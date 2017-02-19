Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State: Rankings for all 64 boys’ districts

High school basketball’s postseason tips off in across Kentucky on Monday. Here is Dave Cantrall’s top 25 boys’ teams, plus rankings for all 64 districts.
BOYS’ TOP 25
School
Rating
Last week
1. Scott County (25-5)
88.5
1
2. Fern Creek (28-2)
86.2
t2
3. Louisville Trinity (26-3)
85.0
t2
4. Bowling Green (27-2)
84.3
4
5. Covington Catholic (25-5)
82.8
t7
6. Ballard (23-6)
82.6
6
7. Cooper (23-4)
81.7
t7
8. North Hardin (22-7)
81.1
12
9. Paul Laurence Dunbar (21-8)
80.8
5
9. Knox Central (24-5)
80.8
11
11. Christian County (24-6)
80.7
t9
12. Lexington Catholic (21-7)
80.5
t9
13. Southwestern (23-5)
80.3
14
14. Adair County (28-1)
79.4
15
15. Franklin-Simpson (23-6)
78.9
23
16. Oldham County (24-5)
78.2
16
17. Campbell County (26-4)
77.9
13
18. Lexington Christian (21-8)
77.8
24
18. Perry Central (22-7)
77.8
18
20. Madison Central (17-13)
77.7
17
21. South Oldham (24-4)
77.3
NR
21. Dixie Heights (25-5)
77.3
NR
23. Waggener (18-10)
76.9
20
24. Pleasure Ridge Park (15-10)
76.8
21
25. Doss (18-10)
76.7
NR
BOYS’ RATINGS BY DISTRICT
1ST DISTRICT
1. Carlisle County
37.8
2. Hickman County
36.0
3. Fulton County
32.8
4. Fulton City
29.4
2ND DISTRICT
1. Paducah Tilghman
73.0
2. McCracken County
66.4
3. St. Mary
41.0
4. Community Christian
10.2
3RD DISTRICT
1. Graves County
76.6
2. Mayfield
63.5
3. Ballard Memorial
39.6
4TH DISTRICT
1. Marshall County
69.9
2. Calloway County
58.1
3. Murray
53.8
5TH DISTRICT
1. Livingston Central
46.7
2. Lyon County
45.4
3. Trigg County
33.4
4. Crittenden County
32.1
6TH DISTRICT
1. Henderson County
69.8
2. Webster County
55.7
3. Union County
36.7
7TH DISTRICT
1. Hopkins Central
59.8
2. Madisonville
57.0
3. Caldwell County
53.8
4. Dawson Springs
40.5
8TH DISTRICT
1. Christian County
80.7
2. Hopkinsville
75.4
3. University Heights
64.6
4. Fort Campbell
28.2
9TH DISTRICT
1. Owensboro Catholic
70.8
2. Owensboro
66.5
3. Apollo
66.4
4. Daviess County
66.3
10TH DISTRICT
1. Muhlenberg County
64.3
2. Ohio County
63.6
3. McLean County
38.2
11TH DISTRICT
1. Hancock County
60.2
2. Breckinridge County
57.1
3. Meade County
51.4
4. Cloverport
32.0
12TH DISTRICT
1. Edmonson County
58.8
2. Grayson County
56.8
3. Butler County
54.9
4. Whitesville Trinity
34.9
13TH DISTRICT
1. Franklin-Simpson
78.9
2. Russellville
70.0
3. Logan County
56.0
4. Todd Central
51.2
14TH DISTRICT
1. Bowling Green
84.3
2. Warren Central
69.8
3. Greenwood
64.6
4. Warren East
56.3
5. South Warren
44.5
15TH DISTRICT
1. Barren County
63.2
2. Monroe County
60.4
3. Allen County
50.2
4. Glasgow
41.9
16TH DISTRICT
1. Clinton County
62.9
2. Russell County
45.4
3. Cumberland County
43.4
4. Metcalfe County
23.8
17TH DISTRICT
1. North Hardin
81.1
2. John Hardin
72.6
3. Central Hardin
65.6
4. Elizabethtown
62.0
5. Fort Knox
41.9
18TH DISTRICT
1. LaRue County
66.0
2. Caverna
48.9
3. Green County
47.7
4. Hart County
43.3
19TH DISTRICT
1. Bardstown
70.5
2. Bethlehem
58.6
3. Washington County
54.3
4. Nelson County
53.4
5. Thomas Nelson
34.9
20TH DISTRICT
1. Adair County
79.4
2. Taylor County
60.7
3. Marion County
60.6
4. Campbellsville
47.5
21ST DISTRICT
1. Pleasure Ridge Park
76.8
2. Valley
71.1
3. Fairdale
63.5
4. Lou. Holy Cross
60.2
5. Beth Haven
34.5
22ND DISTRICT
1. Doss
76.7
2. Butler
71.7
3. DeSales
68.3
4. Iroquois
57.6
5. Western
56.2
23RD DISTRICT
1. Moore
67.2
2. Southern
59.9
3. North Bullitt
53.3
4. Bullitt Central
39.5
5. Evangel
21.1
24TH DISTRICT
1. Fern Creek
86.2
2. Bullitt East
72.9
3. Jeffersontown
56.0
4. Whitefield Academy
33.1
25TH DISTRICT
1. Central
63.4
2. Manual
61.9
3. St. Francis
33.3
4. Portland Christian
31.0
5. Shawnee
26.1
26TH DISTRICT
1. St. Xavier
72.8
2. Male
69.3
3. Collegiate
51.7
4. Brown
28.5
27TH DISTRICT
1. Trinity
85.0
2. Waggener
76.9
3. Seneca
60.2
4. Atherton
57.7
28TH DISTRICT
1. Ballard
82.6
2. Louisville Christian
70.5
3. Eastern
67.0
4. Country Day
57.0
29TH DISTRICT
1. Oldham County
78.2
2. South Oldham
77.3
3. North Oldham
68.0
4. Trimble County
36.0
30TH DISTRICT
1. Spencer County
68.9
2. Collins
65.5
3. Anderson County
63.0
4. Shelby County
56.0
31ST DISTRICT
1. Gallatin County
58.8
2. Eminence
51.6
3. Henry County
50.8
4. Owen County
49.1
5. Carroll County
48.0
32ND DISTRICT
1. Simon Kenton
73.3
2. Walton-Verona
65.9
3. Williamstown
58.5
4. Grant County
51.9
33RD DISTRICT
1. Cooper
81.7
2. Conner
69.6
3. Ryle
61.6
4. Boone County
56.4
5. Heritage Academy
1.7
34TH DISTRICT
1. Dixie Heights
77.3
2. Lloyd
66.8
3. St. Henry
50.8
4. Ludlow
46.7
5. Villa Madonna
34.2
35TH DISTRICT
1. Covington Catholic
82.8
2. Cov. Holy Cross
63.3
3. Beechwood
62.5
4. Holmes
60.5
36TH DISTRICT
1. Newport Catholic
69.6
2. Newport
62.8
3. Highlands
59.2
4. Dayton
46.1
5. Bellevue
35.3
37TH DISTRICT
1. Campbell County
77.9
2. Scott
64.9
3. Bishop Brossart
52.9
4. Calvary Christian
31.3
5. Silver Grove
16.4
38TH DISTRICT
1. Pendleton County
63.5
2. Harrison County
49.5
3. Nicholas County
47.4
4. Robertson County
36.9
39TH DISTRICT
1. Bracken County
58.6
2. Mason County
57.6
3. Augusta
45.7
4. St. Patrick
31.5
40TH DISTRICT
1. Paris
75.8
2. Clark County
70.6
3. Bourbon County
55.9
4. Montgomery County
47.2
41ST DISTRICT
1. Woodford County
60.8
2. Franklin County
58.1
3. Frankfort
56.3
4. Western Hills
47.9
42ND DISTRICT
1. Scott County
88.5
2. Henry Clay
70.5
3. Bryan Station
69.8
4. Sayre
65.0
43RD DISTRICT
1. Dunbar
80.8
2. Lexington Catholic
80.5
3. Lexington Christian
77.8
4. Lafayette
70.7
5. Tates Creek
58.8
44TH DISTRICT
1. Madison Central
77.7
2. Madison Southern
72.6
3. Model
40.4
4. Berea
38.4
45TH DISTRICT
1. Lincoln County
73.0
2. Boyle County
67.9
3. Danville
55.6
4. Garrard County
55.2
5. Ky. School for Deaf
0.1
46TH DISTRICT
1. Mercer County
73.4
2. West Jessamine
71.6
3. East Jessamine
54.8
4. Burgin
29.8
47TH DISTRICT
1. Pulaski County
74.4
2. Rockcastle County
65.3
3. Casey County
61.5
4. Somerset
55.9
48TH DISTRICT
1. Southwestern
80.3
2. Wayne County
67.5
3. McCreary Central
55.2
49TH DISTRICT
1. North Laurel
75.6
2. Clay County
61.8
3. Jackson County
56.8
4. Oneida Baptist
49.0
5. Red Bird
25.7
50TH DISTRICT
1. Corbin
76.6
2. South Laurel
71.6
3. Whitley County
55.8
4. Williamsburg
44.1
51ST DISTRICT
1. Knox Central
80.8
2. Barbourville
52.7
3. Lynn Camp
49.4
4. Pineville
46.7
52ND DISTRICT
1. Harlan County
69.5
2. Bell County
54.0
3. Harlan
45.1
4. Middlesboro
30.4
53RD DISTRICT
1. Knott Central
71.1
2. Letcher Central
64.1
3. Cordia
62.1
4. June Buchanan
27.4
5. Jenkins
24.2
54TH DISTRICT
1. Perry Central
77.8
2. Buckhorn
56.6
3. Hazard
55.7
4. Leslie County
47.1
55TH DISTRICT
1. Breathitt County
63.6
2. Wolfe County
54.2
3. Jackson City
30.5
4. Riverside Christian
6.1
56TH DISTRICT
1. Powell County
60.8
2. Estill County
55.7
3. Owsley County
18.7
4. Lee County
11.8
57TH DISTRICT
1. Sheldon Clark
69.9
2. Johnson Central
67.1
3. Magoffin County
60.1
4. Lawrence County
53.9
5. Paintsville
49.2
58TH DISTRICT
1. South Floyd
53.0
2. Allen Central
43.2
3. Prestonsburg
39.1
4. Betsy Layne
31.6
5. Piarist
1.9
59TH DISTRICT
1. Pikeville
67.2
2. Shelby Valley
52.3
3. East Ridge
50.8
60TH DISTRICT
1. Belfry
53.7
2. Pike Central
50.5
3. Phelps
39.9
61ST DISTRICT
1. Rowan County
62.8
2. Fleming County
45.6
3. Bath County
44.7
4. Menifee County
39.8
62ND DISTRICT
1. Elliott County
71.4
2. West Carter
63.0
3. East Carter
59.0
4. Morgan County
45.2
63RD DISTRICT
1. Greenup County
64.5
2. Lewis County
50.9
3. Russell
50.4
4. Raceland
39.2
64TH DISTRICT
1. Boyd County
68.5
2. Ashland Blazer
57.5
3. Fairview
46.6
4. Rose Hill Christian
21.9
