderson County

82.5

2. Webster County

71.2

3. Union County

49.5

7TH DISTRICT

1. Madisonville

61.4

2. Caldwell County

49.5

3. Hopkins Central

48.3

4. Dawson Springs

28.2

8TH DISTRICT

1. Hopkinsville

71.5

2. Christian County

65.6

3. University Heights

42.7

4. Fort Campbell

21.2

9TH DISTRICT

1. Apollo

72.8

2. Owensboro Catholic

68.9

3. Daviess County

60.7

4. Owensboro

49.5

10TH DISTRICT

1. Muhlenberg County

65.0

2. McLean County

55.5

3. Ohio County

25.2

11TH DISTRICT

1. Breckinridge County

64.9

2. Meade County

58.5

3. Hancock County

42.8

4. Cloverport

15.6

12TH DISTRICT

1. Grayson County

69.2

2. Edmonson County

67.4

3. Butler County

49.9

4. Whitesville Trinity

32.2

13TH DISTRICT

1. Franklin-Simpson

57.5

2. Logan County

46.3

3. Russellville

39.9

4. Todd Central

33.1

14TH DISTRICT

1. South Warren

78.9

2. Bowling Green

74.6

3. Greenwood

63.9

4. Warren Central

56.0

5. Warren East

42.2

15TH DISTRICT

1. Monroe County

80.3

2. Barren County

66.7

3. Glasgow

65.9

4. Allen County

62.9

16TH DISTRICT

1. Russell County

73.5

2. Metcalfe County

61.0

3. Cumberland County

44.7

4. Clinton County

42.2

17TH DISTRICT

1. Elizabethtown

86.0

2. John Hardin

74.6

3. Central Hardin

53.8

4. North Hardin

51.4

5. Fort Knox

8.7

18TH DISTRICT

1. Green County

73.2

2. LaRue County

52.2

3. Hart County

44.1

4. Caverna

36.7

19TH DISTRICT

1. Nelson County

77.9

2. Bardstown

66.0

3. Bethlehem

44.9

4. Thomas Nelson

44.6

5. Washington County

25.8

20TH DISTRICT

1. Marion County

64.7

2. Taylor County

53.2

3. Campbellsville

49.4

4. Adair County

43.2

21ST DISTRICT

1. Pleasure Ridge Park

53.4

2. Lou. Holy Cross

52.1

3. Fairdale

51.5

4. Valley

33.0

5. Beth Haven

6.6

22ND DISTRICT

1. Butler

88.4

2. Doss

37.5

3. Western

30.0

4. Iroquois

1.1

23RD DISTRICT

1. North Bullitt

71.5

2. Moore

46.8

3. Bullitt Central

34.5

4. Southern

27.9

24TH DISTRICT

1. Bullitt East

84.0

2. Mercy

82.4

3. Fern Creek

60.7

4. Jeffersontown

27.3

5. Whitefield Academy

22.9

25TH DISTRICT

1. Manual

84.1

2. Presentation

59.4

3. Central

59.3

4. Shawnee

44.5

26TH DISTRICT

1. Male

86.7

2. Assumption

64.1

3. Brown

34.7

4. Collegiate

19.5

27TH DISTRICT

1. Sacred Heart

85.7

2. Atherton

30.8

3. Waggener

25.4

4. Seneca

19.3

28TH DISTRICT

1. Eastern

82.8

2. Louisville Christian

72.1

3. Ballard

44.2

4. Country Day

24.2

29TH DISTRICT

1. Trimble County

68.8

2. Oldham County

56.9

3. South Oldham

56.4

4. North Oldham

37.9

30TH DISTRICT

1. Anderson County

79.3

2. Collins

64.5

3. Shelby County

58.1

4. Spencer County

55.9

31ST DISTRICT

1. Owen County

59.6

2. Carroll County

45.7

3. Gallatin County

44.8

4. Eminence

30.9

5. Henry County

30.1

32ND DISTRICT

1. Simon Kenton

85.6

2. Walton-Verona

61.4

3. Grant County

58.1

4. Williamstown

49.9

33RD DISTRICT

1. Conner

80.5

2. Cooper

77.8

3. Ryle

77.0

4. Boone County

64.4

34TH DISTRICT

1. St. Henry

66.1

2. Dixie Heights

66.0

3. Lloyd

53.8

4. Ludlow

45.0

5. Villa Madonna

22.2

35TH DISTRICT

1. Holmes

81.7

2. Cov. Holy Cross

69.1

3. Notre Dame

61.3

4. Beechwood

51.2

36TH DISTRICT

1. Highlands

77.7

2. Newport Catholic

60.9

3. Dayton

49.3

4. Newport

42.3

5. Bellevue

41.6

37TH DISTRICT

1. Campbell County

77.6

2. Scott

76.6

3. Bishop Brossart

53.7

4. Calvary Christian

20.6

5. Silver Grove

0.1

38TH DISTRICT

1. Nicholas County

62.7

2. Harrison County

45.1

3. Robertson County

30.0

4. Pendleton County

29.0

39TH DISTRICT

1. Mason County

82.3

2. Bracken County

48.9

3. Augusta

19.0

4. St. Patrick

13.7

40TH DISTRICT

1. Clark County

81.1

2. Bourbon County

51.2

3. Paris

42.8

4. Montgomery County

35.1

41ST DISTRICT

1. Franklin County

85.2

2. Western Hills

52.8

3. Woodford County

49.5

4. Frankfort

43.5

42ND DISTRICT

1. Scott County

81.2

2. Henry Clay

68.1

3. Bryan Station

63.2

4. Sayre

54.0

43RD DISTRICT

1. Dunbar

73.1

2. Lafayette

71.9

3. Lexington Catholic

53.9

4. Lexington Christian

41.3

5. Tates Creek

41.2

44TH DISTRICT

1. Madison Central

73.0

2. Madison Southern

50.0

3. Berea

41.7

4. Model

40.6

45TH DISTRICT

1. Lincoln County

72.8

2. Boyle County

69.3

3. Danville

68.8

4. Garrard County

66.1

5. Ky. School for Deaf

0.1

46TH DISTRICT

1. Mercer County

87.4

2. West Jessamine

55.6

3. East Jessamine

34.6

4. Burgin

0.7

47TH DISTRICT

1. Pulaski County

68.3

2. Casey County

67.0

3. Rockcastle County

62.8

4. Somerset

61.2

48TH DISTRICT

1. Southwestern

72.1

2. Wayne County

65.7

3. McCreary Central

37.1

49TH DISTRICT

1. Clay County

62.6

2. North Laurel

61.9

3. Jackson County

41.2

4. Oneida Baptist

23.1

5. Red Bird

13.0

50TH DISTRICT

1. South Laurel

71.2

2. Corbin

57.7

3. Whitley County

56.8

4. Williamsburg

47.1

51ST DISTRICT

1. Pineville

47.9

2. Lynn Camp

47.5

3. Knox Central

45.7

4. Barbourville

37.8

52ND DISTRICT

1. Harlan County

77.7

2. Harlan

69.1

3. Bell County

50.1

4. Middlesboro

34.2

53RD DISTRICT

1. Knott Central

67.0

2. Letcher Central

55.5

3. Jenkins

31.2

4. June Buchanan

19.4

5. Cordia

0.1

54TH DISTRICT

1. Leslie County

68.0

2. Perry Central

64.5

3. Hazard

56.6

4. Buckhorn

27.3

55TH DISTRICT

1. Breathitt County

46.7

2. Wolfe County

41.7

3. Jackson City

28.6

4. Riverside Christian

11.9

56TH DISTRICT

1. Lee County

57.8

2. Estill County

49.8

3. Powell County

44.3

4. Owsley County

43.6

57TH DISTRICT

1. Johnson Central

72.8

2. Paintsville

69.6

3. Magoffin County

46.9

4. Sheldon Clark

45.1

5. Lawrence County

42.5

58TH DISTRICT

1. South Floyd

56.9

2. Prestonsburg

45.4

3. Betsy Layne

40.7

4. Allen Central

21.6

5. Piarist

4.7

59TH DISTRICT

1. Shelby Valley

71.7

2. Pikeville

64.6

3. East Ridge

50.0

60TH DISTRICT

1. Belfry

54.8

2. Pike Central

54.1

3. Phelps

27.5

61ST DISTRICT

1. Fleming County

59.8

2. Menifee County

56.7

3. Rowan County

54.4

4. Bath County

40.7

62ND DISTRICT

1. East Carter

80.4

2. West Carter

54.9

3. Morgan County

39.7

4. Elliott County

24.9

63RD DISTRICT

1. Russell

73.9

2. Lewis County

58.3

3. Greenup County

48.6

4. Raceland

34.6

64TH DISTRICT

1. Boyd County

79.2

2. Ashland Blazer

58.4

3. Fairview

28.7

High School Basketball

