February 19, 2017 7:32 PM

Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State: Rankings for all 64 boys’ districts

High school basketball’s postseason tips off in across Kentucky on Monday. Here is Dave Cantrall’s top 25 boys’ teams, plus rankings for all 64 districts.

BOYS’ TOP 25

School

Rating

Last week

1. Scott County (25-5)

88.5

1

2. Fern Creek (28-2)

86.2

t2

3. Louisville Trinity (26-3)

85.0

t2

4. Bowling Green (27-2)

84.3

4

5. Covington Catholic (25-5)

82.8

t7

6. Ballard (23-6)

82.6

6

7. Cooper (23-4)

81.7

t7

8. North Hardin (22-7)

81.1

12

9. Paul Laurence Dunbar (21-8)

80.8

5

9. Knox Central (24-5)

80.8

11

11. Christian County (24-6)

80.7

t9

12. Lexington Catholic (21-7)

80.5

t9

13. Southwestern (23-5)

80.3

14

14. Adair County (28-1)

79.4

15

15. Franklin-Simpson (23-6)

78.9

23

16. Oldham County (24-5)

78.2

16

17. Campbell County (26-4)

77.9

13

18. Lexington Christian (21-8)

77.8

24

18. Perry Central (22-7)

77.8

18

20. Madison Central (17-13)

77.7

17

21. South Oldham (24-4)

77.3

NR

21. Dixie Heights (25-5)

77.3

NR

23. Waggener (18-10)

76.9

20

24. Pleasure Ridge Park (15-10)

76.8

21

25. Doss (18-10)

76.7

NR

BOYS’ RATINGS BY DISTRICT

1ST DISTRICT

1. Carlisle County

37.8

2. Hickman County

36.0

3. Fulton County

32.8

4. Fulton City

29.4

2ND DISTRICT

1. Paducah Tilghman

73.0

2. McCracken County

66.4

3. St. Mary

41.0

4. Community Christian

10.2

3RD DISTRICT

1. Graves County

76.6

2. Mayfield

63.5

3. Ballard Memorial

39.6

4TH DISTRICT

1. Marshall County

69.9

2. Calloway County

58.1

3. Murray

53.8

5TH DISTRICT

1. Livingston Central

46.7

2. Lyon County

45.4

3. Trigg County

33.4

4. Crittenden County

32.1

6TH DISTRICT

1. Henderson County

69.8

2. Webster County

55.7

3. Union County

36.7

7TH DISTRICT

1. Hopkins Central

59.8

2. Madisonville

57.0

3. Caldwell County

53.8

4. Dawson Springs

40.5

8TH DISTRICT

1. Christian County

80.7

2. Hopkinsville

75.4

3. University Heights

64.6

4. Fort Campbell

28.2

9TH DISTRICT

1. Owensboro Catholic

70.8

2. Owensboro

66.5

3. Apollo

66.4

4. Daviess County

66.3

10TH DISTRICT

1. Muhlenberg County

64.3

2. Ohio County

63.6

3. McLean County

38.2

11TH DISTRICT

1. Hancock County

60.2

2. Breckinridge County

57.1

3. Meade County

51.4

4. Cloverport

32.0

12TH DISTRICT

1. Edmonson County

58.8

2. Grayson County

56.8

3. Butler County

54.9

4. Whitesville Trinity

34.9

13TH DISTRICT

1. Franklin-Simpson

78.9

2. Russellville

70.0

3. Logan County

56.0

4. Todd Central

51.2

14TH DISTRICT

1. Bowling Green

84.3

2. Warren Central

69.8

3. Greenwood

64.6

4. Warren East

56.3

5. South Warren

44.5

15TH DISTRICT

1. Barren County

63.2

2. Monroe County

60.4

3. Allen County

50.2

4. Glasgow

41.9

16TH DISTRICT

1. Clinton County

62.9

2. Russell County

45.4

3. Cumberland County

43.4

4. Metcalfe County

23.8

17TH DISTRICT

1. North Hardin

81.1

2. John Hardin

72.6

3. Central Hardin

65.6

4. Elizabethtown

62.0

5. Fort Knox

41.9

18TH DISTRICT

1. LaRue County

66.0

2. Caverna

48.9

3. Green County

47.7

4. Hart County

43.3

19TH DISTRICT

1. Bardstown

70.5

2. Bethlehem

58.6

3. Washington County

54.3

4. Nelson County

53.4

5. Thomas Nelson

34.9

20TH DISTRICT

1. Adair County

79.4

2. Taylor County

60.7

3. Marion County

60.6

4. Campbellsville

47.5

21ST DISTRICT

1. Pleasure Ridge Park

76.8

2. Valley

71.1

3. Fairdale

63.5

4. Lou. Holy Cross

60.2

5. Beth Haven

34.5

22ND DISTRICT

1. Doss

76.7

2. Butler

71.7

3. DeSales

68.3

4. Iroquois

57.6

5. Western

56.2

23RD DISTRICT

1. Moore

67.2

2. Southern

59.9

3. North Bullitt

53.3

4. Bullitt Central

39.5

5. Evangel

21.1

24TH DISTRICT

1. Fern Creek

86.2

2. Bullitt East

72.9

3. Jeffersontown

56.0

4. Whitefield Academy

33.1

25TH DISTRICT

1. Central

63.4

2. Manual

61.9

3. St. Francis

33.3

4. Portland Christian

31.0

5. Shawnee

26.1

26TH DISTRICT

1. St. Xavier

72.8

2. Male

69.3

3. Collegiate

51.7

4. Brown

28.5

27TH DISTRICT

1. Trinity

85.0

2. Waggener

76.9

3. Seneca

60.2

4. Atherton

57.7

28TH DISTRICT

1. Ballard

82.6

2. Louisville Christian

70.5

3. Eastern

67.0

4. Country Day

57.0

29TH DISTRICT

1. Oldham County

78.2

2. South Oldham

77.3

3. North Oldham

68.0

4. Trimble County

36.0

30TH DISTRICT

1. Spencer County

68.9

2. Collins

65.5

3. Anderson County

63.0

4. Shelby County

56.0

31ST DISTRICT

1. Gallatin County

58.8

2. Eminence

51.6

3. Henry County

50.8

4. Owen County

49.1

5. Carroll County

48.0

32ND DISTRICT

1. Simon Kenton

73.3

2. Walton-Verona

65.9

3. Williamstown

58.5

4. Grant County

51.9

33RD DISTRICT

1. Cooper

81.7

2. Conner

69.6

3. Ryle

61.6

4. Boone County

56.4

5. Heritage Academy

1.7

34TH DISTRICT

1. Dixie Heights

77.3

2. Lloyd

66.8

3. St. Henry

50.8

4. Ludlow

46.7

5. Villa Madonna

34.2

35TH DISTRICT

1. Covington Catholic

82.8

2. Cov. Holy Cross

63.3

3. Beechwood

62.5

4. Holmes

60.5

36TH DISTRICT

1. Newport Catholic

69.6

2. Newport

62.8

3. Highlands

59.2

4. Dayton

46.1

5. Bellevue

35.3

37TH DISTRICT

1. Campbell County

77.9

2. Scott

64.9

3. Bishop Brossart

52.9

4. Calvary Christian

31.3

5. Silver Grove

16.4

38TH DISTRICT

1. Pendleton County

63.5

2. Harrison County

49.5

3. Nicholas County

47.4

4. Robertson County

36.9

39TH DISTRICT

1. Bracken County

58.6

2. Mason County

57.6

3. Augusta

45.7

4. St. Patrick

31.5

40TH DISTRICT

1. Paris

75.8

2. Clark County

70.6

3. Bourbon County

55.9

4. Montgomery County

47.2

41ST DISTRICT

1. Woodford County

60.8

2. Franklin County

58.1

3. Frankfort

56.3

4. Western Hills

47.9

42ND DISTRICT

1. Scott County

88.5

2. Henry Clay

70.5

3. Bryan Station

69.8

4. Sayre

65.0

43RD DISTRICT

1. Dunbar

80.8

2. Lexington Catholic

80.5

3. Lexington Christian

77.8

4. Lafayette

70.7

5. Tates Creek

58.8

44TH DISTRICT

1. Madison Central

77.7

2. Madison Southern

72.6

3. Model

40.4

4. Berea

38.4

45TH DISTRICT

1. Lincoln County

73.0

2. Boyle County

67.9

3. Danville

55.6

4. Garrard County

55.2

5. Ky. School for Deaf

0.1

46TH DISTRICT

1. Mercer County

73.4

2. West Jessamine

71.6

3. East Jessamine

54.8

4. Burgin

29.8

47TH DISTRICT

1. Pulaski County

74.4

2. Rockcastle County

65.3

3. Casey County

61.5

4. Somerset

55.9

48TH DISTRICT

1. Southwestern

80.3

2. Wayne County

67.5

3. McCreary Central

55.2

49TH DISTRICT

1. North Laurel

75.6

2. Clay County

61.8

3. Jackson County

56.8

4. Oneida Baptist

49.0

5. Red Bird

25.7

50TH DISTRICT

1. Corbin

76.6

2. South Laurel

71.6

3. Whitley County

55.8

4. Williamsburg

44.1

51ST DISTRICT

1. Knox Central

80.8

2. Barbourville

52.7

3. Lynn Camp

49.4

4. Pineville

46.7

52ND DISTRICT

1. Harlan County

69.5

2. Bell County

54.0

3. Harlan

45.1

4. Middlesboro

30.4

53RD DISTRICT

1. Knott Central

71.1

2. Letcher Central

64.1

3. Cordia

62.1

4. June Buchanan

27.4

5. Jenkins

24.2

54TH DISTRICT

1. Perry Central

77.8

2. Buckhorn

56.6

3. Hazard

55.7

4. Leslie County

47.1

55TH DISTRICT

1. Breathitt County

63.6

2. Wolfe County

54.2

3. Jackson City

30.5

4. Riverside Christian

6.1

56TH DISTRICT

1. Powell County

60.8

2. Estill County

55.7

3. Owsley County

18.7

4. Lee County

11.8

57TH DISTRICT

1. Sheldon Clark

69.9

2. Johnson Central

67.1

3. Magoffin County

60.1

4. Lawrence County

53.9

5. Paintsville

49.2

58TH DISTRICT

1. South Floyd

53.0

2. Allen Central

43.2

3. Prestonsburg

39.1

4. Betsy Layne

31.6

5. Piarist

1.9

59TH DISTRICT

1. Pikeville

67.2

2. Shelby Valley

52.3

3. East Ridge

50.8

60TH DISTRICT

1. Belfry

53.7

2. Pike Central

50.5

3. Phelps

39.9

61ST DISTRICT

1. Rowan County

62.8

2. Fleming County

45.6

3. Bath County

44.7

4. Menifee County

39.8

62ND DISTRICT

1. Elliott County

71.4

2. West Carter

63.0

3. East Carter

59.0

4. Morgan County

45.2

63RD DISTRICT

1. Greenup County

64.5

2. Lewis County

50.9

3. Russell

50.4

4. Raceland

39.2

64TH DISTRICT

1. Boyd County

68.5

2. Ashland Blazer

57.5

3. Fairview

46.6

4. Rose Hill Christian

21.9

