Boys’ 11th Region: Madison Central topples Lexington Christian

Madison Central's Isaiah Cozart (50) dunks over LCA's Kyle Rode (22), during the boys 11th Region Tournament, Thursday night, March 2, 2017, at EKU's McBrayer Arena in Richmond.
LCA head coach Nate Valentine gives his team instructions against Madison Central, during the boys 11th Region Tournament, Thursday night, March 2, 2017, at EKU's McBrayer Arena in Richmond.
LCA's Austin Hall (25), left, and Carter Hendrickson (3), right, defend a shot by Madison Central's Dustin Geralds (23), during the boys 11th Region Tournament, Thursday night, March 2, 2017, at EKU's McBrayer Arena in Richmond.
LCA's Kyle Rode (22) shoots over Madison Central's Dustin Geralds (23), during the boys 11th Region Tournament, Thursday night, March 2, 2017, at EKU's McBrayer Arena in Richmond.
LCA's Austin Hall (25) shoots in the lane against Madison Central's Kenyon McKee (21), during the boys 11th Region Tournament, Thursday night, March 2, 2017, at EKU's McBrayer Arena in Richmond.
Madison Central's Michael Roberts (13) is fouled by LCA's Kyle Rode (22) with under 9 seconds to go in the game, during the boys 11th Region Tournament, Thursday night, March 2, 2017, at EKU's McBrayer Arena in Richmond. Roberts' free throw gave Madison Central the win.
Madison Central's Isaiah Minter (5) pulls down a rebound over LCA's Carter Hendrickson (3), during the boys 11th Region Tournament, Thursday night, March 2, 2017, at EKU's McBrayer Arena in Richmond.
LCA's Nathan Harper (24) shoots over Madison Central's Isaiah Minter (5), during the boys 11th Region Tournament, Thursday night, March 2, 2017, at EKU's McBrayer Arena in Richmond.
Madison Central's Isaiah Minter (5) scores in the lane against LCA's Kyle Rode (22), during the boys 11th Region Tournament, Thursday night, March 2, 2017, at EKU's McBrayer Arena in Richmond.
Madison Central's Blake Muntz (34) fights for a rebound with LCA's Kyle Rode (22), during the boys 11th Region Tournament, Thursday night, March 2, 2017, at EKU's McBrayer Arena in Richmond.
LCA's Carter Hendrickson (3) shoots a 3-pointer over Madison Central's Dustin Geralds (23), during the boys 11th Region Tournament, Thursday night, March 2, 2017, at EKU's McBrayer Arena in Richmond.
Madison Central head coach Allen Feldhaus Jr. yells at the referees against LCA, during the boys 11th Region Tournament, Thursday night, March 2, 2017, at EKU's McBrayer Arena in Richmond.
