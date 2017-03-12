Mercer County wins first girls’ basketball state championship

Mercer County defeated Franklin County, 85-71, to win the 56th St. Elizabeth Healthcare/KHSAA Girls’ Sweet Sixteen state basketball tournament Sunday afternoon at Northern Kentucky’s BB&T Arena.
Emmy Souder had 20 points to lead the Titans, who won the first basketball title in school history. The Titans’ 85 points were the second-most in a title game, behind M.C. Napier’s 88 points in the 1994 championship.
Mercer County, which set the single-game tournament record for made three-pointers (14) in the first round, connected on 11 of 22 attempts in the finals and finished with 37 for the tournament. Lexy Lake also set a championship game record with five made three-pointers.
Mercer County led 43-31 after the first 16 minutes, setting a record for points scored in the first half of the finals.
Franklin County’s 71 points were a finals record for a losing team, topping the 62 points scored by Iroquois in a loss to Lexington Christian in 2007.
This story will be updated.
