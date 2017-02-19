Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State: Rankings for all 64 girls’ districts

High school basketball’s postseason tips off in across Kentucky on Monday. Here is Dave Cantrall’s top 25 girls’ teams, plus rankings for all 64 districts.
GIRLS’ TOP 25
School
Rating
Last week
1. Butler (27-2)
88.4
2
2. Mercer County (22-6)
87.4
1
3. Male (26-2)
86.7
3
4. Elizabethtown (24-3)
86.0
6
5. Murray (22-5)
85.9
5
6. Sacred Heart (24-5)
85.7
4
7. Simon Kenton (22-6)
85.6
8
8. Franklin County (25-5)
85.2
7
9. Manual (19-7)
84.1
9
10. Bullitt East (23-7)
84.0
10
11. Eastern (20-8)
82.8
t14
12. Henderson County (24-4)
82.5
11
13. Mercy (14-13)
82.4
12
14. Mason County (19-8)
82.3
19
15. Holmes (23-4)
81.7
t17
16. Scott County (17-9)
81.2
t14
17. Clark County (24-4)
81.1
13
18. Conner (24-6)
80.5
20
19. East Carter (22-7)
80.4
t17
20. Monroe County (27-2)
80.3
t14
21. Anderson County (22-7)
79.3
NR
22. Boyd County (22-8)
79.2
24
23. South Warren (19-8)
78.9
NR
24. Nelson County (25-3)
77.9
22
25. Cooper (19-6)
77.8
23
GIRLS’ RATINGS BY DISTRICT
1ST DISTRICT
1. Carlisle County
56.2
2. Fulton County
33.8
3. Fulton City
24.4
4. Hickman County
24.1
2ND DISTRICT
1. McCracken County
50.8
2. Paducah Tilghman
34.5
3. St. Mary
28.9
4. Community Christian
2.8
3RD DISTRICT
1. Graves County
74.7
2. Mayfield
44.1
3. Ballard Memorial
35.4
4TH DISTRICT
1. Murray
85.9
2. Marshall County
75.5
3. Calloway County
63.4
5TH DISTRICT
1. Crittenden County
55.9
2. Lyon County
51.0
3. Livingston Central
47.7
4. Trigg County
25.5
6TH DISTRICT
1. Henderson County
82.5
2. Webster County
71.2
3. Union County
49.5
7TH DISTRICT
1. Madisonville
61.4
2. Caldwell County
49.5
3. Hopkins Central
48.3
4. Dawson Springs
28.2
8TH DISTRICT
1. Hopkinsville
71.5
2. Christian County
65.6
3. University Heights
42.7
4. Fort Campbell
21.2
9TH DISTRICT
1. Apollo
72.8
2. Owensboro Catholic
68.9
3. Daviess County
60.7
4. Owensboro
49.5
10TH DISTRICT
1. Muhlenberg County
65.0
2. McLean County
55.5
3. Ohio County
25.2
11TH DISTRICT
1. Breckinridge County
64.9
2. Meade County
58.5
3. Hancock County
42.8
4. Cloverport
15.6
12TH DISTRICT
1. Grayson County
69.2
2. Edmonson County
67.4
3. Butler County
49.9
4. Whitesville Trinity
32.2
13TH DISTRICT
1. Franklin-Simpson
57.5
2. Logan County
46.3
3. Russellville
39.9
4. Todd Central
33.1
14TH DISTRICT
1. South Warren
78.9
2. Bowling Green
74.6
3. Greenwood
63.9
4. Warren Central
56.0
5. Warren East
42.2
15TH DISTRICT
1. Monroe County
80.3
2. Barren County
66.7
3. Glasgow
65.9
4. Allen County
62.9
16TH DISTRICT
1. Russell County
73.5
2. Metcalfe County
61.0
3. Cumberland County
44.7
4. Clinton County
42.2
17TH DISTRICT
1. Elizabethtown
86.0
2. John Hardin
74.6
3. Central Hardin
53.8
4. North Hardin
51.4
5. Fort Knox
8.7
18TH DISTRICT
1. Green County
73.2
2. LaRue County
52.2
3. Hart County
44.1
4. Caverna
36.7
19TH DISTRICT
1. Nelson County
77.9
2. Bardstown
66.0
3. Bethlehem
44.9
4. Thomas Nelson
44.6
5. Washington County
25.8
20TH DISTRICT
1. Marion County
64.7
2. Taylor County
53.2
3. Campbellsville
49.4
4. Adair County
43.2
21ST DISTRICT
1. Pleasure Ridge Park
53.4
2. Lou. Holy Cross
52.1
3. Fairdale
51.5
4. Valley
33.0
5. Beth Haven
6.6
22ND DISTRICT
1. Butler
88.4
2. Doss
37.5
3. Western
30.0
4. Iroquois
1.1
23RD DISTRICT
1. North Bullitt
71.5
2. Moore
46.8
3. Bullitt Central
34.5
4. Southern
27.9
24TH DISTRICT
1. Bullitt East
84.0
2. Mercy
82.4
3. Fern Creek
60.7
4. Jeffersontown
27.3
5. Whitefield Academy
22.9
25TH DISTRICT
1. Manual
84.1
2. Presentation
59.4
3. Central
59.3
4. Shawnee
44.5
26TH DISTRICT
1. Male
86.7
2. Assumption
64.1
3. Brown
34.7
4. Collegiate
19.5
27TH DISTRICT
1. Sacred Heart
85.7
2. Atherton
30.8
3. Waggener
25.4
4. Seneca
19.3
28TH DISTRICT
1. Eastern
82.8
2. Louisville Christian
72.1
3. Ballard
44.2
4. Country Day
24.2
29TH DISTRICT
1. Trimble County
68.8
2. Oldham County
56.9
3. South Oldham
56.4
4. North Oldham
37.9
30TH DISTRICT
1. Anderson County
79.3
2. Collins
64.5
3. Shelby County
58.1
4. Spencer County
55.9
31ST DISTRICT
1. Owen County
59.6
2. Carroll County
45.7
3. Gallatin County
44.8
4. Eminence
30.9
5. Henry County
30.1
32ND DISTRICT
1. Simon Kenton
85.6
2. Walton-Verona
61.4
3. Grant County
58.1
4. Williamstown
49.9
33RD DISTRICT
1. Conner
80.5
2. Cooper
77.8
3. Ryle
77.0
4. Boone County
64.4
34TH DISTRICT
1. St. Henry
66.1
2. Dixie Heights
66.0
3. Lloyd
53.8
4. Ludlow
45.0
5. Villa Madonna
22.2
35TH DISTRICT
1. Holmes
81.7
2. Cov. Holy Cross
69.1
3. Notre Dame
61.3
4. Beechwood
51.2
36TH DISTRICT
1. Highlands
77.7
2. Newport Catholic
60.9
3. Dayton
49.3
4. Newport
42.3
5. Bellevue
41.6
37TH DISTRICT
1. Campbell County
77.6
2. Scott
76.6
3. Bishop Brossart
53.7
4. Calvary Christian
20.6
5. Silver Grove
0.1
38TH DISTRICT
1. Nicholas County
62.7
2. Harrison County
45.1
3. Robertson County
30.0
4. Pendleton County
29.0
39TH DISTRICT
1. Mason County
82.3
2. Bracken County
48.9
3. Augusta
19.0
4. St. Patrick
13.7
40TH DISTRICT
1. Clark County
81.1
2. Bourbon County
51.2
3. Paris
42.8
4. Montgomery County
35.1
41ST DISTRICT
1. Franklin County
85.2
2. Western Hills
52.8
3. Woodford County
49.5
4. Frankfort
43.5
42ND DISTRICT
1. Scott County
81.2
2. Henry Clay
68.1
3. Bryan Station
63.2
4. Sayre
54.0
43RD DISTRICT
1. Dunbar
73.1
2. Lafayette
71.9
3. Lexington Catholic
53.9
4. Lexington Christian
41.3
5. Tates Creek
41.2
44TH DISTRICT
1. Madison Central
73.0
2. Madison Southern
50.0
3. Berea
41.7
4. Model
40.6
45TH DISTRICT
1. Lincoln County
72.8
2. Boyle County
69.3
3. Danville
68.8
4. Garrard County
66.1
5. Ky. School for Deaf
0.1
46TH DISTRICT
1. Mercer County
87.4
2. West Jessamine
55.6
3. East Jessamine
34.6
4. Burgin
0.7
47TH DISTRICT
1. Pulaski County
68.3
2. Casey County
67.0
3. Rockcastle County
62.8
4. Somerset
61.2
48TH DISTRICT
1. Southwestern
72.1
2. Wayne County
65.7
3. McCreary Central
37.1
49TH DISTRICT
1. Clay County
62.6
2. North Laurel
61.9
3. Jackson County
41.2
4. Oneida Baptist
23.1
5. Red Bird
13.0
50TH DISTRICT
1. South Laurel
71.2
2. Corbin
57.7
3. Whitley County
56.8
4. Williamsburg
47.1
51ST DISTRICT
1. Pineville
47.9
2. Lynn Camp
47.5
3. Knox Central
45.7
4. Barbourville
37.8
52ND DISTRICT
1. Harlan County
77.7
2. Harlan
69.1
3. Bell County
50.1
4. Middlesboro
34.2
53RD DISTRICT
1. Knott Central
67.0
2. Letcher Central
55.5
3. Jenkins
31.2
4. June Buchanan
19.4
5. Cordia
0.1
54TH DISTRICT
1. Leslie County
68.0
2. Perry Central
64.5
3. Hazard
56.6
4. Buckhorn
27.3
55TH DISTRICT
1. Breathitt County
46.7
2. Wolfe County
41.7
3. Jackson City
28.6
4. Riverside Christian
11.9
56TH DISTRICT
1. Lee County
57.8
2. Estill County
49.8
3. Powell County
44.3
4. Owsley County
43.6
57TH DISTRICT
1. Johnson Central
72.8
2. Paintsville
69.6
3. Magoffin County
46.9
4. Sheldon Clark
45.1
5. Lawrence County
42.5
58TH DISTRICT
1. South Floyd
56.9
2. Prestonsburg
45.4
3. Betsy Layne
40.7
4. Allen Central
21.6
5. Piarist
4.7
59TH DISTRICT
1. Shelby Valley
71.7
2. Pikeville
64.6
3. East Ridge
50.0
60TH DISTRICT
1. Belfry
54.8
2. Pike Central
54.1
3. Phelps
27.5
61ST DISTRICT
1. Fleming County
59.8
2. Menifee County
56.7
3. Rowan County
54.4
4. Bath County
40.7
62ND DISTRICT
1. East Carter
80.4
2. West Carter
54.9
3. Morgan County
39.7
4. Elliott County
24.9
63RD DISTRICT
1. Russell
73.9
2. Lewis County
58.3
3. Greenup County
48.6
4. Raceland
34.6
64TH DISTRICT
1. Boyd County
79.2
2. Ashland Blazer
58.4
3. Fairview
28.7
