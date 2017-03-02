High School Basketball

March 2, 2017 10:09 PM

Boys’ 11th Region: Madison Central topples Lexington Christian

By Jared Peck

jpeck@herald-leader.com

Michael Robert’s steal and drive set up what would be a game-winning free throw with 9 seconds left Thursday as Madison Central knocked off No. 8 Lexington Christian 45-44 in the opening round of the Boys’ 11th Region Tournament at Eastern Kentucky’s Paul S. McBrayer Arena.

LCA’s Kyle Rode’s leaner in the lane rimmed out with two seconds left as the Eagles’ historic season ended.

Jared Peck: 859-231-1333, @ItSaysHere

High School Basketball

