Madison Central avenges late-season loss to Dunbar in 11th Region tournament opener

3:21 UK celebrates veteran trio, Derek Willis proposal on Senior Night Pause

0:33 Happy Fat Tuesday! Celebrate with a tasty beignet from Dutch's Bake Shop.

1:33 She said yes! Derek Willis pops the question on Senior Night

3:36 Trump supporter called 'Biscuit' tells McConnell protesters to 'quit hating'

1:08 Malik Monk says Bam Adebayo doesn't like to run

1:12 LeBlanc on his coaching style

4:07 Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an 'icon'

0:50 Dean Hood has respect for Mark Stoops

1:29 PJ Washington video highlights from weekend in Kentucky