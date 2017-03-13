The Sweetest Century: A year-by-year history of the boys’ Sweet Sixteen

In the year the Kentucky boys’ Sweet Sixteen turns 100, a year-by-year recap of the 99 prior state tournaments:
1918
Champion: Lexington High School (Coach Darrill Hart)
Site: Centre College, Danville
Tournament trail: Somerset 29, Paris 12; Monticello 47, Kavanaugh 26; Kavanaugh 20, Danville 14; Lexington 35, Monticello 17; Paris 44, Covington 18; Paris 44, Kavanaugh 18; Lexington 23, Danville 14; Somerset 63, Covington 18.
Championship game: Lexington 16, Somerset 15
Lexington (16) – W.King 10, S.King 4, Fuller 2, J.Smith 0, S.Smith 0.
Somerset (15) – McEwen 2, Roberts 4, Clark 9, Lewis 0, Cooper 0.
All-Tournament Team: William King, J.W. Smith, Clifford Fuller, Lexington; Max McEwen, Herbert Clark, Vola Lewis, Somerset; A.T. Rice, Bob Lavin, Paris.
County of champion: Fayette
Total attendance: Not available
Tournament tidbit: The first state tournament held under the authority of the newly organized KHSAA yielded the first of six state championships won by the school now known as Henry Clay.
1919
Champion: Lexington High School (Coach Darrill Hart)
Site: UK Gymnasium, Lexington
Tournament trail: Quarterfinals: Somerset 30, Danville 24; Paris 46, Georgetown 11; Lexington 52, Carrollton 5; Winchester 27, Model 17; Semifinals: Somerset 26, Paris 21; Lexington 41, Winchester 10.
Championship game: Lexington 21, Somerset 17
Lexington (21) – Powell 10, B.King 4, D.King 5, Bowerman 0, Smith 0.
Somerset (17) – McEwen 9, Lewis 4, Flippin 2, Clark 2, Carr 0.
All-Tournament Team: William King, Stanley King, Robert Powell, Lexington; Max McEwen, Herbert Clark, Vola Lewis, Somerset; Bob Burnett, A.T. Rice, Bob Lavin, Paris.
County of champion: Fayette
Total attendance: Not available
Tournament tidbit: First state tournament played in Lexington saw repeat finalists, the first of only three times the same two schools have met in the state title game in back-to-back years — (Maysville and Brewers, 1947 and ’48; Clay County and Ballard, 1987 and ’88. In each of the latter cases, the two schools split the two state championship games).
1920
Champion: Lexington High School (Coach Stanley King)
Site: UK Gymnasium, Lexington
Tournament trail: First round: Lexington 47, Wesleyan High 10; Covington 42, Newport 12; Paris 44, Lawrenceburg 14; Clark Co. 38, Cynthiana 11; Owensboro 21, Georgetown 20; Ashland 29, Monticello 25; Anderson Co. 35, Carrollton 14; Pikeville College 23, Maysville 16.
Quarterfinals: Lexington 43, Covington 18; Paris 43, Clark Co. 11; Anderson Co. 35, Owensboro 17; Ashland 28, Pikeville College 20.
Semifinals: Lexington 24, Paris 15; Ashland 33, Anderson County 15.
Championship game: Lexington 56, Ashland 13
Lexington (56) – King 20, McFarland 18, Kayse 10, Wallace 6, Powell 2, Bedford 0.
Ashland (13) – Smith 2, Snyder 2, Henthorne 7, Hammonds 2, Montgomery 0.
All-Tournament Team: William King, Jim McFarland, J.W. Kaycee, Elmer Wallace, Lexington; Allen Henthorne, Art Hammonds, Ashland; Bob Burnett, Paris; Bill Boyett, Covington.
County of champion: Fayette
Total attendance: Not available
Tournament tidbit: Lexington’s Williams King became the first player to score 20 points in a state championship game. It would be 1944, when Wallace “Wah Wah” Jones scored 23 to lead Harlan to the state title, before a player cracked the 20-point mark in a Sweet Sixteen finals again.
1921
Champion: Manual (Coach Hubert Wiggs)
Site: UK Gymnasium, Lexington
Tournament trail: Preliminary round: Owensboro 31, LaGrange 6; Monticello 24, Paducah 16.
Quarterfinals: Manual 32, Clark Co. 16; Monticello 26, Owensboro 18; Pikeville 30, Shepherdsville 26; Union College 34, Carrollton 31.
Semifinals: Manual 21, Monticello 19; Union College 43, Pikeville 12.
Championship game: Manual 32, Union College 17
Manual (32) – Baer 14, Winter 4, King 4, Schiemann 0, Guigliano 10, McClure 0, Miller 0.
Union College (17) – Lee 3, Franklin 3, Dunbar 9, Blair 0, Howard 2, Tuggle 0.
All-Tournament Team: Pascal Guigliano, Ray Baer, Manual; Vernon Dunbar, Union College; James McCourt, Clark Co.; John Back, Monticello.
County of champion: Jefferson
Total attendance: Not available
Tournament tidbit: In the fourth KHSAA-sanctioned boys’ state basketball tournament, Manual became the first school from Louisville to win the crown.
1922
Champion: Lexington High School (Coach John Barclay)
Site: UK Gymnasium, Lexington
Tournament trail: First round: Carrollton 35, Flemingsburg 26; Monticello 26, Owensboro 18; Pikeville 43, Adairville 14; Frankfort 33, Ashland 17; Winchester 21, Paducah 15; Shepherdsville 29, Union Academy 25.
Quarterfinals: Monticello 26, Carrollton 12; Frankfort 25, Pikeville 14; Winchester 18, Shepherdsville 17; Lexington 54, Columbia 4
Semifinals: Frankfort 18, Monticello 8; Lexington 51, Winchester 15
Championship game: Lexington 55, Frankfort 7
Lexington (55) – McFarland 12, Milward 19, Underwood 10, Tracy 10, Carey 2, Helm 2.
Frankfort (7) – Collins 2, Roemele 1, Fedley 0, Suppenger 0, Kagin 0, Gibbons 2, Clark 2.
All-Tournament Team: Jim McFarland, Burgess Carey, Len Tracey, Will Milward, Lexington; Scott Collins, Frankfort; Gayle Mohney, Winchester.
County of champion: Fayette
Total attendance: Not available
Tournament tidbit: The 48-point margin that Lexington beat Frankfort by in the state finals remains the largest ever in a boys’ championship game.
1923
Champion: Manual (Coach Neal Arnston)
Site: UK Gymnasium, Lexington
Tournament trail: First round: Hazard Bible Institute 18, Fort Thomas 15; Somerset 42, Columbia 22; Manual 30, Owensboro 21; Ogden College 34, LaGrange 15; Clark Co. 29, Lexington 28; Flemingsburg 28, Frankfort 16; Heath 22, Cattlettsburg 14; Henderson 34, Sue Bennett 33.
Quarterfinals: Hazard Bible Institute 32, Somerset 15; Manual 64, Ogden Colletge 19; Clark Co. 24, Flemingsburg 22; Henderson 25, Heath 20.
Semifinals: Manual 37, Hazard Bible Institute 20
Championship game: Manual 41, Clark Co. 17
Manual (41) – Baer 8, Jenkins 16, Ropke 15, VanArsdale 0, Schiemann 2.
Clark Co. (17) – Haney 5, Hagan 10, Besuden 2, Mahoney 0, Scievener 0.
All-Tournament Team: VanBuren Ropke, Ray Baer, Manual; Keifer Strickland, Hazard Bible Institute; Harry Smith, Lexington; Gayle Mohney, Clark Co.
County of champion: Jefferson
Total attendance: Not available
Tournament tidbit: Basil Hayden, who in 1921 became the first men’s basketball All-American in University of Kentucky history, coached Clark County to its 1923 state runner-up finish.
1924
Champion: Lexington High School (Coach John Heber)
Site: Alumni Gym, Lexington
Tournament trail: Preliminary round: Manual 29, Henderson 6; Monticello 25, Carrollton 12.
First round: Manual 37, Monticello 20; Winchester 28, London 27; Lexington 21, Paducah 14; Hazard Bible Institute 20, Frankfort 18; Memorial Consolidated 41, Smiths Grove 17; Fort Thomas 25, Pikeville 19; Owensboro 39, Brooksville 3; Ashland 21, Russell Cave Academy 17.
Quarterfinals: Manual 34, Winchester 11; Lexington 22, Hazard Bible Institute 16; Fort Thomas 37, Memorial Consolidated 12; Ashland 21, Owensboro 13.
Semifinals: Lexington 21, Manual 16; Fort Thomas 37, Ashland 11,
Championship game: Lexington 15, Fort Thomas 10
Lexington (15) – Sharp 4, Steele 2, Milward 3, Adams 5, Miller 1.
Fort Thomas (10) – Allphin 3, Stolle 2, Penry 2, Listerman 0, Neilander 3.
All-Tournament Team: Paul Jenkins, VanBuren Ropke, Jack Daugherty, Manual; Charles Allphin, Fort Thomas; Len Miller, Jim Sharpe, Theodore Adams, Lexington; Arville Hickerson, Owensboro.
County of champion: Fayette
Total attendance: Not available
Tournament tidbit: Lexington High School’s 21-16 victory over Manual in the quarterfinals marked the first state tourney meeting between the two schools that dominated the first 15 years of the event. This was the fifth state crown for Lexington High (now Henry Clay). Manual won the fourth of its four state titles in 1931.
1925
Champion: Manual (Coach Neal Arnston)
Site: Alumni Gym, Lexington
Tournament trail: Preliminary round: Manual 25, Lexington 13; London 32, Hazard 13.
First round: Manual 32, London 11; Pikeville 18, Ashland 11; Owensboro 30, Bowling Green 15; Newport 29, Henderson 17; Horse Cave 22, Campbellsville College 16; Winchester 34, Brooksville 16; Frankfort 22, Almo 14; Monticello 29, Carrollton 21.
Quarterfinals: Manual 21, Pikeville 19; Newport 33, Owensboro 22; Winchester 26, Horse Cave 15; Monticello 25, Frankfort 21.
Semifinals: Manual 24, Newport 10; Winchester 20, Monticello 19.
Championship game: Manual 40, Winchester 10
Manual (44) – Jeffries 12, Potter 10, Miller 2, Baer 9, Morguelan 4, Petrali 3, Deddens 4.
Winchester (10) – Temple 0, Kelley 0, Phelps 6, Strode 0, McCord 0, Royce 2, Caywood 1, Donigan 1.
All-Tournament Team: Irvine Jeffries, Morris Morguelan, Alcany Potter, Manual; Lewis Sloan, Fred McLane, Newport; James Ramsey, Pikeville; Stan Milward, Len Miller, Lexington; Mark Kelley, Winchester; A.J. York, Alfred Shearer, Monticello.
County of champion: Jefferson
Total attendance: Not available
Tournament tidbit: Irvine Jeffries saved Manual’s state title aspirations when he hit a tying field goal in the final minutes of the quarterfinals victory over Pikeville, then hit two foul shots after he was fouled as the game ended to give Manual a 21-19 win.
1926
Champion: St. Xavier (Coach Bro. Constant)
Site: Alumni Gym, Lexington
Tournament trail: Preliminary round: Owensboro 29, Carrollton 17; Ashland 34, Lynn Grove 12.
First round: Ashland 23, Owensboro 10; Horse Cave 37, Covington 23; Winchester 21, Augusta 19 (2OT); Danville 24, Henderson 19; St. Xavier 28, Bowling Green 16; Pikeville 21, Harlan 10; Lexington 40, Hazard 21; Frankfort 19, Columbia 18.
Quarterfinals: Ashland 42, Horse Cave 22; Danville 42, Winchester 19. St. Xavier 24, Pikeville 17; Lexington 36, Frankfort 11.
Semifinals: Danville 19, Ashland 16 (OT); St. Xavier 24, Lexington 21.
Championship game: St. Xavier 26, Danville 13
St. Xavier (26) – Forsee 8, Smith 7, Fitzgerald 7, Hendricks 4, Malone 0.
Danville (13) – Shearer 2, Hamilton 0, Gooch 1, May 10, Woolridge 0.
All-Tournament Team: Carey Spicer, Stan Milward, Len Miller, Lexington; Robert May, Jim Gooch, Danville; Alcany Potter, Pikeville; Jimmy Malone, John Forsee, St. Xavier; Ernie Chattin, Lou Ellis, Ashland.
County of champion: Jefferson
Total attendance: Not available
Tournament tidbit: The state championship for St. X was the first in boys’ Sweet Sixteen history for a private school.
1927
Champion: Millersburg Military Institute (Coach Ward Rees)
Site: Alumni Gym, Lexington
Tournament trail: Preliminary round: London 52, LaCenter 11; Ashland 33, Owensboro 19; Covington 21, Manual 18; Millersburg Military Institute 39, Newton 15; Marrowbone 24, Wickliffe 14; Minerva 28, Memorial 21; Covington 15, Ashland 13; Millersburg Military Institute 31, Marrowbone 20.
Semifinals: London 26, Covington 20; Millersburg Military Institute 23, Minerva 16.
Championship game: M.M.I. 34, London 25
M.M.I. (34) – Torok 13, Christian 10, Bryant 2, Kertis 6, Snelling 3.
London (25) – Wickersbarn 4, Green 3, Schell 4, Baldwin 4, Cain 10.
All-Tournament Team: Ernie Chattin, Ashland; Woodward German, Mac Petrali, Manual; John Devan, Jimmy Jump, Ashland; Albert Torok, Kelsey Bryant, A.J. Kertis, M.M.I.; Sterling Baldwin, Ray Shell, London.
County of champion: Bourbon
Total attendance: Not available
Tournament tidbit: Coming one season after St. Xavier’s first state championship, M.M.I.’s title marks the only time in boys’ Sweet Sixteen history to date that private schools have won back-to-back championships.
1928
Champion: Ashland (Coach James Anderson)
Site: Alumni Gym, Lexington
Tournament trail: First round: Covington 46, Heath 23; St. Xavier 53, Central City 14; Ashland 16, Danville 8; Henderson 31, Middlesboro 24; Carr Creek 31, Walton 11; Minerva 34, Corydon 14; Woodburn 26, Wickliffe 25; Lawrencenburg 38, LaGrange 21.
Quarterfinals: Covington 26, St. Xavier 25; Ashland 25, Henderson 13; Carr Creek 21, Minerva 11; Lawrenceburg 38, Woodburn 21.
Semifinals: Ashland 22, Covington 13; Carr Creek 37, Lawrenceburg 11
Championship game: Ashland 13, Carr Creek 11 (4OT)
Ashland (13) – Strother 7, Darby 2, Barney 2, Phipps 0, Johnson 2.
Carr Creek (11) – Stamper 5, Madden 2, B.Adams 0, Hale 3, G.Adams 1.
All-Tournament Team: Ellis Johnson, Gene Strother, Ashland; Gillis Madden, Zelda Hale, Shelby Stamper, Ben Adams, Carr Creek; Gerard Ricketts, Covington; Sam Basan, Henderson.
County of champion: Boyd
Total attendance: Not available
Tournament tidbit: Ashland completed the first undefeated (31-0) state championship of the Sweet Sixteen era, but Carr Creek’s underdog story stole Kentucky’s heart. The Knott County school had no gymnasium, and played its games on an outdoor court. Until fans at the regional tournament in Richmond raised money to buy them, Carr Creek had no uniforms. Since Ashland, only Brewers (36-0) in 1948 has claimed an unbeaten boys’ hoops state title. There’s never been a four-overtime state title game since, either.
1929
Champion: Heath (Coach A.B. Moore)
Site: Alumni Gym, Lexington
Tournament trail: First round: St. Xavier 19, Hazard 17; Ashland 27, Columbia 8; Central City 30, Henderson 27; Heath 27, Lexington 25; Corydon 35, Red House 16; Stearns 18, Almo 16; Corinth 34, Woodburn 21; Eminence 19, Betsy Layne 14.
Quarterfinals: St. Xavier 23, Ashland 13; Heath 22, Central City 15; Corydon 29, Stearns 8; Corinth 21, Eminence 17
Semifinals: Heath 26, St. Xavier 23l Corinth 35, Corydon 13
Championship game: Heath 21, Corinth 16
Heath (21) – Davis 6, McElya 2, Bagwell 9, Miller 2, Craig 2.
Corinth (16) – F.Lawrence 3, D.Lawrence 2, H.Oder 2. Rodgers 9, W.Oder 0.
All-Tournament Team: Darrell Darby, Ashland; Willard Bagwell, John McElya, Heath; Dave Lawrence, Harold Oder, Corinth; Occie Stammerman, Butler Hanley, St. Xavier; Bernard Hickman, Central City.
County of champion: McCracken
Total attendance: Not available
Tournament tidbit: The boys’ basketball state championship by Heath (McCracken County) was the first by a school located west of Louisville.
1930
Champion: Corinth (Coach Ted Hornback)
Site: Alumni Gym, Lexington
Tournament trail: First round: Betsy Layne 21, Paducah 14; Hazard 17, Manual 14; Kavanaugh 24, Central City 18; Lexington 27, Mount Sterling 7; Corinth 31, Woodburn 16; Carr Creek 19, Moreland 15; Tolu 20, Sacramento 13; Cloverport 22, Clarkson 15.
Quarterfinals: Hazard 23, Betsy Layne 19; Kavanaugh 25, Lexington 20; Corinth 17, Carr Creek 11; Tolu 27, Cloverport 24.
Semifinals: Kavanaugh 14, Hazard 11; Corinth 26, Tolu 25.
Championship game: Corinth 22, Kavanaugh 20
Corinth (22) – Rogers 4, Jones 7, Oder 2, D.Lawrence 5, L.Lawrence 4.
Kavanaugh (20) – Bartlett 6, Borries 7, J.Houchen 4, P.Houchen 4, Hawthorne 0.
All-Tournament Team: Roy Eversole, William Davis, Hazard; Fred Borries, Jim Houchin, Worley Hawthorne, Kavanaugh; Harry Hardin, Tolu; Gordon George, Betsy Layne; Charles Pike, Lexington; Dave Lawrence, Corinth.
County of champion: Grant
Total attendance: Not available
Tournament tidbit: Corinth’s William Jones hit a shot with 20 seconds left for the winning points in the state championship game.
1931
Champion: Manual (Coach Neal Arnston)
Site: Alumni Gym, Lexington
Tournament trail: First round: Manual 36, Heath 22; Central City 30, Benham 19; Covington 23, Owensboro 16; Kavanaugh 24, Ashland 20; Betsy Layne 23, University High 13; Woodburn 29, Lebanon Junction 16; Tolu 43, Olmstead 19; Blackford 25, Carr Creek 19.
Quarterinals: Manual 18, Central City 17; Covington 20, Kavanaugh 13; Betsy Layne 21, Woodburn 16; Tolu 32, Blackford 13.
Semfininals: Manual 14, Covington 10; Tolu 28, Betsy Layne 11.
Championship game: Manual 34, Tolu 23
Manual (34) – Judy 11, Bertelson 6, Morguelan 4, Ellington 8, Skeeters 6.
Tolu (23) – M.Hardin 16, Phillips 0, Griffith 2, H.Hardin 5, Watson 0.
All-Tournament Team: Harry Hardin, Tolu; Bernard Hickman, Central City; Jack Magann, Ashland; Press Judy, Manual; Palmer Crum, Betsy Layne; Millard Anderson, Covington; Fred Borries, Kavanaugh.
County of champion: Jefferson
Total attendance: Not available
Tournament tidbit: Manual’s Neal Arnston became the first coach in history to win the boys’ Sweet Sixteen three times (1923, ’25, ’31). Only two coaches have subsequently matched him: Paul Jenkins (Ashland 1933, ’34; Male 1945) and Ralph Carlisle (Lafayette, 1950, ’53, ’57).
1932
Champion: Hazard (Coach Pat Payne)
Site: Alumni Gym, Lexington
Tournament trail: First round: Male 18, Dry Ridge 14; Birmingham 28, Lexington 21; Paris 44, Central City 16; Ashland 36, Tompkinsville 18; Hazard 27, Virgie 10; Danville 29, Bardstown 12; Waco 48, Lowes 22; Newport 28, Corydon 16.
Quarterfinals: Male 24, Birmingham 20; Paris 32, Ashland 21; Hazard 26, Danville 12; Newport 21, Waco 16.
Semifinals: Male 18, Paris 16; Hazard 28, Newport 24.
Championship game: Hazard 15, Male 13
Hazard (15) – Napier 6, Lykins 1, Moore 5, Thorpe 0, M.Combs 2, Combs 1.
Male (13) – Iler 0, Hagan 6, Benson 2, Roberts 0, Goforth 3, Overley 1, Davis 1.
All-Tournament Team: McCoy Tarry, Birmingham; Waldon Napier, Courtney Thorpe, Hazard; Jack Shout, Guthrie Bell, Brooks Luallen, Paris; Tom Reis, Newport; Jim Goforth, Male.
County of champion: Perry
Total attendance: Not available
Tournament tidbit: In the final 20 seconds of the state championship game, Hazard’s Morton Combs rebounded a missed shot after a “wild scramble” for the rebound. Combs’ put-back made Hazard the first team from the mountains to claim a boys’ Sweet Sixteen championship. Exactly 24 years later, Combs won the Sweet Sixteen as a coach when he led Carr Creek to the state crown.
1933
Champion: Ashland (Coach Paul Jenkins)
Site: Alumni Gym, Lexington
Tournament trail: First round: Ashland 45, Tompkinsville 28; Male 31, Paintsville 13; Kavanaugh 47, Guthrie 8; Danville 41, Clear Springs 25; Hazel Green 27, Paris 26; Corinth 26, Walton 14; Horse Cave 44, Henderson 29; Hazard 30, Heath 21.
Quarterfinals: Ashland 20, Male 18; Danville 23, Kavanaugh 17; Hazel Green 24, Corinth 22; Horse Cave 28, Hazard 27.
Semifinals: Ashland 21, Danville 20; Horse Cave 21, Hazel Green 20.
Championship game: Ashland 33, Horse Cave 25
Ashland (33) – Riffe 10, Price 2, O’Mara 5, Rice 8, Craig 7.
Horse Cave (25) – R.Dorsey 8, H.Dorsey 0, Ross 7, Mansfield 7, Miller 3.
All-Tournament Team: Joe Billy Mansfield, Ralph Dorsey, Horse Cave; James Riffe, Red Craig, Alvin Rice, Ashland; Earl Carson, Wellington Cooper, Danville; Ralph Carlisle, Kavanaugh; Woodrow Wilson Patton, Hazel Green.
County of champion: Boyd
Total attendance: Not available
Tournament tidbit: Paul Jenkins, who had played on Manual’s 1923 Sweet Sixteen champions, became the first person to also win the state tournament as a coach, too. It was the first of Jenkins’ three state championships (Ashland 1933 and ’34; Male 1945). Horse Cave All-Tournament selection Joe Billy Mansfield would go on to serve as commissioner of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association (1972-76).
1934
Champion: Ashland (Coach Paul Jenkins)
Site: Alumni Gym, Lexington
Tournament trail: First round: Hazel Green 44, Bardwell 25; Inez 31, Corinth 23; Hazard 21, Tompkinsville 14; Ashland 27, Paris 21; Lexington 34, Calvert City 25; Horse Cave 33, Manual 16; Danville 18, Central City 16; Highlands 25, Sacramento 16.
Quarterfinals: Hazel Green 34, Inez 16; Ashland 18, Hazard 15; Horse Cave 24, Lexington 22; Danville 21, Highlands 19.
Semifinals: Ashland 13, Hazel Green 7; Danville 26, Horse Cave 24.
Championship game: Ashland 26, Danville 13
Ashland (26) – Keeton 0, Kiser 8, O’Mara 2, Craig 4, Rice 12.
Danville (13) – Carson 7, Cotton 2, Alexander 2, Cundiff 2, Love 0.
All-Tournament Team: Bob O’Mara, Alvin Rice, Red Craig, Ashland; Ralph Dorsey, Leslie Ross, Horse Cave; Woodrow Wilson Patton, Hazel Green; Earl Carson, Danville; Carl Combs, Hazard.
County of champion: Boyd
Total attendance: Not available
Tournament tidbit: Ashland became the first school to win back-to-back Sweet Sixteens since Lexington High School (now Henry Clay) won the first three (1918-20).
1935
Champion: St. Xavier (Coach Bob Schumann)
Site: Alumni Gym, Lexington
Tournament trail: First round: Danville 33, Kirksey 19; Tompkinsville 24, Annville 19; Newport 30, Frankfort 20; Maysville 15, Dixon 12; Mount Sterling 24, Campbellsburg 23; St. Xavier 22, Benham 16; Calvert City 44, Bardstown 26; Inez 20, Central City 15.
Quarterfinals: Danville 26, Tompkinsville 22; Newport 23, Maysville 18; St. Xavier 29, Mount Sterling 16; Inez 29, Calvert City 16.
Semifinals: Newport 22, Danville 13; St. Xavier 34, Inez 19.
Championship game: St. Xavier 32, Newport 18
St. Xavier (32) – Reverman 11, Lally 2, Blandford 2, Filburn 6, McGruder 11.
Newport (18) – Sullivan 7, Wagner 1, Yeager 5, Howe 2, Ford 3.
All-Tournament Team: Dan McGruder, Phil Reverman, Harry Blandford, St. Xavier; Ed Nolan, Maysville; Ray Cundill, Danville; Frank Bailey Sloane, Inez; Albert Howe, Jimmy Ford, Newport.
County of champion: Jefferson
Total attendance: Not available
Tournament tidbit: St. Xavier’s second Sweet Sixteen title (1926, ’35) made three private school state championships (Millersburg Military Institute 1927) in the first 18 state tournaments.
1936
Champion: Corbin (Coach Nick Denes)
Site: Alumni Gym, Lexington
Tournament trail: First round: Munfordville 25, Danville 22; Nebo 31, Russell 6; Inez 20, Whitesburg 15; Manual 37, Hartford 13; Corbin 27, Kirksey 24; Henderson 40, College High 24; Paris 18, Midway 17; Newport 30, LaGrange 28.
Quarterfinals: Nebo 31, Munfordville 21; Inez 21, Manual 17; Corbin 27, Henderson 17; Paris 20, Newport 7.
Semifinals: Nebo 21, Inez 18; Corbin 33, Paris 19.
Championship game: Corbin 24, Nebo 18
Corbin (24) – S.Cluggish 5, Asher 2, M.Cluggish 9, Sampson 2, Ellison 6.
Nebo (18) – Jones 7, Corbin 0, Bryant 4, Peyton 4, Wilson 2.
All-Tournament Team: Marion Cluggish, Stan Cluggish, William Asher, Corbin; Ollie Ward, Inez; Willie T. Boaz, Paris; F.Brown, Ernest Brown, Henderson; Carson Jones, Tommy Bryant, Nebo.
County of champion: Whitley
Total attendance: Not available
Tournament tidbit: State championship-winning coach Nick Denes would go on to have a distinguished career coaching football and baseball at Western Kentucky University. As Hilltoppers head football coach, Denes went 57-39-7 (1957-67). First used in the 1969 season, WKU’s on-campus baseball facility is named Nick Denes Field.
1937
Champion: Midway (Coach Bobby Burns)
Site: Alumni Gym, Lexington
Tournament trail: First round: Midway 43, Horse Cave 23; Pilot Oak 30, Breckinridge Training 27; Maysville 29, Shady Grove 23; St. Xavier 23, Corydon 19; Monticello 25, McHenry 23; Inez 31, College High 26; Hazard 24, Knox Central 15; Newport 43, Carrollton 19.
Quarterfinals: Midway 32, Pilot Oak 23; St. Xavier 25, Maysville 22; Inez 50, Monticello 26; Hazard 30, Newport 22.
Semifinals: Midway 30, St. Xavier 25; Inez 37, Hazard 22
Championship game: Midway 30, Inez 22
Midway (30) – Portwood 13, Penn 8, Thomas 2, Jefferson 6, Sanderson 1.
Inez (22) – Kirk 7, Whited 3, Ward 7, Allen 4, Williamson 1.
All-Tournament Team: Bernie Crimmins, Lee Huber, St. Xavier; Jack Kirk, Ollie Ward, Inez; Sanders Petrey, Carl Combs, Hazard; Ernie Jefferson, Jack Penn, Midway.
County of champion: Woodford
Total attendance: Not available
Tournament tidbit: Armon Portwood’s 13 points in the state finals allowed Midway to end its season 24-1 — the sole loss being against Bryan Station.
1938
Champion: Sharpe (Coach Homer Holland)
Site: Alumni Gym, Lexington
Tournament trail: First round: Harlan 28, Lewisburg 24; St. Xavier 31, Central City 13; Bellevue 32, Burgin 19; Sharpe 50, Carrollton 33; Highland 37, Corydon 16; Maysville 44, Russell 31; Frenchburg 26, Hazard 21; Madisonville 31, Horse Cave 30.
Quarterfinals: St. Xavier 46, Harlan 25; Sharpe 42, Bellevue 29; Maysville 25, Highland 23; Frenchburg 23, Madisonville 19.
Semifinals: Sharpe 26, St. Xavier 23; Maysville 26, Frenchburg 20.
Third place: St. Xavier 47, Frenchburg 17
Championship game: Sharpe 36, Maysville 27
Sharpe (36) – Jessup 10, Culp 17, King 3, Brooks 2, Harper 0.
Maysville (27) – Antle 0, Walker 7, McDonald 6, Knight 6, Fitch 4, Burke 2.
All-Tournament Team: Bert Robbin, Bernie Crimmins, Billy Gates, St. Xavier; Red Culp, Jim King, Sharpe; Henry Walker, Tex McDonald, Don Fitch, Maysville; Jack Dumford, Bellevue; Earl Wells, Frenchburg.
County of champion: Marshall
Total attendance: 13,978
Tournament tidbit: Earle Jones became the first coach to lose twice in the Sweet Sixteen finals when Maysville fell to Sharpe. Jones had been head man at Kavanaugh in 1930 when it lost 22-20 to Corinth for the state championship. In 1947, Jones would at last taste victory in the Sweet Sixteen when Maysville beat Brewers 54-40 for the state championship.
1939
Champion: Brooksville (Coach Homer Hale)
Site: Alumni Gym, Lexington
Tournament trail: First round: Madison 28, Paducah 27; Hindman 38, McHenry 23; Corbin 20, Breckinridge Training 17; Eminence 34, St. Xavier 33; Morganfield 23, Madisonville 21; Brooksville 42, Horse Cave 36; Olmstead 31, Danville 26; Covington 29, Inez 26.
Quarterfinals: Hindman 30, Madison 23; Corbin 28, Eminence 24; Brooksville 40, Morganfield 30; Covington 35, Olmstead 30.
Semifinals: Hindman 31, Corbin 17; Brooksville 30, Covington 23.
Third place: Covington 33, Corbin 16
Championship game: Brooksville 42, Hindman 39
Brooksville (42) – M.Cooper 10, Staton 10, W.Cooper 8, Kalb 6, Power 2, Cummins 6.
Hindman (39) – Cornette 6, Sloane 12, Campbell 13, P.Johnson 4, C.Johnson 2, Combs 2.
All-Tournament Team: John Campbell, Paul Johnson, Clark Slone, Charles Cornette, Hindman; Warren Cooper, Marvin Cooper, Brooksville; Oren Long, Covington; J.S. Robertson, Eminence; Charles Triplett, Corbin; Jack Jennings, Horse Cave.
County of champion: Bracken
Total attendance: 16,155
Tournament tidbit: Brooksville standout Warren Cooper not only was a player on a state championship team. He would go on to coach Dilce Combs to the 1954 Sweet Sixteen and referee in the state tournament four times.
1940
Champion: Hazel Green (Coach C.H. Wyatt)
Site: Alumni Gym, Lexington
Tournament trail: First round: Inez 40, Hughes-Kirkpatrick 26; Cave City 35, Lafayette 30; Morganfield 28, Kuttawa 26; Hazel Green 36, St. Xavier 31; Williamsburg 26, Bardstown St. Joseph 24; Brooksville 43, Anchorage 23; Ashland 39, Newport 29; Reidland 25, Hazard 22.
Quarterfinals: Inez 44, Cave City 25; Hazel Green 39, Morganfield 28; Williamsburg 26, Brooksville 22; Ashland 49, Reidland 25.
Semifinals: Hazel Green 27, Inez 23; Ashland 31, Williamsburg 23.
Third place: Inez 48, Williamsburg 12
Championship game: Hazel Green 35, Ashland 29
Hazel Green (35) – Gaines 8, H.Combs 5, Smith 5, R.Combs 11, Browman 6.
Ashland (29) – Sloan 3, Eblen 9, Sieweke 2, Berry 2, Hilton 11, Lowe 1, Parson 1.
All-Tournament Team: Charles Eblen, Bob Hilton, Ashland; Alex Harmon, Joe Kirk, Ben Goble, Lester West, Inez; Harold Combs, Hazel Green; Jimmy Sawyer, Jack Miller, Williamsburg; Bud Bruner, Morganfield; Warren Cooper, Brooksville.
County of champion: Laurel
Total attendance: 16,268
Tournament tidbit: Charles Smith, starting center for state champion Hazel Green, would be the start of a family basketball dynasty. His son, G.J. Smith, was a backup forward on Kentucky’s 1975 NCAA runner-up team. Trey Smith, G.J.’s son and Charles’ grandson, was a starting forward for South Laurel’s 2005 state championship team.
1941
Champion: Inez (Coach Russell Williamson)
Site: Alumni Gym, Lexington
Tournament trail: First round: Henry Clay 33, Bowling Green 23; Hardinsburg 33, Somerset 28; St. Xavier 46, Dayton 30; Maysville 51, Cattletsburg 27; Hazard 35, Valley 25; Inez 37, Williamsburg 21; Rineyville 39, Clinton 25; Hardin 48, Hartford 29
Quarterfinals: Henry Clay 35, Hardinsburg 27; St. Xavier 37, Maysville 26; Inez 31, Hazard 24; Hardin 53, Rineyville 43.
Semifinals: St. Xavier 35, Henry Clay 33; Inez 29, Hardin 28.
Third place: Hardin 32, Henry Clay 31
Championship game: Inez 35, St. Xavier 27
Inez (35) – Harmon 10, Taylor 7, Cooper 8, West 6, Kirk 5.
St. Xavier (27) – Bell 5, Nolan 4, Bissmeyer 6, Noe 6, Weis 0.
All-Tournament Team: Alex Harmon, Joe Kirk, Lester West, Inez; W.L. Osborne, Rineyville; Wally Sloan, Ben Benton, Lexington; Tommy Trimble, Ben Padgett, Hardin; Ed Bell, Owen Weis, St. Xavier.
County of champion: Martin
Total attendance: 18,873
Tournament tidbit: Between 1934 and 1954, the Inez Indians reached the state semifinals six times, winning it all twice (1941 and ’54).
1942
Champion: Lafayette (Coach Maurice Jackson)
Site: The Armory, Louisville
Tournament trail: First round: New Concord 54, Rineyville 34; St. Xavier 38, Fairdale 23; Lafayette 46, Daviess Co. 38; Berry 50, Dorton 39; Mount Sterling 49, Sharpe 32; Harlan 53, Franklin 25; Hartford 47, Walton 42; Hazel Green 27, Hindman 23.
Quarterfinals: St. Xavier 49, New Concord 40; Lafayette 49, Berry 27; Harlan 40, Mount Sterling 37; Hazel Green 39, Hartford 33.
Semifinals: Lafayette 27, St. Xavier 24; Harlan 42, Hazel Green 40
Third place: St. Xavier 55, Hazel Green 48
Championship game: Lafayette 44, Harlan 32
Lafayette (44) – Moseley 9, Kitchen 18, Hisle 5, Grogan 5, Glass 2, Bruce 1, Yeary 2, Derrickson 2.
Harlan (32) – Allen 6, H.Jones 1, W. Jones 16, Morgan 7, Hoskins 1, H.Jones 1.
All-Tournament Team:Tom Canary, Tom Barry, St. Xavier; Tom Moseley, Leslie Kitchen, Lynn Grogan, Lafayette; Bob Allen, Wallace “Wah Wah” Jones, Harlan; Harry Jackson, Mount Sterling; John Oldham, Hartford; Charles Smith, Hazel Green.
County of champion: Fayette
Total attendance: 20,165
Tournament tidbit: A Lexington school claimed the title in the first Sweet Sixteen ever played in Louisville.
1943
Champion: Hindman (Coach Pearl Combs)
Site: Alumni Gym, Lexington
Tournament trail: First round: Daviess Co. 49, Hartford 39; Benton 37, Crofton 24; Howevalley 35, Valley 28; St. Xavier 63, Bowling Green 37; Mount Sterling 44, Dayton 38; Cumberland 34, Milliersburg Military Institute 31; Hindman 24, Henry Clay 21; Harlan 63, Wayne Co. 30.
Quarterfinals: Benton 39, Daviess Co. 30; St. Xavier 36, Howevalley 30; Mount Sterling 40, Cumberland 29; Hindman 30, Harlan 23.
Semifinals: St. Xavier 33, Mount Sterling 27; Hindman 46, Benton 31.
Third place: Mount Sterling 48, Benton 35
Championship game: Hindman 29, St. Xavier 26
Hindman (29) – Sloane 5, Jones 1, Risner 15, Combs 3, Engle 2, Calhoun 3.
St. Xavier (26) – Mannell 0, McIntyre 8, Zoller 7, Fisher 2, Huter 8, Knopf 1.
All-Tournament Team: Luther Risner, Charles Combs, Hindman; Johnny Knopf, Junie Zoeller, St. Xavier; Walter Johnson, Mount Sterling.
County of champion: Knott
Total attendance: 7,001
Tournament tidbit: From 1939 through 1953, Hindman made six trips to the Sweet Sixteen. For Hindman Coach Pearl Combs, a mountain basketball legend (761-320), the 1943 state title eased the sting of a narrow loss (42-39) to Brooksville in the 1939 state title game.
1944
Champion: Harlan (Coach Joe Gilly)
Site: Alumni Gym, Lexington
Tournament trail: First round: Valley 35, Bowling Green 33; Madison 45, Hindman 32; Dayton 45, Male 33; Brewers 45, Rineyville 37; Brooksville 47, London 33; Olive Hill 46, Dawson Springs 30; Harlan 46, Davis County 29; Elkhorn City 48, McHenry 40.
Quarterfinals: Madison 26, Valley 25; Dayton 46, Brewers 41; Olive Hill 23, Brooksville 20; Harlan 37, Elkhorn City 27.
Semifinals: Dayton 41, Madison 32; Harlan 29, Olive Hill 26.
Third place: Madison 40, Olive Hill 28
Championship game: Harlan 40, Dayton 28
Harlan (40) – Eagle 2, Rice 3, Jones 23, Yessin 2, Bradford 7, Webb 3.
Dayton (28) – Beatty 3, DeMoss 1, Murray 6, Sparks 11, Finnell 4, Ritter 1.
All-Tournament Team: Bob DeMoss, Bob Finnell, Don Sparks, Dayton; Alonzo Nelson, Madison; Oz Johnson, Valley; Lonnie Howerton, Olive Hill; Wallace “Wah Wah” Jones, Harlan; Bob Mohler, Brewers; Al Cummings, Brooksville; Ralph Beard, Male.
County of champion: Harlan
Total attendance: 24,175
Tournament tidbit: The 23 points scored by Wah Wah Jones of Harlan in the state title game were the most ever scored in a Sweet Sixteen championship game, breaking the record of 20 by Lexington High’s William King in 1920.
1945
Champion: Male (Coach Paul Jenkins)
Site: The Armory, Louisville
Tournament trail: Firsr round: Elkhorn City 39, Valley 31; Harlan 43, Covington 33; Central City 54, Rineyville 37; Madison 53, Paducah 51; Providence 45, Vicco 34; Danville 54, Dawson Springs 30; Bowling Green 46, Clark Co. 40; Male 44, Maysville 41.
Quarterfinals: Harlan 49, Elkhorn City 36; Central City 32, Madison 28; Danville 40, Providence 38; Male 31, Bowling Green 23.
Semifinals: Central City 34, Harlan 30; Male 50, Danville 20
Third place: Harlan 43, Danville 39
Championship game: Male 54, Central City 42
Male (54) – Mudd 6, Rhodes 10, Powell 13, Beard 19, Martin 4, Cain 2.
Central City (42) – Teague 13, Hicks 8, Mobberly 4, Smith 1, Watkins 8, Mohon 7, Dukes 1.
All-Tournament Team: Wallace “Wah Wah” Jones, Billy Rice, Harlan; Gene Rhodes, Ralph Beard, Ed Mudd, Male; Bobo Davenport, Bowling Green; Zeb Blankenship, Elkhorn City; Gil Teague, Bobby Watkins, W.C. Mobberly, Central City; Jim Hughes, Danville.
County of champion: Jefferson
Total attendance: 29,847
Tournament tidbit: The 1945 Sweet Sixteen All-Tournament Team was filled with future Kentucky basketball luminaries. Ralph Beard (Male) and Wah Wah Jones (Harlan) would go on to play for three University of Kentucky national tournament championship teams (1946 NIT; 1948 and ’49 NCAA) and win Olympic gold medals playing hoops for the U.S. in the 1948 London Olympics. Gene Rhodes (Male) would coach St. Xavier to the 1959 Sweet Sixteen championship and went 128-110 coaching the Kentucky Colonels of the ABA (1967-71). Bo Davenport (Bowling Green) was head coach of one of Kentucky’s ultimate Cinderella state champions, Edmonson County in 1976.
1946
Champion: Breckinridge Training (Coach Bob Laughlin)
Site: The Armory, Louisville
Tournament trail: First round: College High 47, Vicco 35; Valley 43, Drakesboro 37; Owensboro 45, McCreary Co. 39; Breckinridge Training 53, Williamsburg 43; Lawrenceburg 38, Male 37; Dawson Springs 55, Brewers 51; Fort Knox 50, Inez 46; Maysville 50, Campbell Co. 34.
Quarterfinals: Valley 36, College High 31; Breckinridge Training 52, Owensboro 42; Dawson Springs 57, Lawrenceburg 38; Fort Knox 46, Maysville 38.
Semifinals: Breckinridge Training 48, Valley 28; Dawson Springs 55, Fort Knox 47
Third place: Fort Knox 44, Valley 33
Championship game: Breckinridge Training 68, Dawson Springs 36
Breckinridge Training (68) – Allen 10, Fraley 28, Litton 0, Mayhall 9, Battson 14, Scroggin 5.
Dawson Springs (36) – Harris 12, Simons 5, Audas 8, Cotton 8, Claxton 3.
All-Tournament Team: Sonny Allen, Frank Fraley, Don Battson, Breckinridge Training; Gene Harris, Billy Cotton, Dawson Springs; Jack Graninger, Fort Knox; Ed Humston, Lawrenceburg; Bob Manion, Valley; Ken Reeves, Maysville; W.B. Fisher, College High.
County of champion: Rowan
Total attendance: 33,203
Tournament tidbit: Breckinridge Training (a school established at Morehead State University to provide education to students with a teaching laboratory) set a record for points in a state championship game (68, erasing the 1920 mark of 56 by Lexington High). The 28 points by Frank Fraley of Breckinridge Training in the finals broke the previous record of 23 points set by Harlan’s Wah Wah Jones in the 1944 championship game.
1947
Champion: Maysville (Coach Earle Jones)
Site: The Armory, Louisville
Tournament trail: First round: Madison 59, Dawson Springs 54; Hazard 35, Valley 33; Male 44, Hazel Green 38; Brewers 43, Bowling Green 36; Maysville 39, Corbin 30; Magnolia 45, Dixie Heights 43 (OT); Owensboro 56, Wayland 53; Clark Co. 53, Central City 43.
Quarterfinals: Hazard 40, Madison 39 (OT); Brewers 49, Male 43; Maysville 48, Magnolia 43; Owensboro 61, Clark Co. 43.
Semifinals: Brewers 52, Hazard 44; Maysville 56, Owensboro 41
Third place: Owensboro 61, Hazard 43
Championship game: Maysville 54, Brewers 50
Maysville (54) – Cooke 7, Leforge 14, Gilvin 3, Shoemaker 12, Walker 10, Stegeos 6, Ormes 2.
Brewers (50) – Owens 4, V.Mathis 12, Wright 7, Thweatt 2, Creason 18, Arnett 2, T.Mathis 2, Cope 3.
All-Tournament Team: Edd DeCoursey, Wayland; Bud Shoemaker, Maysville; Billy Puckett, Clark Co.; Coy Creason, Barney Thweatt, Brewers; Harold Moberly, Madison; J.M. Gipe, Roscoe Foster, Owensboro; Bob McGuire, Hazard; Sherman Robinson, Male.
County of champion: Mason
Total attendance: 42,713
Tournament tidbit: Earle Jones, who had twice been the state runner-up coach (Kavanaugh, 1930; Maysville 1938), broke through and won the state championship.
1948
Champion: Brewers (Coach McCoy “Red” Terry)
Site: The Armory, Louisville
Tournament trail: First round: Shelbyville 58, Garrett 50; Brewers 63, Clark Co. 59; London 66, Corbin 45; Male 36, Irvine 35; Maysville 52, Scottsville 39; Owensboro 68, Madisonville 34; Holmes 55, Hughes-Kirkpatrick 41; Carr Creek 52, Fort Knox 45.
Quarterfinals: Brewers 57, Shelbyville 34; Male 32, London 28; Maysville 55, Owensboro 45; Carr Creek 57, Holmes 53
Semifinals: Brewers 38, Male 36; Maysville 56, Carr Creek 54
Third place: Carr Creek 47, Male 41
Championship game: Brewers 55, Maysville 48
Brewers (55) – V.Mathis 6, Cope 13, Owens 7, Creason 19, Thweatt 10
Maysville (48) – Shoemaker 7, Cooke 10, Gilvin 8, Ormes 6, Stergeos 7, Whelan 8, Tolle 2.
All-Tournament Team: Jim Owens, Coy Creason, Brewers; Gus Stergeos, Bud Shoemaker, Maysville; Billy Puckett, Clark Co.; Paul Morton, Don Miller, Carr Creek; Cliff Hagan, Owensboro; Ronnie Mather, Hugh Perk Robins, Male
County of champion: Marshall
Total attendance: 54,285
Tournament tidbit: Brewers finished its season 36-0, only the second (Ashland, 27-0, 1928) and still the most recent unbeaten boys’ Sweet Sixteen winner in Kentucky history.
1949
Champion: Owensboro (Coach Lawrence McGinnis)
Site: The Armory, Louisville
Tournament trail: First round: Pikeville 58, Glasgow 45; St. Xavier 49, Paducah 47; Clark Co. 54, Bellevue 40; Owensboro 53, Corbin 42; Madisonville 63, Bardstown 50; Paris 61, Eminence 44; Lafayette 59, Hazard 46; Somerset 75, Hughes-Kirkpatrick 64.
Quarterfinals: St. Xavier 58, Pikeville 48; Owensboro 54, Clark Co. 42; Paris 55, Madisonville 54; Lafayette 63, Somerset 43
Semifinals: Owensboro 48, St. Xavier 35; Lafayette 62, Paris 52
Third place: St. Xavier 61, Paris 49
Championship game: Owensboro 65, Lafayette 47
Owensboro (65) – Cook 5, Weller 13, Hagan 41, Miller 0, Bristow 4, Peacock 2.
Lafayette (47) – Mulcahy 15, Florence 5, Adams 4, Weiland 5, Hutchens 18.
All-Tournament Team: Cliff Hagan, Bill Cook, Owensboro; Frank Ramsey, Ches Riddle, Madisonville; Gayle Rose, Paris; Lindle Castle, Clark Co.; Dick Prater, Pikeville; Jimmy Weiland, Bob Mulcahy, Lafayette; Charlie Brown, St. Xavier.
County of champion: Daviess
Total attendance: 55,438
Tournament tidbit: Cliff Hagan’s 41 points in the title game obliterated the previous state championship game record of 28 set by Breckinridge Training’s Frank Fraley in 1946. Hagan’s mark would stand until 1969, when Ron King poured in 44 points to lead Central past Ohio County in the state finals.
1950
Champion: Lafayette (Coach Ralph Carlisle)
Site: The Armory, Louisville
Tournament trail: First round: Campbellsville 69, Bush 49; Central City 60, Tompkinsville 51; Maysville 56, Owensboro 40; Clark Co. 58, Newport 47; Fairdale 53, Hindman 49; Lafayette 63, Male 41; Paducah Tilghman 61, Pikeville 59; Corbin 72, Dawson Springs 50.
Quarterfinals: Central City 45, Campbellsville 41; Clark Co. 52, Maysville 43; Lafayette 73, Fairdale 53; Corbin 69, Paducah Tilghman 53
Semifinals: Clark Co. 59, Central City 55; Lafayette 75, Corbin 65
Third place: Corbin 71, Central City 69
Championship game: Lafayette 55, Clark Co. 51
Lafayette (55) – Mulcahy 10, Weiland 7, Adams 6, Hutchens 17, Hadden 15.
Clark Co. (51) – Wells 14, Pelfrey 17, Snowden 13, Rogers 3, L.Puckett 4.
All-Tournament Team: Linville Puckett, Clark Co.; Bobby Adams, Bob Mulcahy, Jimmy Weiland, Lafayette; Frank Selvy, Bob Barton, Corbin; Forest Able, Fairdale; Joe Mack Howard, Central City; Lynn Cole, Paducah Tilgham; George Cooke, Maysville.
County of champion: Fayette
Total attendance: 61,173
Tournament tidbit: Frank Selvy, who helped lead Corbin to a third-place finish, would go on to set the NCAA record for points in a game when he scored 100 points (by hitting 41 of 68 field goal tries and 18 of 22 foul shots) for Furman in a 149-95 victory over Newberry College on Feb. 13, 1954.
1951
Champion: Clark County (Coach Letcher Norton)
Site: Memorial Coliseum, Lexington
Tournament trail: First round: Clark Co. 49, Paris 42; Auburn 54, Shelbyville 47; Manual 76, Owensboro 34; Wayland 82, Lyon Co. 47; Danville 47, Caverna 42; Whitesburg 60, Corbin 59; Cuba 38, Covington Holmes 37; University High 66, Hughes-Kirkpatrick 48.
Quarterfinals: Clark Co. 59, Auburn 46; Manual 77, Wayland 45; Whitesburg 71, Danville 44; Cuba 57, University High 50.
Semifinals: Clark Co. 45, Manual 44; Cuba 65, Whitesburg 62
Third place: Manual 83, Whitesburg 37
Championship game: Clark Co. 69, Cuba 44
Clark Co. (69) – Pelfrey 5, Puckett 17, Snowden 23, Shearer 2, Haggard 12, Godby 5, Thornsberry 6.
Cuba (44) – Webb 4, McClure 8, Floyd 9, Jones 1, Warren 2, Crittenden 20.
All-Tournament Team: Howard Crittenden, Charles Floyd, Cuba; Linville Puckett, Lewis Snowden, Clark Co.; Phil Grawemeyer, Dave Smith, Don Whitehouse, Manual; Eugene Cain, Paris; James Flynn, University High; Jim Tolliver, Whitesburg.
County of champion: Clark
Total attendance: 79,349
Tournament tidbit: Clark County star Linville Puckett and Manual standout Phil “Cookie” Grawemeyer would go on to be teammates at the University of Kentucky, where they were both members of Adolph Rupp’s unbeaten (25-0) 1953-54 team.
1952
Champion: Cuba (Coach. J.B. Story)
Site: Memorial Coliseum, Lexington
Tournament trail: First round: Manual 59, Daviess Co. 52; Breckinridge Co. 55, Vine Grove 44; Pikeville 46, Bagdad 34; Clark Co. 99, Somerset 59; Hindman 53, Newport 51; Millersburg Military Institute 55, Madisonville 40; Cuba 60, Corbin 53; Henry Clay 62, College High 52.
Quarterfinals: Manual 46, Breckinridge Co. 35; Clark Co. 74, Pikeville 54; Hindman 75, Millersburg Military Institute 45; Cuba 61, Henry Clay 47.
Semifinals: Manual 54, Clark Co. 53; Cuba 44, Hindman 42
Third place: Clark Co. 60, Hindman 52
Championship game: Cuba 58, Manual 52
Cuba (58) – McClure 0, Pollock 4, Webb 13, Floyd 20, Crittenden 12, Warren 9.
Manual (52) – Roessler 2, Moffert 17, Jones 2, Grawemeyer 19, Skeeters 4, Franklin 8.
All-Tournament Team: Jerry Bird, Corbin; Robert Anderson, Henry Clay; Howard Crittenden, Charles Floydm Cuba; Phil Grawemeyer, Curtis Moffett, Neal Skeeters, Manual; Linville Puckett, Clark Co.; Garnard Martin, Hindman; Carlos Irwin, Breckinridge Co.
County of champion: Graves
Total attendance: 82,328
Tournament tidbit: One of the most popular state champions ever, Cuba got past Hindman in the semifinals on a “one-hander” by Charles “Doodle” Floyd that went in to give the Cubs a 44-42 victory in a sudden-death, second overtime period.
1953
Champion: Lafayette (Coach Ralph Carlisle)
Site: Memorial Coliseum, Lexington
Tournament trail: First round: Caverna 67, Flaget 50; Hazard 55, Breckinridge Co. 49; Shelbyville 65, Owensboro 64; Paducah Tilghman 46, Ashland 44; Clay Co. 81, Georgetown 72; Lafayette 80, Allen Co. 46; Newport Catholic 61m Mount Vernon 60 (OT); Pikeville 62, Madisonville 58.
Quarterfinals: Caverna 70, Hazard 67; Paducah Tilghman 44, Shelbyville 41; Lafayette 77, Clay Co. 63; Newport Catholic 78, Pikeville 58.
Semifinals: Paducah Tilghman 60, Caverna 59; Lafayette 71, Newport Catholic 53
Third place: Caverna 66, Newport Catholic 61
Championship game: Lafayette 84, Paducah Tilghman 53
Lafayette (84) – Shively 3, Peck 5, Plunkett 15, Shuck 6, Florence 16, Stipp 9, Hatton 15, Walton 6, Newton 6, Hacker 5.
Paducah Tilghman (53) – Karr 23, Knarr 2, Burnett 3, Austin 0, Vahlkamp 7, Clark 2, McIntosh 15, Gates 1.
All-Tournament Team: Ray Mills, Clay Co.; Vernon Hatton, Bill Florence, Lafayette; Dwain McIntosh, Paducah Tilghman; Ken Sidwell, Caverna; Billy Mitchell, Georgetown; Earl Roe, Mt. Vernon; Bobby McCoy, Pikeville; James Briede, Newport Catholic; Joe Bowles, Shelbyville.
County of champion: Fayette
Total attendance: 88,676
Tournament tidbit: Lafayette star Vernon Hatton would go on to be a star guard on Kentucky’s 1957-58 NCAA championship team.
1954
Champion: Inez (Coach Claude Mills)
Site: Memorial Coliseum, Lexington
Tournament trail: First round: Clay Co. 57, Fredonia 46; Ashland 74, Danville 67; Bourbon Vocational 58, Allen Co. 55; Newport 50, Lafayette 45; Adair Co. 56, Bardwell 51; Dixon 62, Oldham Co. 44; Combs Memorial 66, Male 62; Inez 72, Central City 57.
Quarterfinals: Ashland 85, Clay Co. 64; Newport 58, Bourbon Vocational 46; Adair Co. 64, Dixon 63; Inez 64, Combs Memorial 52.
Semifinals: Newport 73, Ashland 69; Inez 70, Adair Co. 68
Third place: Ashland 72, Adair Co. 66
Championship Game: Inez 63, Newport 55
Inez 63 (63) – Moore 4, Fannin 9, Cassady 18, Triplett 25, Williamson 3, Blankenship 4.
Newport (55) – Ratliff 9, Rawe 2, Huffman 15, Redmond 21, Derrick 0, Walz 8.
All-Tournament Team: Billy Ray Cassaday, Herbie Triplett, Inez; Larry Redmond, Ed Huffman, Newport; Bill Gray, Jerry Henderson, Ashland; Kenny Kuhn, Male; Bill Back, Combs Memorial; Billy Case, Bourbon Vocational; Ralph Shearer, Adair Co.
County of champion: Martin
Total attendance: 89,703
Tournament tidbit: Inez star Billy Ray Cassaday would go on to win an NCAA championship as a member of Kentucky’s 1957-58 Wildcats.
1955
Champion: Hazard (Coach Goebel Ritter)
Site: Memorial Coliseum, Lexington
Tournament trail: First round: Hazard 57, Glasgow 48; Pikeville 78, Central City 74; St. Xavier 82, Bracken Co. 59; Newport 70, Olive Hill 51; Clay Co. 54, Somerset 43; Henderson 78, Shelbyville 62; Adair Co. 60, Dawson Springs 51; Mayfield 60, Berea 54.
Quarterfinals: Hazard 80, Pikeville 65; Newport 58, St. Xavier 54; Henderson Co. 66, Clay Co. 58; Adair Co. 72, Mayfield 57
Semifinals: Hazard 72, Newport 62; Adair Co. 66, Henderson 54
Third place: Henderson 68, Newport 62
Championship game: Hazard 74, Adair Co. 66
Hazard (74) – Stidham 9, Burklow 2, Ward 14, Copeland 0, Cox 32, Gabbard 11, Filtner 6.
Adair Co. (66) – Shearer 29, Baker 0, Pendleton 4, Rowe 6, Cheatham 6, Randall 19, Conover 2.
All-Tournament Team: Johnny Cox, Arnold Feltner, Hazard; Ralph Shearer, Terry Randall, Adair Co.; Joe Viviano, St. Xavier; Corky Withrow, Central City; Byron Pinson, Henderson; Don Mills, Berea; Ed Huffman, Newport; Ralph Gilliam, Pikeville.
County of champion: Perry
Total attendance: 91,057
Tournament tidbit: For the third straight season, the star of the state championship team, — Lafayette’s Vernon Hatton (1953); Inez’s Billy Ray Cassady (1954) and Hazard’s Johnny Cox (1955) — was a player who would go on to be a member of the 1957-58 NCAA champion Kentucky Wildcats.
1956
Champion: Carr Creek (Coach Morton Combs)
Site: Memorial Coliseum, Lexington
Tournament trail: Wayland 87, Shelbyville 76; Earlington 63, Monticello 57; Allen Co. 55, Olive Hill 52; Carr Creek 70, Central City 68; Lafayette 76, Glendale 64; Bell Co. 82, Maysville 77; Mayfield 64, Boone Co. 61; Henderson Co. 80, Valley 62.
Quarterfinals: Wayland 65, Earlington 58; Carr Creek 69, Allen Co. 45; Bell Co. 65, Lafayette 63; Henderson 59, Mayfield 57.
Semifinals: Carr Creek 68, Wayland 67; Henderson 68, Bell Co. 63
Third place: Wayland 122, Bell Co. 89
Championship game: Carr Creek 72, Henderson 68
Carr Creek (72) – Couch 17, Amburgy 12, Shepherd 17, Calhoun 6, Maggard 20.
Henderson (68) – Benson 18, Schuette 4, Pinson 18, Eakins 20, Shelton 8.
All-Tournament Team: Kelly Coleman, Wayland; Corky Withrow, Central City; Byron Pinson, David Eakins, Pascal Benson, Henderson; E.A. Couch, Bobby Shepherd, Carr Creek; Harry Todd, Earlington; Rex Story, Mayfield; Billy Ray Lickert, Lafayette.
County of champion: Knott
Total attendance: 95,668
Tournament tidbit: Considered by many the greatest state tournament ever, the 1956 Sweet Sixteen saw Carr Creek’s Fred Maggard hit game-winning shots to beat Central City and Wayland as Coach Morton Combs’ team did what the famous Carr Creek team of 1928 did not and won it all. The tourney also saw Wayland star “King” Kelly Coleman set Sweet Sixteen records for points in a game (68 vs. Bell Co. in consolation game), a tournament (185, since broken) and rebounds in a game (28 vs. Carr Creek in the semifinals).
1957
Champion: Lafayette (Coach Ralph Carlisle)
Site: Freedom Hall, Louisville
Tournament trail: First round: Eastern 65, Grant Co. 27; Hart Memorial 60, Clark Co. 53; Daviess Co. 60, Tompkinsville 50; Russell Co. 61, South Hopkins 58; Dixie Heights 58, Nicholas Co. 55; Lafayette 70, Hartford 49; Pikeville 77, Fulton 73; Hazard 50, Clay Co. 47.
Quarterfinals: Eastern 69, Hart Memorial 48; Russell Co. 73, Daviess Co. 69; Lafayette 75, Dixie Heights 60; Pikeville 68, Hazard 52.
Semifinals: Eastern 70, Russell Co. 45; Lafayette 70, Pikeville 61.
Third place: Pikeville 77, Russell Co. 72.
Championship game: Lafayette 55, Eastern 52.
Lafayette (55) – Thompson 8, Filer 11, Denny 10, Lickert 26, Duvall 4.
Eastern (52) – Leathers 6, Brooks 8, Doninger 19, Laurent 12, Mardis 7.
All-Tournament Team: Tommy Adkins, Howard Lockhart, Pikeville; John Doninger, Henry Leathers, Eastern; Don Duvall, Billy Ray Lickert, Lafayette; Bobby Rascoe, Daviess Co.; Ralph Richardson, Russell Co.; Howard Stacy, Dixie Heights; Ned Jennings, Nicholas Co.
County of champion: Fayette
Total attendance: 109,203
Tournament tidbit: With three black players on Coach Goebel Ritter’s roster, Hazard integrated the Sweet Sixteen. Lafayette, which won the first state tournament played in the Louisville Armory in 1942, also claimed the first Sweet Sixteen played in Freedom Hall. It was also the first state tournament to draw in excess of 100,000 fans — a mark that would not be met again until 1963.
1958
Champion: St. Xavier (Coach Gene Rhodes)
Site: Memorial Coliseum, Lexington
Tournament trail: First round: St. Xavier 62, Beaver Dam 46; Lexington Dunbar 82, Meade Memorial 60; Clay Co. 75, South Hopkins 61; Monticello 67, Hodgenville 61; Clark Co. 71, Cynthiana 50; Bowling Green High Street 87, Covington Grant 49; Daviess Co. 65, Benton 49.
Quarterfinals: St. Xavier 44, Lexington Dunbar 25; Monticello 51, Clay Co. 45; Clark Co. 67, Bowling Green High Street 65; Daviess Co. 71, Hazard 68.
Semifinals: St. Xavier 58, Monticello 48; Daviess Co. 59, Clark Co. 56.
Third place: Clark Co. 64, Monticello 50
Championship game: St. Xavier 60, Daviess Co. 49.
St. Xavier (60) – Spatz 13, Showalter 0, McDonald 4, Monhollen 23, Schnurr 14, Duddy 6.
Daviess Co. (49) – Rascoe 21, Wells 9, Crosley 8, Allen 0, Harrell 3, Elliott 6.
All-Tournament Team: Julius Berry, Lexington Dunbar; Don Crosely, Bobby Rascoe, Daviess Co.; Larry Duddy, Ed Schnurr, St. Xavier; Fred Frye, Monticello; Bobby Parrish, Bowling Green; Don Smith, Hazard; Paul Smith, Clark Co.; Louis Stout, Cynthiana.
County of champion: Jefferson
Total attendance: 94,796
Tournament tidbit: The state title for St. Xavier was the first for a private school since St. X won the 1935 Sweet Sixteen. Cynthiana all-tournament selection Louis Stout would go on to become the first black commissioner of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association in 1994, a position he held till he retired in 2002.
1959
Champion: North Marshall (Coach Charles Lampley)
Site: Memorial Coliseum, Lexington
Tournament trail: First round: North Marshall 90, Gallatin Co. 51; Maysville 78, LaRue Co. 67; Covington Grant 72, Pikeville 67; Olive Hill 88, Livingston Central 78; Monticello 78, Bowling Green High Street 67; Lexington Dunbar 82, Sacramento 46; Manual 77, Central City 65; Breathitt Co. 76, Clay Co. 50.
Quarterfinals: North Marshall 75, Maysville 62; Olive Hill 85, Covington Grant 84; Lexington Dunbar 63, Monticello 51; Manual 66, Breathitt Co. 49.
Semifinals: North Marshall 67, Olive Hill 65; Manual 52, Lexington Dunbar 50.
Third place: Lexington Dunbar 88, Olive Hill 45
Championship game: North Marshall 64, Manual 63
North Marshall (64) – Doyle 18, Latimer 17, Spiceland 8, Powell 7, Lampley 14.
Manual (63) – Siers 19, Ricketts 2, Smith 12, Glur 12, Milton 8, Melear 10.
All-Tournament Team: Dale Barker, Bert Greene, Olive Hill; Pat Doyle, Jim Lampley, North Marshall; Leland Melear, Ronnie Siers, Manual; Tom Thacker, Covington Grant; Don Ringstaff, Livingston Central; Julius Berry, Lexington Dunbar; Lance Gish, Central City.
County of champion: Marshall
Total attendance: 89,075
Tournament tidbit: North Marshall’s state title was the first for a western Kentucky school since Cuba in 1952.
1960
Champion: Flaget (Coach Jim Morris)
Site: Freedom Hall, Louisville
Tournament trail: First round: Monticello 76, Campbell Co. 59; Bell Co. 66, Harrodsburg 54; Symsonia 69, Meade Memorial 60; Owensboro 77, Lincoln Institute 75; Maysville 61, Ashland 58; Flaget 76, Breathitt Co. 59; Hopkinsville Attucks 64, Clinton Co. 62; Beaver Dam 61, LaRue Co. 56.
Quarterfinals: Monticello 69, Bell Co. 65; Owensboro 48, Symsonia 47 (OT); Flaget 59, Maysville 56; Hopkinsville Attucks 73, Beaver Dam 60.
Semifinals: Monticello 61, Owensboro 55; Flaget 96, Hopkinsville Attucks 61
Third place: Owensboro 68, Hopkinsville Attucks 61
Championship game: Flaget 65, Monticello 56
Flaget (65) – Finnegan 20, Kalmey 13, Doutaz 4, Deeken 14, McGill 6, Weihe 8.
Monticello (56) – Morris 4, Peyton 10, Kennedy 0, D.Frye 24, Pendleton 13, P.Frye 5.
All-Tournament Team: Ted Deeken, Tom Finnegan, John McGill, Flaget; Randy Embry, Owensboro; Walter Gee, Hopkinsville Attucks; Charles Hall, Maysville; Russell Miracle, Bell Co.; Gene Pendleton, Don Frye, Monticello; James Rhew, Symsonia.
County of champion: Jefferson
Total attendance: 94,772
Tournament tidbit: After helping Flaget to the state title, Ted Deeken went on to have a solid career playing for Adolph Rupp at the University of Kentucky. The 6-foot-3 forward scored 757 career points in an era when players had only three years of varsity eligibility (1961-64).
1961
Champion: Ashland (Coach Bob Wright)
Site: Memorial Coliseum, Lexington
Tournament trail: First round: Breathitt Co. 75, Christian Co. 67; Elizabethtown Catholic 70, Henderson Co. 65; Beaver Dam 79, Glasgow Bunche 61; Lexington Dunbar 68, Harrison Co. 56; Ashland 83, Covington Grant 66; Seneca 75, Lily 47; Shelby Co. 55, North Marshall 50; Wheelwright 79, Lone Jack 66
Quarterfinals: Breathitt Co. 59, Elizabethtown Catholic 44; Lexington Dunbar 83, Beaver Dam 74; Ashland Blazer 77, Seneca 51; Wheelwright 77, Shelby Co. 58
Semifinals: Lexington Dunbar 55, Breathitt Co. 54; Ashland 91, Wheelwright 80
Third place: Wheelwright 72, Breathitt Co. 56
Championship game: Ashland 69, Lexington Dunbar 50
Ashland (69) – Conley 10, Hilton 24, Smith 8, Sergent 16, Cram 10, Fairchild 1
Dunbar (50) – Dunbar 3, Rolve 5, Davis 11, Cook 9, Finn 4, Rawlings 14, Wilson 4
All-Tournament Team: Henry Davis, Austin Dumas, Lexington Dunbar; Larry Conley, Bob Hilton, Harold Sergent, Ashland; Earl Stevens, Breathitt Co.; George Unseld, Seneca; Bruce Belcher, Wheelwright; Robert Ditto, Elizabethtown Catholic; Butch Hill, Beaver Dam.
County of champion: Boyd
Total attendance: 93,789
Tournament tidbit: There are those who maintain that the 1960-61 Ashland Tomcats, with all five starters destined to play NCAA Division I basketball (including future Rupp’s Runts member Larry Conley at Kentucky) are strongly in the argument for the best team in Kentucky high school basketball history. Wheelwright won the final Third-Place Game in Sweet Sixteen history as the consolation contest was discontinued in 1962.
1962
Champion: St. Xavier (Coach Joe Reibel)
Site: Freedom Hall, Louisville
Tournament trail: First round: Earlington 65, Somerset 63 (2OT); Ashland 61, Newport 57; Caneyville 61, Fulton 57; Henry Clay 63, Owensboro 61; Breathitt Co. 51, Bloomfield 48 (OT); Virgie 78, Lone Jack 54; Allen Co. 73, Henry Co. 54; St. Xavier 95, Harrison Co. 65
Quarterfinals: Ashland 68, Earlington 64; Caneyville 66, Henry Clay 65 (2OT); Breathitt Co. 50, Virgie 48; St. Xavier 47, Allen Co. 35.
Semifinals: Ashland 73, Caneyville 49; St. Xavier 59, Breathitt Co. 44
Championship game: St. Xavier 62, Ashland 58
St. Xavier (62) – Cassidy 18, Schmidt 9, Silliman 23, Kupper 9, Stamp 3.
Ashland (58) – Conley 17, Fairchild 3, Johnson 13, McKenzie 16, Hall 9.
All-Tournament Team: Bill Cassady, Mike Silliman, St. Xavier; Larry Conley, Ashland; Kellar Works, Harrison Co.; Tommy Castle, Virgie; Henry Combs, Breathitt Co.; Frank Harscher, Henry Clay; Feb Marr, Allen Co.; Tommy Cummings, Jerry Tilford, Caneyville.
County of champion: Jefferson
Total attendance: 99,912
Tournament tidbit: St. Xavier’s second state title since 1958 was part of a run in which Louisville Catholic high schools claimed three Sweet Sixteen titles in a five-year period (Flaget, 1960).
1963
Champion: Seneca (Bob Mulcahy)
Site: Freedom Hall, Louisville
Tournament trail: Maysville 66, Clay Co. 65; Seneca 70, Allen Co. 56; Oldham Co. 69, Hancock Co. 55l Newport Catholic 68, Somerset 33; Lexington Dunbar 63, Paducah Tilghman 45; Taylor Co. 57, Breckinridge Training 43; Owensboro 52, Breathitt Co. 40; Princeton Dotson 76, Garrett 60
Quarterfinals: Seneca 78, Maysville 60; Oldham Co. 43, Newport Catholic 42; Lexington Dunbar 65, Taylor Co. 64; Owensboro 58, Princeton Dotson 44
Semifinals: Seneca 44, Oldham Co. 29; Lexington Dunbar 60, Owensboro 47
Championship game: Seneca 72, Lexington Dunbar 66
Seneca (72) – Duggins 13, Dalrymple 8, Unseld 8, Redd 27, Hecht 16
Dunbar (66) – Green 4, Berry 12, Wilson 21, Smith 12, Washington 17
All-Tournament Team: James Smith, George Wilson, Lexington Dunbar; George Davis, Maysville; Clem Haskins, Taylor Co.; Mike Redd, Wes Unseld, Seneca; Charles Taylor, Owensboro; Dwight Smith, Princeton Dotson; Danny Shearer, Oldham Co.; Pearl Hicks, Clay Co.
County of champion: Jefferson
Total attendance: 115,269
Tournament tidbit: Iconic Lexington Dunbar Coach S.T. Roach reached the Sweet Sixteen championship game for the second time in three years (1961) but his bid for the state title was foiled by a Seneca team led by two of the best players, Mike Redd and Wes Unseld, in state history.
1964
State champion: Seneca (Coach Bob Mulcahy)
Site: Memorial Coliseum, Lexington
Tournament trail: First round: Hazard 72, Oldham Co. 60; Bourbon Co. 78, East Hardin 69; Covington Grant 73, Clark Co. 57; Seneca 63, Harlan 36; Lexington Dunbar 57, Mayfield 46; Allen Co. 74, Wayland 72 (OT); Caldwell Co. 62, McCreary Central 55; Breckinridge Co. 67, Providence 58
Quarterfinals: Hazard 70, Bourbon Co. 58; Seneca 58, Covington Grant 55; Allen Co. 61, Lexington Dunbar 46; Breckinridge Co. 61, Caldwell Co. 58
Semifinals: Seneca 61, Hazard 58; Breckinridge Co. 73, Allen Co. 62
Championship game; Seneca 66, Breckinridge Co. 56
Seneca (66) – Unseld 29, Lyons 11, Trunnell 4, Garrison 16, Pflug 2, Kirk 4.
Breckinridge Co. (56) – Dean 8, Poole 20, Lyons 2, Beard 5, Marshall 5, Holloway 16.
All-Tournament Team: Wes Unseld, Seneca; Jim Rose, Joe Davis, Hazard; George Wilson, Lexington Dunbar; Butch Beard, Leonard Poole, Breckinridge Co.; Gregory Smith, Caldwell Co.; Norman Weaver, Allen Co.; Jim LeMaster, Bourbon Co.; George Stone, Covington Grant.
County of champion: Jefferson
Total attendance: 97,783
Tournament tidbit: Behind a legendary performance from center Wes Unseld (105 points and 88 rebounds in four Sweet Sixteen games), Seneca became the first school to repeat as state champion since Ashland in 1933 and ’34.
1965
State champion: Breckinridge Co. (Coach Don Morris)
Site: Freedom Hall, Louisville
Tournament trail: First round: Hazard 76, Owensboro 44; Knox Central 82, Glasgow 80; Shelby Co. 64, Clark Co. 59; Breckinridge Co. 73, Martin 55; Central 69, Elizabethtown Catholic 49; Hazel Green 84, Pendleton Co. 64; Lexington Dunbar 82, North Marshall 64; Covington Holy Cross 80, Madisonville Rosenwald 77
Quarterfinals: Hazard 67, Knox Central 56; Breckinridge Co. 70, Shelby Co. 60; Hazel Green 52, Central 45; Covington Holy Cross 55, Lexington Dunbar 49
Semifinals: Breckinridge Co. 72, Hazard 68; Covington Holy Cross 66, Hazel Green 59
Championship game: Breckinridge Co. 95, Covington Holy Cross 73
Breckinridge Co. (95) – Peyton 8, Harrington 12, Beard 30, Gray 24, Lyons 12, Monarch 8, Patterson 2.
Holy Cross (73) – Hickey 18, Meyer 24, Bohman 4, Rump 25, Aylor 2.
All-Tournament Team: Butch Beard, Jay Herrington, Breckinridge Co.; James Bryant, Central; Mike Casey, Shelby Co.; Dave Hickey, Don Meyer, Covington Holy Cross; Fred Hogge, Chester Rose, Hazard; Gerald Tuttle, Hazel Green; Robert Washington, Lexington Dunbar.
County of champion: Breckinridge
Total attendance: 126,887
Tournament tidbit: The 30 points scored by future Louisville Cardinals and NBA guard Butch Beard in the state finals were the most by a player in the championship game since Hazard’s Johnny Cox had 32 in the 1954 finals.
1966
State champion: Shelby Co. (Coach Bill Harrell)
Site: Freedom Hall, Louisville
Tournament trail: First round: Central City 87, Carlisle Co. 75; Glasgow 87, Newport Catholic 68; Male 73, Hazel Green 59; Ashland 82, McDowell 72; Hazard 74, Lexington Catholic 61; Thomas Jefferson 63, Campbellsville 44; Shelby Co. 71, Knox Central 70; Harrison Co. 56, Earlington 50.
Quarterfinals: Central City 79, Glasgow 54; Male 82, Ashland 63; Thomas Jefferson 87, Hazard 75; Shelby Co. 63, Harrison Co. 62.
Semifinals: Male 81, Central City 68; Shelby Co. 79, Thomas Jefferson 72
Championship game: Shelby Co. 62, Male 57
Shelby Co. (62) – Casey 23, Ritter 12, Pickett 7, Busey 13, Miller 7.
Male (57) – Woods 19, Gaines 11, Rose 13, Smith 6, Bacon 8.
All-Tournament Team: Mike Casey, Bill Busey, Shelby Co.; Ted Rose, Eugene Smith, Male; Chester Rose, Hazard; Terry Mills, Knox Central; Ralph Mayes, Central City; Ricky Hall, McDowell; Ron Gathright, Thomas Jefferson; Toke Coleman, Harrison Co.
County of champion: Shelby
Total attendance: 111,440
Tournament tidbit: Shelby County Coach Bill Harrell would go on to become one of the most successful coaches in Indiana high school basketball history, leading Muncie Central to state championships in 1978, ’79 and ’88.
1967
State champion: Earlington (Coach Bob Fox)
Site: Freedom Hall, Louisville
Tournament trail: First round: Central 60, Owensboro 46; Allen Co. 55, Franklin Co. 48; Covington Catholic 76, Paducah Tilghamn 49; Monticello 63, Shelbyville 59; Earlington 76, Russell 72; Atherton 70, Maytown 65; Harrison Co. 67, Harlan 59; Breathitt Co. 56, Elizabethtown Catholic 50.
Quarterfinals: Central 72, Allen Co. 60; Covington Catholic 66, Monticello 44; Earlington 85, Atherton 64; Breathitt Co. 61, Harrison Co. 56
Semifinals: Covington Catholic 67, Central 56; Earlington 69, Breathitt Co. 64
Championship game: Earlington 54, Covington Catholic 53
Earlington (54) – Sharp 16, Hopson 7, Hicks 8, Martin 20, Johnson 3.
Covington Catholic (53) – Kreimberg 4, Fritz 18, Schlaemer 8, Noll 11, Cooper 6, Overman 6.
All-Tournament Team: Jim Hicks, Justin Sharp, Earlington; Randy Noll, George Schloemer, Covington Catholic; Jim McDaniels, Allen Co.; Glenn Montgomery, Central; Dwaine Boucher, Franklin Co.; Gary Tomlin, Harrison Co.; B.G. Govins, Larry Noble, Breathitt Co.
County of champion: Hopkins
Total attendance: 124,284
Tournament tidbit: The state championship was decided on a buzzer-beater. Earlington had the ball, down one, with six seconds left. Out of timeouts, Justin Sharp was forced to try a 35-foot shot. It missed, but bounded to Earlington’s Tyrone Hopson, whose follow shot with one second remaining went in to decide the state championship.
1968
State champion: Glasgow (Coach Jim Richards)
Site: Freedom Hall, Louisville
Tournament trail: First round: Clark Co. 79, Russell 73; Lee Co. 76, Danville 58; Seneca 68, Henry Clay 66 (OT); Christian Co. 87, Clay Co. 70; Caneyville 54, Paducah Tilghman 47; Shelby Co. 81, Meade Memorial 71; Thomas Jefferson 56, Elizabethtown Catholic 44; Glasgow 74, Covington Catholic 70.
Quarterfinals: Lee Co. 54, Clark Co. 52; Seneca 86, Christian Co. 67; Caneyville 61, Shelby Co. 60; Glasgow 77, Thomas Jefferson 65
Semifinals: Seneca 57, Lee Co. 53 (OT); Glasgow 59, Caneyville 43
Championship game: Glasgow 77, Seneca 68
Glasgow (77) – Bailey 21, Bransford 9, Dunn 33, Ward 10, Francis 4.
Seneca (68) – Simpson 23, Mitchell 8, Lawhon 18, Bishop 16, Crawford 2
All-Tournament Team: Terry Davis, Shelby Co.; Daryl Bishop, Mike Lawhon, Charles Mitchell, Seneca; Billy Cheatham, Christian Co.; Leon Davis, Bobby Embry, Caneyville; Jerry Dunn, Larry Ward, Glasgow; Larry Stamper, Parke Congleton, Lee Co.; Ron Thomas, Thomas Jefferson.
County of champion: Barren
Total attendance: 131,782
Tournament tidbit: Glasgow stars Jerry Dunn and Rex Bailey and the Scotties’ coach, Jim Richards, would go on to play important roles in one of the most famous games in Kentucky college basketball history. In 1971, Richards was an assistant at Western Kentucky. Dunn and Bailey were starters for the Hilltoppers. That year, WKU hung an embarrassing 107-83 shellacking on Adolph Rupp and Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament.
1969
State champion: Central (Coach Robert Graves)
Site: Freedom Hall, Louisville
Tournament trail: First round: Ashland 69, Harlan 66; Shelby Co. 71, Franklin-Simpson 64; Ohio Co. 76, Bardstown 59; St. Xavier 69, Paducah Tilghman 60; Central 68, Madison 60; Hopkinsville 69, Hazard 67; Clark Co. 66, Covington Catholic 62 (OT); Maytown 70, Monticello 66
Quarterfinals: Ashland 81, Shelby Co. 80; Ohio Co. 77, St. Xavier 62; Central 79, Hopkinsville 51; Maytown 80, Clark Co. 74
Semifinals: Ohio Co. 82, Ashland 80; Central 86, Maytown 68
Championship game: Central 101, Ohio Co. 72
Central (101) – King 44, Starnes 24, Tillman 16, Petty 4, Drydon 12, Epps 1.
Ohio Co. (72) – Parker 9, Snodgrass 6, White 4, Taylor 12, Raymond 27, Shepler 5, Hazelrigg 7, Henderson 2.
All-Tournament Team: Larry Gay, Clark Co.; Everett Taylor, Gary Raymond, Ohio Co.; William “Bird” Averitt, Hopkinsville; Pat Tallent, Randy Click, Maytown; Gordy Gahm, St. Xavier; Ron King, Otto Petty, Central; Ray Kleykamp, Ashland; Joe Simons, Shelby Co.; Randy Watts, Madison.
County of champion: Jefferson
Total attendance: 138,035
Tournament tidbit: This was a historic state tournament. Ron King’s 44 points for Central in the state finals set a record, eclipsing the previous championship game mark of 41 points set by Owensboro’s Cliff Hagan in 1949. (Clay County’s Richie Farmer eclipsed King’s mark when he scored 51 points, in a losing cause, against Ballard in the 1988 finals). After Kentucky high school sports was integrated in 1956-57, Central’s Robert Graves became the first black coach to win the Sweet Sixteen. The total attendance, 138,035, was a record that stood until 140,266 saw the 1987 state tourney in Rupp Arena.
1970
State champion: Male (Coach Jim Huter)
Site: Freedom Hall, Louisville
Tournament trail: First round: Madison 67, Owensboro 54; Breathitt Co. 64, Covington Catholic 63; Allen Co. 46, Ashland 43; Trigg Co. 78, Wheelwright 74; Male 83, Hart Co. 72; Paducah Tilghman 79, Shelby Co. 61; Hazel Green 57, Paris 46; Pleasure Ridge Park 81, Knox Central 54
Quarterfinals: Madison 84, Breathitt Co. 59; Trigg Co. 75, Allen Co. 70; Male 76, Paducah Tilghman 69; Pleasure Ridge Park 56, Hazel Green 52
Semifinals: Madison 66, Trigg Co. 45; Male 58, Pleasure Ridge Park 52
Championship game: Male 70, Madison 69
Male (70) – Bunton 16, Haralson 15, Huskey 14, Gordon 21, Snow 4.
Madison (69) – Brooks 32, Curry 2, Harris 14, Douglas 14, Freeman 7, Parks 1.
All-Tournament Team: Robert Brooks, Tim Harris, Madison; Bill Bunton, William Gordon, Male; Terry Compton, Hart Co.; Steve Dennison, Randy Waddell, Pleasure Ridge Park; Stan Hall, Paducah Tilghman; Phillip Lovely, Breathitt Co.; Eddie Radford, Trigg Co.; G.J. Smith, Hazel Green; John VonLehman, Covington Catholic.
County of champion: Jefferson
Total attendance: 129,934
Tournament tidbit: The “city school” in Richmond, the Madison Royal Purples of Coach Ray Vencill ended the state finals on an 8-0 run and came agonizingly close to bringing the state championship back to a school with an enrollment of only some 300. Madison star Robert Brooks was named Kentucky’s 1970 Mr. Basketball.
1971
State champion: Male (Coach Jim Huter)
Site: Freedom Hall, Louisville
Tournament trail: First round: Owensboro 59, Pendleton Co. 56; Covington Catholic 99, M.C. Napier 62; Laurel Co. 64, Bardstown 57; Male 82, Carlisle Co. 62; Ashland 71, Lafayette 69; Central 86, Christian Co. 62; Anderson Co. 86, Franklin-Simpson 74; McDowell 69, Middlesboro 53.
Quarterfinals: Owensboro 74, Covington Catholic 64; Male 83, Laurel Co. 65; Central 72, Ashland 62; Anderson Co. 71, McDowell 66
Semifinals: Male 81, Owensboro 66; Anderson Co. 65, Central 62
Championship game: Male 83, Anderson Co. 66
Male (83) – Haralson 16, Huskey 10, Gordon 29, Shackelford 19, Cox 2, Duncan 2.
Anderson Co. (66) – Hawkins 6, Ruggles 26, Green 10, Moore 4, Conner 20.
All-Tournament Team: G.J. Smith, Laurel Co.; William Gordon, Larry Haralson, Male; Mike Green, Jimmy Dan Conner, Anderson Co.; Chuck Berger, Jim Rippe, Covington Catholic; John Luster, Central; Glen Turner, McDowell; Irvine Stewart, Lafayette, Jerry Thurston, Doran Maddox, Owensboro.
County of champion: Jefferson
Total attendance: 126,299
Tournament tidbit: Male and Coach Jim Huter were the first to win back-to-back Sweet Sixteens since Seneca and Bob Mulcahy in 1963 and ’64.
1972
State champion: Owensboro (Coach Bobby Watson)
Site: Freedom Hall, Louisville
Tournament trail: Russell 98, Breathitt Co. 75; Elizabethtown 89, Carroll Co. 67; Maysville 85, Christian Co. 74; Central 123, Paducah Tilghamn 87; Covington Holy Cross 72, Laurel Co. 67; Bryan Station 87, Johnson Central 60; Owensboro 75, Manual 65; Warren East 69, Brodhead 59.
Quarterfinals: Elizabethtown 89, Russell 87; Maysville 83, Central 70; Bryan Station 68, Covington Holy Cross 61; Owensboro 70, Warren East 59
Semifinals: Elizabethtown 83, Maysville 79; Owensboro 67, Bryan Station 63
Championship game: Owensboro 71, Elizabethtown 63
Owensboro (71) – Webster 4, Maddox 9, Thurston 25, Higgs 28, Tyler 5.
Elizabethtown (63) – Thomas 18, Applegate 3, French 8, Dupin 0, Haire 10, Rawlings 24.
All-Tournament Team: Kenny Higgs, Jerry Thurston, Owensboro; Jack Givens, Bryan Station; Johnny Britt, Warren East; Rick Hensley, Russell; David Miller, Carroll Co.; Tom Schmidt, Dave Muck, Holy Cross; Keith Price, Central; Chuck Rawlings, Richard Thomas, Elizabethtown; James Smith, Maysville
County of champion: Daviess
Total attendance: 128,352
Tournament tidbit: Owensboro stopped a streak of three straight state titles by Louisville schools and would be the only non-Jefferson County Sweet Sixteen winner from 1969 through 1975.
1973
State champion: Shawnee (Coach James Gordon)
Site: Freedom Hall, Louisville
Tournament trail: First round: Owensboro 72, Campbellsville 52; Danville 71, Bowling Green 70; Henry Clay 90, Bullitt Central 45; Shawnee 85, Boyd Co. 68; Hickman Co. 61, Clay Co. 59; Maysville 76, Lee Co. 65; Madisonville 84, McDowell 69; Male 99, Newport Catholic 74.
Quarterfinals: Owensboro 77, Danville 56; Shawnee 72, Henry Clay 63; Hickman Co. 67, Maysville 65; Male 93, Madisonville 79
Semifinals: Shawnee 68, Owensboro 61; Male 60, Hickman Co. 50
Championship game: Shawnee 81, Male 68
Shawnee (81) – Dunlap 8, Lyles 5, McCray 12, Daniel 30, Golden 26.
Male (68) – Bentley 20, Cox 16, Bunton 20, Bibb 2, Grimes 6, Griffith 2.
All-Tournament Team: Kenny Higgs, Greg Webster, Owensboro; Wesley Cox, Stanley Bunton, Male; Edwin Grey, Danville; Martin Rubin, Bowling Green; James Lee, Henry Clay; Ronnie Daniel, Wayne Golden, Shawnee; Fred Walker, Maysville; Ed Hutchins, Madisonville; Isaac Childress, Hickman Co.
County of champion: Jefferson
Total attendance: 120,525
Tournament tidbit: Male Coach Jim Huter fell one victory short of joining Neal Arnston (Manual, 1923, ’25 and ’31); Paul Jenkins (Ashland, 1933 and ’34; Male 1945) and Ralph Carlisle (Lafayette, 1950, ’53, ’57) as the only head men in state history to win three boys’ Sweet Sixteens.
1974
State champion: Central (Coach Robert Graves)
Site: Freedom Hall, Louisville
Tournament trail: First round: Greenup Co. 62, Fleming Co. 49; Madisonville 76, Clay Co. 62; Central 87, Anderson Co. 58; Taylor Co. 64, Powell Co. 53; Bryan Station 75, Owensboro 60; Male 94, Pikeville 71; Newport Catholic 76, Monticello 74; Warren East 80, Murray 67.
Quarterfinals: Greenup Co. 90, Madisonville 81; Central 95, Taylor Co. 55; Male 84, Bryan Station 75; Warren East 74, Newport Catholic 66.
Semifinals: Central 92, Greenup Co. 37; Male 89, Warren East 66.
Championship Game: Central 59, Male 54
Central (59) – Hampton 8, Crook 6, Miller 4, Yarbrough 22, Thomas 18, Rudolph 1.
Male (54) – Turner 7, Moorman 4, Adams 14, Griffith 6, Mack 4, Bibb 19.
All-Tournament Team: Darrell Griffith, Bobby Turner, Male; Jack Givens, Bryan Station; Kenny Higgs, Owensboro; Jerry Britt, Clinton Britt, Warren East; Robert Miller, Glenn Thomas, Central; Steve Ashby, Madisonville; Steve Skaggs, Mark Quillen, Greenup Co.; Kevin Desmond, Newport Catholic
County of champion: Jefferson
Total attendance: 124,954
Tournament tidbit: Two future NCAA Tournament Final Four Most Outstanding Players played in the 1974 Sweet Sixteen, yet neither cut down the nets. Bryan Station’s Jack Givens was Final Four MOP after leading Kentucky to the 1978 NCAA title. Male’s Darrell Griffith was Final Four MOP in 1980 after leading Louisville to the national championship.
1975
State champion: Male (Coach Wade Houston)
Site: Freedom Hall, Louisville
Tournament trail: First round: Henry Clay 86, Carlisle Co. 59; Newport Catholic 60, Bath Co. 57; Central 97, Warren East 81; Shelbyville 75, Owensboro 58; Christian Co. 69, Clay Co. 62; Lincoln Co. 65, Fairview 52; Knott Co. Central 88, Johnson Central 68; Male 72, Elizabethtown 49.
Quarterfinals: Henry Clay 72, Newport Catholic 68; Central 70, Shelbyville 64; Christian Co. 83, Lincoln Co. 59; Male 98, Knott Co. Central 56.
Semifinals: Henry Clay 62, Central 60; Male 83, Christian Co. 74
Championship game: Male 74, Henry Clay 59
Male (74) – Griffith 12, Turner 19, Anderson 5, Mack 4, Jones 16, Everette 2, Yarbrough 2, Cunningham 4, Garner 2, Hendrick 8.
Henry Clay (59) – Jenkins 10, Moore 4, Leach 12, Elliott 6, Evans 14, Shelby 2, Williams 2, Thomas 6, Wilkinson 2
All-Tournament Team: Keith Evans, Kenny Elliott, Henry Clay; Darrell Griffith, Bobby Turner, Male; Flenoil Crook, Darryl Yarbrough, Central; Jerry Britt, Warren East; Herbie Stampher, Knott Co. Central; Don Mason, Vic Chamber, Shelbyville; Victor Jordon, Christian Co.
County of champion: Jefferson
Total attendance: 111,000
Tournament tidbit: Male stars Darrell Griffith and Bobby Turner helped deny Henry Clay its first state title since 1924 (when the school was known as Lexington High School).
1976
State champion: Edmonson County (Coach Bo Davenport)
Site: Freedom Hall, Louisville
Tournament trail: First round: Shelby Co. 74, Apollo 68; Paducah Tilghman 75, McCreary Central 60; Edmonson Co. 77, Betsy Layne 72; Harrison Co. 75, Green Co. 54; Henry Clay 74, Holmes 65; Ballard 95, Hazard 67; Christian Co. 67, Ashland 63; Shawnee 85, Clay Co. 57
Quarterfinals: Shelby Co. 64, Paducah Tilgham 54; Edmonson Co. 61, Harrison Co. 57; Henry Clay 77, Ballard 74; Christian Co. 75, Shawnee 69
Semifinals: Edmonson Co. 53, Shelby Co. 52; Christian Co. 68, Henry Clay 67
Championship game: Edmonson Co. 74, Christian Co. 52
Edmonson Co. (74) – Goad 11, Hennion 25, Rich 20, Bethel 6, Clemmons 10, Doyle 1, Davis 1.
Christian Co. (52) – Reese 24, Parker 10, Bussell 0, Walton 13, McCombs 2, Hart 2.
All-Tournament Team: Donnie Moore, Larry Jenkins, Henry Clay; Curtis Parker, Mike Reese, Christian Co.; Vince Chambers, Shelby Co.; Durand Macklin, Shawnee; Mark Snider, Ballard; Billy Custard, Harrison Co.; Tim Stephens, McCreary Central; Jeff Kovach, Ashland; Chester Bethel, Edmonson Co.
County of champion: Edmonson
Total attendance: 99,858
Tournament tidbit: At a time when dominance of the Sweet Sixteen by large schools from Jefferson County (Louisville teams had won six of the prior seven state tournaments) led to a push for class basketball in Kentucky, the Cinderella run by Edmonson County, a small school from a rural county in western Kentucky, is credited by many for saving the commonwealth’s one-size-fits-all state tournament.
1977
State champion: Ballard (Coach Richard Schmidt)
Site: Freedom Hall, Louisville
Tournament trail: First round: Ashland 58, Laurel Co. 52; Shelby Co. 68, Virgie 49; Valley 75, Bell Co. 62; Murray 100, Holmes 93; Union Co. 77, Lexington Catholic 63; Owensboro 66, M.C. Napier 63; Bath Co. 51, Glasgow 50; Ballard 94, Taylor Co. 57
Quarterfinals: Ashland 44, Shelby Co. 42; Valley 82, Murray 61; Owensboro 55, Union Co. 54; Ballard 90, Bath Co. 53
Semifinals: Valley 59, Ashland 46; Ballard 56, Owensboro 54
Championship game: Ballard 68, Valley 59
Ballard (68) – Raker 7, Lamp 43, Miller 2, Eaves 7, Jeffries 9.
Valley (59) – Harris 10, Agree 15, Decker 13, Dowden 14, Page 7.
All-Tournament Team: Jim Kovach, Jim Harkins, Ashland; Norris Beckley, Shelby Co.; Freddie Cowan, Union Co.; Carl Decker, Steve Harris, Steve Page, Valley; Jerry Eaves, Jeff Lamp, Lee Raker, Ballard; Clarence James, Owensboro; Pete Scott, Bath Co.
County of champion: Jefferson
Total attendance: 75,000
Tournament tidbit: Jeff Lamp’s 43 points in the state finals were the most scored in the championship game since Central’s Ron King poured in 44 against Ohio County in the 1969 finals.
1978
State champion: Shelby Co. (Coach Tom Creamer)
Site: Freedom Hall, Louisville
Tournament trail: First round: Christian Co. 88, Knott Co. Central 69; Ahrens 70, Virgie 66; Bowling Green 71, Maysville 70; Covington Holmes 86, Ashland 60; Henry Clay 74, Somerset 72; Shelby Co. 62, Apollo 55; Clay Co. 64, Mayfield 62; Central 75, Elizabethtown 61
Quarterfinals: Christian Co. 56, Ahrens 54; Covington Holmes 83, Bowling Green 71; Shelby Co. 63, Henry Clay 62; Central 66, Clay Co. 57
Semifinals: Covington Holmes 75, Christian Co. 59; Shelby Co. 78, Central 54
Championship game: Shelby Co. 68, Covington Holmes 66 (OT)
Shelby Co. (68) – Beckley 18, Way 5, Hurt 16, George 21, Murphy 8
Holmes (66) – Schloemer 25, Winzie 16, Malik 4, Beal 11, Moeves 10.
All-Tournament Team: Doug Schloemer, John Wimzey, Covington Holmes; Charles Hurt, Norris Beckley, Shelby Co.; Kenny Hart, Charles Nance, Christian Co.; Felton Ray, Bowling Green; Reuben Estep, Clay Co.; Steve Barker, Apollo; Jim Chambers, Henry Clay; Greg Stamper, Knott Co. Central; Vincent Patton, Central
County of champion: Shelby
Total attendance: 89,263
Tournament tidbit: Coached by Wayne Chapman, Apollo entered the Sweet Sixteen with a 35-0 record and was thought a legitimate threat to be the first undefeated state champion since Brewers (36-0) in 1948. In the first round, however, Shelby County’s Charles Hurt put the Rockets ahead to stay with a layup with two minutes left and Shelby guard Mike George hit five free throws down the stretch to end the Eagles’ perfect season.
1979
State champion: Lafayette (Coach Jock Sutherland)
Site: Rupp Arena, Lexington
Tournament trail: First round: Pulaski Co. 76, Hazard 73 (OT); Warren East 58, DeSales 56; Caverna 89, Clay Co. 85; Lafayette 77, Grant Co. 51; Ashland 54, Owensboro 51; Mayfield 61, Harrison Co. 59; Highlands 68, Westport 62; Christian Co. 87, Virgie 70.
Quarterfinals: Warren East 55, Pulaski Co. 54 (OT); Lafayette 93, Caverna 72; Mayfield 56, Ashland 54; Christian Co. 58, Highlands 52
Semifinals: Lafayette 66, Warren East 59; Christian Co. 56, Mayfield 45
Championship game: Lafayette 62, Christian Co. 52
Lafayette (62) – Stakelin 0, Rose 11, Wilson 13, Johnson 24, D.Minniefield 8, K.Minniefield 6.
Christian Co. (52) – Hart 12, Owen 2, Nance 12, Young 6, Barnett 4, Davis 12, Morehead 2, Jordan 2.
All-Tournament Team: Dirk Minniefield, Tony Wilson, Lafayette; David Youngblood, Mayfield; Bob Muntis, Highlands; Charles Nance, Kenny Hart, Jeff Davie, Christian Co.; Tim Woodard, Caverna; Steve Ware, Westport; Stonie Newsome, Virgie; Bass Thomas, Pulaski Co.; Robert Lewis, Warren East.
County of champion: Fayette
Total attendance: 104,001
Tournament tidbit: Lafayette, which had won the first Sweet Sixteen played in the Louisville Armory (1942) and the first one played in Freedom Hall (1957), captured the first boys’ state tournament played in Rupp Arena, too.
1980
State champion: Owensboro (Coach Bobby Watson)
Site: Freedom Hall, Louisville
Tournament trail: First round: Doss 52, Franklin-Simpson 47; Bell Co. 60, Taylor Co. 57; Franklin Co. 77, Knott Co. Central 49; Union Co. 85, Lincoln Co. 69; Moore 78, Oldham Co. 56; Owensboro 87, Bourbon Co. 67; Ashland 64, Betsy Layne 60; Covington Holmes 90, Paducah Tilghman 77
Quarterfinals: Doss 67, Bell Co. 42; Union Co. 52, Franklin Co. 51 (OT); Owensboro 81, Moore 69; Covington Holmes 97, Ashland 92 (2OT)
Semifinals: Doss 45, Union Co. 44; Owensboro 91, Covington Holmes 64
Championship game: Owensboro 57, Doss 56
Owensboro (57) – Higgs 27, Drake 4, Griffith 14, Thompson 4, James 2, Riley 6.
Doss (56) – Chambers 6, Duncan 14, Watkins 14, Akin 6, Fallon 4, Katzman 12
All-Tournament Team: Rod Drake, Dwight Higgs, Owensboro; Chip Watkins, Kenny Duncan, Doss; Dicky Beal, Ricky Walton, Covington Holmes; Dennis Johnson, Union Co.; Ronnie Wilson, Manuel Forrest, Moore; Jeff Tipton, Greg McCauley, Ashland; Ricky Layne, Franklin Co.
County of champion: Daviess
Total attendance: 85,358
Tournament tidbit: Rod Drake, one of the stars of Owensboro’s 1980 state title team, coached the Red Devils to the 2015 Sweet Sixteen championship.
1981
State champion: Simon Kenton (Coach Larry Miller)
Site: Rupp Arena, Lexington
Tournament trail: First round: Boyd Co. 75, Todd Co. Central 65; Mayfield 71, Laurel Co. 60; Bryan Station 75, Allen Co. 44; Mason Co. 53, Shelby Co. 52; Moore 72, Butler 63; Owensboro 60, North Hardin 59; Virgie 89, Clay Co. 72; Simon Kenton 64, Knott Co. Central 62
Quarterfinals: Mayfield 71, Boyd Co. 64; Mason Co. 69, Bryan Station 64; Moore 72, Owensboro 56; Simon Kenton 84, Virgie 83
Semifinals: Mason Co. 79, Mayfield 54; Simon Kenton 71, Moore 70
Championship game: Simon Kenton 70, Mason Co. 63
Simon Kenton (70) – McKinley 17, Meier 16, Dixon 18, Ponzer 13, Mullins 6.
Mason Co. (63) – Jackson 13, Middleton 20, Orme 12, Jackson 6, Feldhaus Jr. 11, Crawford 1.
All-Tournament Team: Troy McKinley, Billy Meier, Simon Kenton; Allen Feldhaus Jr., Kelly Middleton, Mason Co.; Manuel Forrest, Moore; Todd May, Rodney Rowe, Virgie; Keith Berry, Bryan Station; Charles Parrott, Mayfield; Kent Sisler, Boyd Co.; Darryl Hunter, Owensboro; Kenny Epperson, Butler.
County of champion: Kenton
Total attendance: 112,857
Tournament tidbit: What was then the largest crowd ever to see a high school basketball game, 21,287, congregated in Rupp Arena to see Simon Kenton rally from 35-25 behind at halftime to beat Mason in the state championship game.
1982
State champion: Laurel Co. (Coach Chuck Broughton)
Site: Rupp Arena, Lexington
Tournament trail: First round: North Hardin 56, Bryan Station 55; Warren Central 68, Highlands 55; Valley 56, Shelby Co. 53; Madisonville 82, Paducah Tilghman 62; Laurel Co. 75, Jeffersontown 72; Virgie 53, M.C. Napier 49; Mason Co. 71, Middlesboro 63; Owensboro 60, Boyd Co. 56
Quarterfinals: North Hardin 65, Warren Central 47; Valley 61, Madisonville 49; Laurel Co. 83, Owensboro 74; Virgie 68, Mason Co. 63
Semifinals: North Hardin 56, Valley 54; Laurel Co. 61, Virgie 60
Championship game: Laurel Co. 53, North Hardin 51
Laurel Co. (53) – Karr 16, P.Andrews 18, Bruner 4, Maxey 8, Bowling 5, C.Andrews 0, Hatcher 0.
North Hardin (51) – Valentine 14, Barker 4, Burrow 21, Watts 8, Allen 4, Spillman 0, Byrd 0.
All-Tournament Team: Paul Andrews, Jamie Maxey, Joe Karr, Laurel Co.; Todd May, Virgie; Kelly Middleton, Mason Co.; Marvin Watts, Brett Burrow, Robbie Valentine, North Hardin; Brad Loucks, Owensboro; Willie Sharp, Madisonville; Joey Wilson, Valley.
County of champion: Laurel
Total attendance: 128,590
Tournament tidbit: Call it “The Shot Heard ’Round Kentucky” or just “The Shot,” but the half-court shot that Laurel County’s Paul Andrews hit at the final buzzer to win the 1982 state championship is the most famous one in the history of high school basketball in the commonwealth.
1983
State champion: Henry Clay (Coach Al Prewitt)
Site: Rupp Arena, Lexington
Tournament trail: First round: Scott Co. 69, Clark Co. 61; Carlisle Co. 78, Breathitt Co. 66; Christian Co. 64, McCreary Central 58; Owensboro 76, Highlands 68; Ballard 65, Warren Central 61; Sheldon Clark 81, Taylor Co. 65; Henry Clay 71, Greenup Co. 52; Fairdale 67, Middlesboro 66.
Quarterfinals: Carlisle Co. 60, Scott Co. 44; Owensboro 62, Christian Co. 47; Ballard 62, Sheldon Clark 58; Henry Clay 86, Fairdale 61
Semifinals: Carlisle Co. 51, Owensboro 49; Henry Clay 76, Ballard 62
Championship game: Henry Clay 35, Carlisle Co. 33 (3OT)
Henry Clay (35) – Bates 9, Warfield 4, Miller 14, Blandon 8, Moment 0, Willis 0, Thompson 0.
Carlisle Co. (33) – York 4, Hall 12, J.Tyler 2, Henley 8, Rambo 2, Wilson 2, M.Tyler 4.
All-Tournament Team: Steve Miller, Greg Bates, Henry Clay; Mike Harrison, Fairdale; Darrin Harris, Scott Co.; Phillip Hall, Keith York, Carlisle Co.; David Joiner, Christian Co.; Terry Stewart, John White, Ballard; Craig Eversole, Warren Central; Brad Loucks, Chuck Taylor, Owensboro.
County of champion: Fayette
Total attendance: 124,229
Tournament tidbit: Greg Bates’ follow shot just ahead of the final buzzer in the third overtime decided the longest Kentucky state championship game since the famed four-overtime epic between Ashland and Carr Creek in 1928.
1984
Champion: Logan Co. (Coach Gerald Sinclair)
Site: Rupp Arena, Lexington
Tournament trail: First round: Madisonville 59, Doss 54; Scott Co. 59, Newport Catholic 52; Logan Co. 57, Meade Co. 54; Henry Clay 70, Pulaski Co. 69; M.C. Napier 76, Johnson Central 75; Clay Co. 80, Ownesboro 60; Bourbon Co. 65, Marshall Co. 62 (OT); Ballard 47, Clay Co. 46
Quarterfinals: Madisonville 61, Scott Co. 51; Logan Co. 70, Henry Clay 68 (OT); M.C. Napier 69, Clay Co. 55; Bourbon Co. 74, Ballard 72 (OT)
Semifinals: Bourbon Co. 57, M.C. Napier 56; Logan Co. 68, Madisonville 66
Championship game: Logan Co. 83, Bourbon Co. 70
Logan Co. (83) – Mason 15, Dawson 7, F.Tisdale 29, Viers 4, Jones 20, Parker 0, J.Tisdale 4, Mallory 0, Thomason 0, Barker 4, Hines 0.
Bourbon Co. (70) – Mogge 11, Fryman 15, Thomas 11, Royce 10, Graves 21, Talbott 0, Tipton 0, Bramble 0, Allen 0, Menke 2.
All-Tournament Team: Fred Tisdale, Stacy Mason, Logan Co.; Jeff Royce, Wayne Mogge, Bourbon Co.; Jeff Blandon, Henry Clay; Frank Presley, Scott Co.; Garry Baker, M.C. Napier; Todd Wood, Pulaski Co.; Sean Pennington, Clay Co.; Barry Goheen, Marshall Co.; Richard Johnson, Madisonville; Harry Meek, Johnson Central.
County of champion: Logan
Total attendance: 128,436
Tournament tidbit: In a remarkable display of clutch shooting, Bourbon County’s Jeff Royce hit game-winners and/or buzzer beaters — three to win games and one to force overtime — in the Colonels’ unexpected run to the state finals.
1985
Champion: Hopkinsville (Coach Daryl Hallmark)
Site: Rupp Arena, Lexington
Tournament trail: First round: Clay Co. 60, Boone Co. 49; Metcalfe Co. 60, Eastern 58; Doss 76, Breathitt Co. 47; Mason Co. 68, Lexington Catholic 66; Paintsville 54, Washington Co. 51; Hopkinsville 98, Greenup Co. 60; Apollo 64, Somerset 48; Oldham Co. 54, Murray 45
Quarterfinals: Clay Co. 77, Metcalfe Co. 66; Doss 64, Mason Co. 63 (OT); Hopkinsville 71, Paintsville 68 (OT); Oldham Co. 76, Apollo 68
Semifinals: Clay Co. 75, Doss 61; Hopkinsville 66, Oldham Co. 59
Championship game: Hopkinsville 65, Clay Co. 64
Hopkinsville (65) - W.Quarles 10, Binkley 4, Doemer 2, Ware 16, J.Quarles 18, Peachers 13, Calvert 2.
Clay Co. (64) – Pennington 19, Smith 14, Asher 17, Farmer 14, Hoskins 0, Jackson 0.
All-Tournament Team: Rex Chapman, Apollo; Richie Farmer, Woody Asher, Clay Co.; Wendell Quarles, Jeff Quarles, Lamont Ware, Hopkinsville; Deron Feldhaus, Mason Co.; Mike Scott, Greenup Co.; Jeff Griffin, Oldham Co.; John Pelphrey, Paintsville; Maurice Jones, Terrence Moorman, Doss.
County of champion: Christian
Total attendance: 122,749
Tournament tidbit: Five future Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball players — Rex Chapman, Mike Scott, Deron Feldhaus, John Pelphrey and Richie Farmer — played in the 1985 Sweet Sixteen.
1986
State champion: Pulaski Co. (Coach Dave Fraley)
Site: Rupp Arena, Lexington
Tournament trail: First round: Hopkinsville 83, Paintsville 72; Owensboro 54, Warren East 47; Pulaski Co. 83, Clay Co. 78; Clark Co. 80, Oldham Co. 56; Hazard 84, Highlands 74; Eastern 81, Elizabethtown 69; Pleasure Ridge Park 48, Woodford Co. 35; Paducah Tilghman 73, East Carter 57
Quarterfinals: Owensboro 65, Hopkinsville 63; Pulaski Co. 61, Clark Co. 60; Hazard 52, Eastern 44; Pleasure Ridge Park 82, Paducah Tilghman 50
Semifinals: Pulaski Co. 70, Owensboro 68 (OT); Pleasure Ridge Park 56, Hazard 54
Championship game; Pulaski Co. 47, Pleasure Ridge Park 45
Pulaski Co. (47) – Hanson 17, Stringer 8, Hardy 2, Fraley 16, Pierce 4, Edwards 0.
Pleasure Ridge Park (45) – Porter 18, Jarrett 8, Jointer 3, Wilcox 12, Beamus 1, Coward 0, Woods 2.
All-Tournament Team: Dwayne Cornett, Carl Wallace, Hazard; David Hogg, Avery Taylor, Owensboro; Desmond Porter, Derrick Wilcox, Pleasure Ridge Park; John Pelphrey, Paintsville; Felton Spencer, Eastern; Shannon Fraley, Reggie Hanson, Pulaski Co.; Scott Draud, Highlands; Lamont Ware, Hopkinsville
County of champion: Pulaski
Total attendance: 123,045
Tournament tidbit: Pulaski County guard Shannon Fraley hit a running flip shot in the lane with 10 seconds left that provided the winning points in the Maroons’ state title victory over PRP and, in the process, made his father, Dave, a state title-winning coach.
1987
State champion: Clay County (Coach Bobby Keith)
Site: Rupp Arena, Lexington
Tournament trail: First round: Owensboro 55, Madisonville 48; Paintsville 80, Monticello 61; Mason Co. 68, Doss 49; Ballard 74, Marshall Co. 71; LaRue Co. 68, Rowan Co. 48; Clay Co. 90, Highlands 80; Madison Central 75, Warren Central 45; Oldham Co. 64, Hazard 53
Quarterfinals: Paintsville 58, Owensboro 52; Ballard 64, Mason Co. 62; Clay Co. 62, LaRue Co. 56; Madison Central 74, Oldham Co. 68
Semifinals: Ballard 61, Paintsville 54; Clay Co. 78, Madison Central 58
Championship game: Clay Co. 76, Ballard 73 (OT)
Clay Co. (76) – Jackson 6, Chadwell 19, Russ Farmer 14, Richie Farmer 27, Rawlings 10.
Ballard (73) – Taylor 8, Martin 16, Risenberg 0, Bell 15, Houston 24, Trowell 2, Lacey 2, McDuffie 4.
All-Tournament Team: Mark Bell, Allan Houston, Ballard; Terry Birdsong, Marshall Co.; Scott Boley, LaRue Co.; Jerry Butler, Deron Feldhaus, Mason Co.; Russ Chadwell, Richie Farmer, Clay Co.; Joey Couch, John Pelphrey, Paintsville; Shawn Evans, Shane Lakes, Madison Central.
County of champion: Clay
Total attendance: 140,266
Tournament tidbit: In the state finals, Richie Farmer scored Clay County’s final nine points of regulation and hit the shot in overtime that put the Tigers ahead to stay as Clay became the first team from the Eastern Kentucky mountains to win the state title since Carr Creek in 1956.
1988
State champion: Ballard (Coach Scott Davenport)
Site: Freedom Hall, Louisville
Tournament trail: First round: Holmes 75, Buckhorn 72; Ballard 73, Laurel Co. 55; Apollo 73, Madisonville 62 (OT); Warren East 58, Oldham Co. 49; Clay Co. 83, Rowan Co. 52; LaRue Co. 69, Maysville 62; Henry Clay 94, Phelps 65; Pleasure Ridge Park 70, Marshall Co. 67
Quarterfinals: Ballard 101, Holmes 90; Apollo 69, Warren East 57 (OT); Clay Co. 91, LaRue Co. 54; Pleasure Ridge Park 77, Henry Clay 70
Semifinals: Ballard 66, Apollo 59; Clay Co. 92, Pleasure Ridge Park 90
Championship game: Ballard 88, Clay Co. 79
Ballard (88) – E.McDuffie 4, Martin 24, Gathright 6, Bell 23, Houston 23, C.McDuffie 8
Clay Co. (79) – Jackson 2, Chadwell 19, Russ Farmer 7, Richie Farmer 51, Rawlings 0.
All-Tournament Team: Mark Bell, Allan Houston, Kenneth Martin, Ballard; Scott Boley, LaRue Co.; Russ Chadwell, Russ Farmer, Richie Farmer, Clay Co.; Mitch Cothran, Marshall Co.; Garry Hill, Henry Clay; Jack Jennings, Holmes; Andy Penick, Pleasure Ridge Park; Eric Williams, Apollo
County of champion: Jefferson
Total attendance: 135,866
Tournament tidbit: Richie Farmer’s 51 points in the state championship game shattered the previous record for the state finals, 44 by Central’s Ron King in 1969. In all of Sweet Sixteen history, only “King” Kelly Coleman, 68 points in the 1956 third-place game, has ever scored more points in a state tourney game.
1989
State champion: Pleasure Ridge Park (Coach Dale Mabrey)
Site: Rupp Arena, Lexington
Tournament trail: First round: Madisonville 76, Prestonsburg 65; Marshall Co. 64, Clay Co. 60; Clark Co. 45, Rowan Co. 43; Pleasure Ridge Park 78, Jeffersontown 74; Bryan Station 71, Central City 68; Warren East 66, Oldham Co. 56; Wayne Co. 65, Scott 61; Hart Co. 91, Buckhorn 83
Quarterfinals: Marshall Co. 69, Madisonville 66; Pleasure Ridge Park 64, Clark Co. 49; Bryan Station 57, Warren East 56; Wayne Co. 78, Hart Co. 68
Semifinals: Pleasure Ridge Park 67, Marshall Co. 62; Wayne Co. 62, Bryan Station 60
Championship game: Pleasure Ridge Park 75, Wayne Co. 73
Pleasure Ridge Park (75) – Johnson 10, Hammonds 20, Webster 12, Penick 13, Ricketts 13, Spaulding 2, Pfaadt 5.
Wayne Co. (73) – Owens 20, Duncan 9, Weaver 10, Clark 6, Green 28.
All-Tournament Team: Michael Allen, Robert Hammons, Bryan Station; Herb Arnarson, Madisonville; Michael Burd, Hart Co.; David Clark, Jimmy John Owens, Wayne Co.; Travis Ford, Madisonville; Dan Hall, Marshall Co.; Sean Hammonds, Andy Penick, Wayne Ricketts, Pleasure Ridge Park; Dax Myhand, Marshall Co.
County of champion: Jefferson
Total attendance: 137,720
Tournament tidbit: Clay County reached the Sweet Sixteen with an unblemished record (33-0) only to fall to Marshall County in the opening round. No undefeated team has made the state tourney since.
1990
State champion: Fairdale (Coach Stan Hardin)
Site: Freedom Hall, Louisville
Tournament trail: First round: Jessamine Co. 71, Paducah Tilghman 60; Covington Holmes 83, Boyd Co. 76; Clark Co. 81, Belfry 50; Shelby Co. 70, North Hardin 50; Apollo 74, Bowling Green 62; Fairdale 80, Male 64; Clay Co. 80, Danville 59; Leslie Co. 75, Henderson Co. 70
Quarterfinals: Covington Holmes 71, Jessamine Co. 64; Clark Co. 78, Shelby Co. 49; Fairdale 51, Apollo 33; Clay Co. 76, Leslie Co. 66
Semifinals: Covington Holmes 84, Clark Co. 81; Fairdale 84, Clay Co. 71
Championship game: Fairdale 77, Covington Holmes 73
Fairdale (77) – Brown 11, Morris 26, Jenkins 18, Turner 6, Wheat 12, Scroggins 4.
Covington Holmes (73) – Katinic 8, Marshall 11, Eilers 21, Hughes 3, Pouncy 20, L.Hayes 3, J.Hayes 2, Brown 3, Campbell 2.
All-Tournament Team: Chris Armstrong, Shelby Co.; Paul Bingham, Jessamine Co.; Jermaine Brown, Maurice Morris, Carlos Turner, Fairdale; Joey Caldwell, Leslie Co.; Lloyd Collins, Clay Co.; Shane Crum, Dante Gay, Clark Co.; Anthony Hughes, Corey Pouncy, Covington Holmes; Arlando Johnson, Apollo.
County of champion: Jefferson
Total attendance: 123,688
Tournament tidbit: A senior guard, Chris Holtmann scored 16 points in Jessamine County’s 71-60 opening-round win over Paducah Tilghman, the school’s first-ever Sweet Sixteen game. Now, Holtmann is still in the news as the head men’s basketball coach at Butler.
1991
State champion: Fairdale (Coach Stan Hardin)
Site: Rupp Arena, Lexington
Tournament trail: First round: Tates Creek 69, Scott Co. 54; Paducah Tilghman 97, Ballard 90 (OT); North Hardin 75, Christian Co. 70; Covington Holy Cross 70, Ohio Co. 53; Greenup Co. 53, Belfry 44 (OT); Bowling Green 86, Harrison Co. 71; Corbin 87, Knott Co. Central 82; Fairdale 72, Laurel Co. 51
Quarterfinals: Tates Creek 97, Paducah Tilghman 73; Covington Holy Cross 58, North Hardin 45; Bowling Green 63, Greenup Co. 56; Fairdale 67, Corbin 61
Semifinals: Tates Creek 71, Covington Holy Cross 66; Fairdale 67, Bowling Green 52
Championship game: Fairdale 67, Tates Creek 63
Fairdale (67) – Brown 10, Morris 12, Comstock 10, Thompson 7, Turner 18, Bishop 8, Kelso 2.
Tates Creek (63) – Horn 23, Stuart 20, Henderson 10, Willard 10, Boone 8, Burchett 2.
County of champion: Jefferson
All-Tournament Team: Jody Evans, Bowling Green; Bo Roaden, Corbin; Tracy Claxon, Greenup Co.; Darrin Horn, John Mark Stuart, Kevin Willard, Tates Creek; Jermaine Brown, Maurice Morris, Fairdale; Lamont Duckett, North Hardin; Todd Houston, Andre McClendon, Covington Holy Cross; DeJuan Wheat, Ballard.
County of champion: Jefferson
Total attendance: 138,674
Tournament tidbit: Fairdale’s state championship repeat was the first since Male in 1970 and ’71. It was also the fourth straight state title for Louisville schools — Ballard (1988), Pleasure Ridge Park (1989) and Fairdale (1990 and ’91) — for the first time in Sweet Sixteen history.
1992
State champion: University Heights Academy (Coach Jeff Jackson)
Site: Freedom Hall, Louisville
Tournament trail: First round: Clay Co. 67, Ballard 65 (2OT); Franklin-Simpson 85, Knott Co. Central 62; Lexington Catholic 80, Covington Catholic 71; Pulaski Co. 68, Marion Co. 67; Belfry 70, Mayfield 68; Owensboro 80, Scott Co. 65; Pleasure Ridge Park 72, Ashland 70; University Heights Academy 65, Mason Co. 62
Quarterfinals: Clay Co. 92, Franklin-Simpson 77; Lexington Catholic 88, Pulaski Co. 84; Owensboro 74, Belfry 63; University Heights Academy 53, Pleasure Ridge Park 51
Semifinals: Lexington Catholic 68, Clay Co. 64; University Heights Academy 44, Owensboro 41
Championship game: University Heights Academy 59, Lexington Catholic 57
University Heights Academy (59) – Flynn 5, Coburn 6, Allaway 8, Cline 26, Quarles 1, Buckner 9, Duiguid 4.
Lexington Catholic (57) – Davis 18, Morton 3, Fraley 12, Hester 3, Martin 15, Thompson 2, Routt 2, Deters 2.
All-Tournament Team: Darren Allaway, Marty Cline, University Heights Academy; Davon Davis, Monty Fraley, Lexington Catholic; Bobby Higgs, James Douglas, Owensboro; Demarcus Doss, Franklin-Simpson; J.J. Watters, Pleasure Ridge Park; DeJuan Wheat, Ballard; Shannon Hoskins, Clay Co.; J.J. Hylton, Belfry; Jason Gullett, Pulaski Co.
County of champion: Christian
Total attendance: 98,466
Tournament tidbit: The first state title game played between two private schools was going on at the same time as the famous 1992 NCAA Tournament epic between Christian Laettner and Duke and The Unforgettables and Kentucky. During the finals, many of the fans in Freedom Hall were turned with their backs to the state championship game watching UK and Duke on TVs in Freedom Hall luxury suites.
1993
State champion: Marion Co. (Coach Tim Davis)
Site: Rupp Arena, Lexington
Tournament trail: First round: Pleasure Ridge Park 73, Mason Co. 52; Knott Co. Central 64, Conner 59 (OT); Harlan 75, Casey Co. 70; Paul Laurence Dunbar 72, Graves Co. 60; Marion Co. 80, Christian Co. 70; Warren Central 73, Grayson Co. 57; Male 80, Elkhorn City 48; Shelby Co. 70, Ashland 64
Quarterfinals: Pleasure Ridge Park 82, Knott Co. Central 49; Paul Laurence Dunbar 83, Harlan 64; Marion Co. 79, Warren Central 45; Male 72, Shelby Co. 53
Semifinals: Paul Laurence Dunbar 65, Pleasure Ridge Park 62; Marion Co. 73, Male 68
Championship game: Marion Co. 85, Paul Laurence Dunbar 77
Marion Co. (85) – Crume 4, Scott 24, O’Daniel 0, Douglas 20, Epps 14, English 19, Biggers 4.
Paul Laurence Dunbar (77) – Mills 15, Burton 16, Byars 6, Stewart 14, Travis 13, Horn 8, Juguely 2, Mayfield 1, Alcorn 2.
All-Tournament Team: Michael Douglas, Anthony Epps, Elton Scott, Marion Co.; Darnell Burton, Cameron Mills, Tim Stewart, Paul Laurence Dunbar; Jeremy Burchfield, Shelby Co.; Danyell Macklin, Pleasure Ridge Park; Jason Osborne, Male; Charles Thomas, Harlan; Marty Thomas, Ashland
County of champion: Marion
Total attendance: 126,128
Tournament tidbit: Marion County’s state title was the first for a team from the 5th Region
1994
State champion: Fairdale (Coach Lloyd Gardner)
Site: Freedom Hall, Louisville
Tournament trail: First round: Muhlenberg North 65, University Heights Academy 57; Covington Holy Cross 62, Graves Co. 59; Allen Central 74, Shelby Co. 65; Fairdale 77, Clay Co. 75; North Hardin 62, Warren East 51; Moore 79, Mason Co. 77; Paul Laurence Dunbar 81, M.C. Napier 61; Boyd Co. 72, Wayne Co. 52
Quarterfinals: Muhlenberg North 59, Covington Holy Cross 53; Fairdale 91, Allen Central 76; Moore 85, North Hardin 73; Paul Laurence Dunbar 64, Boyd Co. 59
Semifinals: Fairdale 71, Muhlenberg North 67; Paul Laurence Dunbar 74, Moore 66
Championship game: Fairdale 59, Paul Laurence Dunbar 56
Fairdale (59) – T.Wales 14, Strawter 2, Morris 13, Martin 14, Jones 8, James 8.
Paul Laurence Dunbar (56) – Travis 13, Jones 5, Byars 8, Baker 7, Mills 13, Huguely 10.
All-Tournament Team: Rashawn Morris, Eric Martin, Fairdale; Brian Franklin, North Hardin; Jason Martin, Thomas Jenkins, Allen Central; Louis Richardson, Moore; Joe Harney, Covington Holy Cross; Frank Lee, Boyd Co.; DeWayne Saulsberry, Patrick Saulsberry, Muhlenberg North; Cameron Mills, Travis Byars, Paul Laurence Dunbar.
County of champion: Jefferson
Total attendance: 84,278
Tournament tidbit: The total Sweet Sixteen attendance, 84,278, was the smallest for a boys’ state tournament since 1952 (82,328). The tournament has not been held in Louisville since.
1995
State champion: Breckinridge Co. (Coach Dean Hobbs)
Site: Rupp Arena, Lexington
Tournament trail: First round: Scott Co. 60, Wayne Co. 53; Breckinridge Co. 62, Franklin Co. 56; St. Xavier 75, Greenwood 62; Marshall Co. 76, Simon Kenton 70 (OT); Pleasure Ridge Park 58, M.C. Napier 55; Montgomery Co. 78, Paintsville 71 (OT); Harlan 57, Adair Co. 54; University Heights Academy 64, Boyd Co. 60.
Quarterfinals: Breckinridge Co. 79, Scott Co. 59; Marshall Co. 77, St. Xavier 67; Pleasure Ridge Park 66, Montgomery Co. 50; Harlan 60, University Heights Academy 48
Semifinals: Breckinridge Co. 68, Marshall Co. 39; Pleasure Ridge Park 81, Harlan 74
Championship game: Breckinridge Co. 70, Pleasure Ridge Park 63
Breckinridge Co. (70) – Whitworth 6, Sills 19, A.Mattingly 19, Payne 7, Critchelow 15, Williams 4, M.Mattingly 0, Calisi 0.
Pleasure Ridge Park (63) – Nelson 20, Hoover 7, Lockhart 4, C.Taylor 13, D.Taylor 1, Ivory 5, Mims 2, Bedford 3, Fey 3, McGovern 5.
All-Tournament Team: Patrick Critchelow, Adam Mattingly, Jay Sills, Breckinridge Co.; Charlie Taylor, Gilwan Nelson, Pleasure Ridge Park; Dan Langhi, Jeremy Story, Marshall Co.; Billy Ray Fawns, Montgomery Co.; Charles Thomas, Todd Cox, Casey Lester, Harlan; Lamont Barnes, University Heights Academy.
County of champion: Breckinridge
Total attendance: 107,254
Tournament tidbit: Exactly 30 years after Butch Beard led Coach Donnie Morris and Breckinridge County to the 1965 Sweet Sixteen title, the school won its second boys’ state tournament with an unexpected Cinderella march.
1996
State champion: Paintsville (Coach Bill Mike Runyon)
Site: Rupp Arena, Lexington
Tournament trail: First round: Harlan 66, Fairdale 57; Henderson Co. 61, Ballard 53; Scott Co. 81, North Hardin 67; Ashland 72, Paducah Tilghman 61; Paintsville 80, Owensboro 78 (OT); Allen Co. 55, Harrison Co. 50; Lexington Catholic 89, Breathitt Co. 62; Harrodsburg 57, Boone Co. 50
Quarterfinals: Henderson Co. 62, Harlan 56; Ashland 69, Scott Co. 58; Paintsville 78, Allen Co. 76; Lexington Catholic 67, Harrodsburg 44
Semifinals: Ashland 64, Henderson Co. 58; Paintsville 79, Lexington Catholic 55
Championship game: Paintsville 71, Ashland 53
Paintsville (71) – McKenzie 17, C.Ratliff 30, VanHoose 9, M.Ratliff 8, Tackett 7.
Ashland (53) – Lynch 17, Barrow 7, Umberger 6, Strader 4, Tolbert 7, Curtis 5, Coffey 7.
All-Tournament Team: J.R. VanHoose, Craig Ratliff, Todd Tackett, Paintsville; Chris Lynch, Tate Tolbert, Tony Barrow, Kyle Umberger, Ashland; Adrian Armstead, Henderson Co.; Warren Cunningham, Allen Co.; Dennis Johnson, Harrodsburg; Casey Lester, Harlan; Michael Richardson, Scott Co.; Brandon Davenport, Owensboro; Troy Brown, Fairdale; Shawn Fields, Lexington Catholic.
County of champion: Johnson
Total attendance: 97,643
Tournament tidbit: Paintsville sophomore center J.R. VanHoose’s 69 rebounds in four state tournament games were more boards than anyone not named Wes Unseld had ever grabbed in a boys’ Sweet Sixteen. Unseld, who led Seneca to back-to-back state titles in 1963 and ’64, had 88 rebounds in the ’64 Sweet Sixteen and had 72 in ’63.
1997
State champion: Eastern (Coach Bryce Hibbard)
Site: Rupp Arena, Lexington
Tournament trail: First round: Eastern 85, Wayne Co. 58; Graves Co. 72, Marion Co. 58; Corbin 105, Trigg Co. 84; Warren East 51, Anderson Co. 48; Paintsville 87, Paul Laurence Dunbar 67; Harrison Co. 57, Apollo 43; Highlands 63, Butler 54; Greenup Co. 53, Perry Co. Central 43
Quarterfinals: Eastern 79, Graves Co. 75; Warren East 70, Corbin 63 (OT); Paintsville 54, Harrison Co. 42; Highlands 48, Greenup Co. 45
Semifinals: Eastern 61, Warren East 52; Highlands 74, Paintsville 71 (OT)
Championship game: Eastern 71, Highlands 59
Eastern (71) – A.Taylor 18, Olinger 15, T.Coward 8, R.Taylor 6, J.Taylor 15, J.Coward 4, Wiley 5.
Highlands (59) – D.Schulkers 8, Lorenzen 8, Glaser 24, Smith 14, Stegman 0, Herald 2, Bischoff 0, Braack 3.
All-Tournament Team: Jimmy Tackett, Greenup Co.; Rick Jones, Corbin; Rob Ogden, Harrison Co.; Jamie Norsworthy, Graves Co.; Josh McKenzie, J.R. VanHoose, Todd Tackett, Paintsville; Brian Britt, Stephen Anthony, Warren East; Eric Glaser, Jared Lorenzen, Derek Smith, Highlands; Ashley Olinger, Antwan Taylor, Trent Coward, Eastern.
County of champion: Jefferson
Total attendance: 95,303
Tournament tidbit: Against Highlands in the semifinals, Paintsville was seconds from making it back to the finals to defend its 1996 state championship, leading 65-62 with 10 seconds left. Highlands’ Eric Glaser went to the foul line to shoot the one-and-bonus. He made the first one, then teammate Derek Smith told him to miss the second on purpose. He did, Smith got the rebound and scored to send the game into overtime — where Highlands won 74-71.
1998
Champion: Scott Co. (Coach Billy Hicks)
Site: Rupp Arena, Lexington
Tournament trail: First round: Pleasure Ridge Park 61, Muhlenberg North 45; Lexington Catholic 80, Russellville 63; Highlands 66, Graves Co. 49; Scott Co. 61, Union Co. 53; Boyd Co. 58, Hazard 53; Paintsville 84, Clay Co. 66; Eastern 67, North Hardin 51 (OT); Fleming Co. 57, Boyle Co. 49
Quarterfinals: Lexington Catholic 75, Pleasure Ridge Park 73 (OT); Scott Co. 72, Highlands 67; Paintsville 55, Boyd Co. 50; Fleming Co. 77, Eastern 58
Semifinals: Scott Co. 85, Lexington Catholic 82; Paintsville 80, Fleming Co. 61
Championship game: Scott Co. 89, Paintsville 78
Scott Co. (89) – Scaravilli 5, T.Harris 10, McIntyre 7, Jones 34, Hamilton 15, Wallace 8, Alsop 10, Chisley 0, B.Harris 0, Oser 0, Cantrell 0.
Paintsville (78) – Greiner 4, M.Grim 2, VanHoose 36, Tackett 19, Howard 7, Conely 6, Scott 0, M.Grim 2, Pack 0, Burchett 0, Trimble 0, Blackburn 0.
All-Tournament Team: Tyler Zornes, Boyd Co.; Antwan Henson, Clay Co.; Derek Smith, Jared Lorenzen, Highlands; David Graves, Shawn Fields, Lexington Catholic; Josh Graham, Jay Emmons, Fleming Co.; Jermaine Taylor, Eastern; A.W. Hamilton, Toby Harris, Rick Jones, Scott Co.; Dominick Taylor, Pleasure Ridge Park; Todd Tackett, J.R. VanHoose, Paintsville.
County of champion: Scott
Total attendance: 104,106
Tournament tidbit: Paintsville’s J.R. VanHoose ended his career with 272 points in Sweet Sixteen games, behind only Clay County’s Richie Farmer (317) for the most all-time.
1999
Champion: Ballard (Coach Chris Renner)
Site: Rupp Arena, Lexington
Tournament trail: First round: Scott Co. 80, Barren Co. 60; Madison Central 76, Clay Co. 63; Paducah Tilghamn 59, Fleming Co. 49; Pleasure Ridge Park 76, Perry Co. Central 59; Muhlenberg North 47, Boyle Co. 43; Henderson Co. 62, Highlands 60; Ballard 67, North Hardin 64; Pikeville 58, Boyd Co. 51.
Quarterfinals: Scott Co. 80, Madison Central 67; Paducah Tilghman 52, Pleasure Ridge Park 49; Henderson Co. 73, Muhlenberg North 71 (2OT); Ballard 63, Pikeville 43
Semifinals: Scott Co. 78, Paducah Tilghman 75 (OT); Ballard 63, Henderson Co. 62
Championship game: Ballard 71, Scott Co. 47
Ballard (71) – Partin 16, Graeter 0, Bender 19, Knight 13, Wilkinson 4, Chiles 12, Norton 5, Neuner 0, Reuther 0, Bryant 2.
Scott Co. (47) – Hamilton 8, Hundley 13, Harris 2, Jones 7, Wallace 2, Alsop 6, Austin 4, Chisley 0, Cantrell 0, Brown 3, Oser 0, Reed 0, Christman 0, Scalf 0, Miligan 2.
All-Tournament Team: Mac Wilkinson, Brandon Bender, Will Partin, Ballard; Rick Jones, A.W. Hamilton, Scott Hundley, Scott Co.; Derek Smith, Highlands; Michael Griffith, Pleasure Ridge Park; Tim Barnes, Henderson Co.; Ervin Miller, Henderson Co.; Kenneal Jenkins, Madison Central; Brett Jones, George Wilson, Chris Wilson, Paducah Tilghamn; Patrick Sparks, Muhlenberg North.
County of champion: Jefferson
Total attendance: 110,845
Tournament tidbit: Ballard, which had won state titles in 1977 and ’88, won in 1999 too only because Brandon Bender hit a turnaround shot with two seconds left to beat Henderson Co. 63-62 in the semifinals.
2000
Champion: Elizabethtown (Coach James Haire)
Site: Rupp Arena, Lexington
Tournament trail: First round: Lexington Catholic 84, Muhlenberg North 60; Male 61, Newport Catholic 41; Iroquois 69, Perry Co. Central 54; Scott Co. 95, Mercer Co. 47; Bishop Brossart 47, Graves Co. 40; Russellville 68, Corbin 60; Elizabethtown 52, Boyd Co. 50; Johnson Central 66, Hopkins Co. Central 64
Quarterfinals: Lexington Catholic 68, Male 53; Scott Co. 72, Iroquois 66; Russellsville 60, Bishop Brossart 46; Elizabethtown 81, Johnson Central 68
Semifinals: Lexington Catholic 52, Scott Co. 47; Elizabethtown 88, Russellville 87
Championship game: Elizabethtown 79, Lexington Catholic 69
Elizabethtown (79) – Johnston 11, Williams 25, Pedigo 3, Barbour 31, Sexton 9.
Lexington Catholic (69) – Wolford 2, Wellman 5, Heissenbuttel 25, Hewitt 5, Harris 20, Wilson 8, Morton 2, Rose 2.
All-Tournament Team: Antwain Barbour, Nathan Sexton, Chris Williams, Elizabethtown; Matt Heissenbuttel, Will Harris, Lexington Catholic; Scott Hundley, Casey Alsop, Scott Co.; Anthony Johnson, DeShawn Bowman, Iroquois; Tommy McKenzie, Johnson Central; Tony Key, Teco Dickerson, Michael Morris, Russellville; Larry O’Bannon, Male; Patrick Sparks, Muhlenberg North
County of champion: Hardin
Total attendance: 110,361
Tournament tidbit: En route to the state title, Elizabethtown trailed Russellville by 15 points in the fourth quarter in the semifinals and was behind Lexington Catholic by 13 at halftime of the championship game but rallied to win both.
2001
Champion: Lafayette (Coach Don Adkins)
Site: Rupp Arena, Lexington
Tournament trail: Russellville 59, Highlands 46; Clay Co. 81, South Floyd 65; South Laurel 64, Campbell Co. 63 (OT); Male 54, Oldham Co. 40; Ashland 47, Hazard 35; North Hardin 71, Grayson Co. 65; Lafayette 62, Carlisle Co. 49; Fairdale 42, Madisonville 39
Quarterfinals: Russellville 72, Clay Co. 54; Male 63, South Laurel 53; North Hardin 50, Ashland 44; Lafayette 56, Fairdale 53
Semifinals: Male 61, Russellville 54; Lafayette 69, North Hardin 66 (OT)
Championship game: Lafayette 54, Male 49
Lafayette (54) – Gentry 9, Floyd 4, Madison 23, Roberts 8, Hazard 5, Cotton 0, Riley 5.
Male (49) – Mathies 9, Burks 7, O’Bannon 13, Bush 8, Carter 10, Haury 2.
All-Tournament Team: Larry O’Bannon, LaVar Carter, Michael Bush, Male; Robert Madison, Quinton Roberts, James Genty, Lafayette; Teco Dickerson, Maurice Hampton, Russellville; Quinton Smith, Cedric Burton, North Hardin; Coric Riggs, Fairdale; Jeremy Asher, Clay Co.; Mark Surgalski, Ashland; Richie Riley, South Laurel; Michael Haney, Madisonville.
County of champion: Fayette
Total attendance: 119,348
Tournament tidbit: Lafayette rallied from 13 down at halftime in the state title game to break a streak of five straight losses in championship games for schools from Lexington. Tates Creek in 1991, Lexington Catholic in 1992, Paul Laurence Dunbar in 1993 and ’94 and Lexington Catholic in 2000 had all lost in the finals.
2002
Champion: Lexington Catholic (Coach Danny Haney)
Site: Rupp Arena, Lexington
Tournament trail: First round: Paducah Tilghman 58, Rockcastle Co. 43; Mason Co. 93, Butler 66; Male 69, Christian Co. 61; Warren Central 63, Ryle 54 (OT); Oldham Co. 56, Shelby Valley 42; Lexington Catholic 65, Ashland 51; North Hardin 64, Owensboro 49; Whitesburg 52, Wayne Co. 51
Quarterfinals: Paducah Tilghman 64, Mason Co. 51; Male 73, Warren Central 67 (OT); Lexington Catholic 60, Oldham Co. 43; North Hardin 92, Whitesburg 43
Semifinals: Paducah Tilghman 74, Male 55; Lexington Catholic 61, North Hardin 48
Championship game: Lexington Catholic 83, Paducah Tilghman 53
Lexington Catholic (83) – Smith 4, Marones 0, Cooke 0, D.Morton 0, Graham 19, Green 24, Hillenmeyer 0, R.Morton 13, H.Morton 12, Balthrop 2, Postel 5, Rompf 2, Server 2, Lawrence 0.
Paducah Tilghman (53) – Davis 0, Gibson 0, C.Hamilton 3, Wagner 6, Perry 6, B.Hamilton 16, Craft 0, Bohle 0, Clarke 2, Cooper 20, Biles 0.
All-Tournament Team: Orlandus Hill, Bryan Hamilton, Chris Clarke, Fred Perry, Paducah Tilghman; Brandon Kirk, Warren Central; Andre Woodson, North Hardin; Johnny Mathies, LaVar Carter, Michael Bush, Male; Donta Smith, Oldham Co.; Chris Lofton, Mason Co.; William Graham, Harrison Morton, DeMetrius Green, Lexington Catholic.
County of champion: Fayette
Total attendance: 99,881
Tournament tidbit: Fayette County schools claimed back-to-back state titles (Lafayette in 2001) for the first time since Lexington High School (now Henry Clay) won the first three boys’ state tournaments from 1918-20.
2003
Champion: Mason Co. (Coach Kelly Wells)
Site: Rupp Arena, Lexington
Tournament trail: First round: Oldham Co. 69, Powell Co. 46; Mason Co. 59, St. Henry 57; Hopkinsville 69, North Hardin 62; Daviess Co. 69, Cumberland 35; Henry Clay 81, Iroquois 80 (OT); Warren Central 70, Calloway Co. 47; Rose Hill Christian 65, South Laurel 46; Ballard 66, Shelby Valley 48
Quarterfinals: Mason Co. 63, Oldham Co. 50; Hopkinsville 61, Daviess Co. 59; Henry Clay 55, Warren Central 48; Ballard 83, Rose Hill Christian 78
Semifinals: Mason Co. 75, Hopkinsville 63; Ballard 84, Henry Clay 77
Championship game: Mason Co. 86, Ballard 65
Mason Co. (86) – Lofton 39, White 0, Vice 8, Tibbs 9, Gilbert 4, Jones 7, Myrick 8, Murray 0, Grutza 11, Litzinger 0, Hopper 0.
Ballard (65) – Puzey 0, Phelps 0, Booker 7, Rhodes 0, Gulley 7, Lee 6, Heaton. 0, Baines 9, Calhoun 0, Whitaker 8, Hedges 15, Reeves 1, Grimes 12, Willis 0, Taylor 0.
All-Tournament Team: Jordan Whitaker, Ravan Lee, Sean Booker, Ballard; Matt West, Daviess Co.; Lamont Campbell, Henry Clay, Rontreal Braxton, Lartavious Banks, Hopkinsville; Chris Lofton, Dustin Grutza, Wes Jones, Mason Co.; Andre Woodson, North Hardin; Max Kuiper, Oldham Co.; Marques Dawson, O.J. Mayo, Rose Hill Christian; Lonnell Dewalt, Warren Central.
County of champion: Mason
Total attendance: 104,108
Tournament tidbit: The nine three-pointers Mason County star Chris Lofton hit in the state finals (en route to 39 points) vs. Ballard tied the Sweet Sixteen record that Clay County’s Richie Farmer also set against Ballard (en route to 51 points) in the 1988 state championship game.
2004
Champion: Warren Central (Coach Tim Riley)
Site: Rupp Arena, Lexington
Tournament trail: First round: Mason Co. 71, Wayne Co. 57; Trinity 75, University Heights Academy 57; Caverna 57, East Ridge 41; Scott Co. 71, Lafayette 58; Covington Catholic 63, Carlisle Co. 40; Pleasure Ridge Park 69, Rockcastle Co. 55; Perry Co. Central 66, Morgan Co. 45; Warren Central 83, Apollo 59
Quarterfinals: Mason Co. 66, Trinity (59 (3OT); Scott Co. 52, Caverna 37; Covington Catholic 53, Pleasure Ridge Park 50; Warren Central 55, Perry Co. Central 31
Semifinals: Mason Co. 84, Scott Co. 78 (OT); Warren Central 62, Covington Catholic 58
Championship game: Warren Central 66, Mason Co. 56
Warren Central (66) – J.Anderson 0, R.Anderson 9, McFarland 13, Britt 0, Whitney 24, Dewalt 5, Maresca 14, Smith 1.
Mason Co. (56) – Harrison 0, Lofton 26, Crawford 0, Schumacher 0, Stahl 0, Tibbs 0, Pfeffer 3, Miller 5, Turner 0, Grutza 6, Litzinger 16, Pawsat 0.
All-Tournament Team: Boris Siakam, Caverna; Brennan Votel, Matt Nestheide, Stephen Muck, Covington Catholic; Chris Lofton, Dustin Grutza, Jarrod Litzinger, Mason Co.; Terrance Farley, Pleasure Ridge Park; Tyler Hicks, Zach Van Guilder, Scott Co.; Kyle Saxton, Trinity; Brock Whitney, Lonnell Dewalt, Matt Maresca, Ryan Anderson, Warren Central
County of champion: Warren
Total attendance: 110,288
Tournament tidbit: Mason County star Chris Lofton ended his high school career having scored more points (252) in Sweet Sixteen games than all but two players in history — Clay County’s Richie Farmer (317) and Paintsville’s J.R. VanHoose (272).
2005
Champion: South Laurel (Coach Steve Wright)
Site: Rupp Arena, Lexington
Tournament trail: First round: South Laurel 63, Ohio Co. 55; Elizabethtown 70, Perry Co. Central 60; Pleasure Ridge Park 64, Pendleton Co. 61 (OT); Ballard 59, Bullitt East 41; University Heights Academy 62, Rowan Co. 53; Corbin 75, Lone Oak 67 (OT); Henry Clay 69, Shelby Valley 38; Warren Central 57, Covington Holmes 55
Quarterfinals: South Laurel 77, Elizabethtown 56; Pleasure Ridge Park 64, Ballard 62 (OT); University Heights Academy 67, Corbin 61; Warren Central 64, Henry Clay 60
Semifinals: South Laurel 66, Pleasure Ridge Park 65 (2OT); Warren Central 69, University Heights Academy 55
Championship game: South Laurel 72, Warren Central 59
South Laurel (72) – Proffitt 13, Perkins 5, Fields 15, Hammonds 9, Allen 30.
Warren Central (59) – Hall 9, Britt 5, Hudson 2, Anderson 18, McFarland 13, Hood 9, Smith 3.
All-Tournament Team: Wilbert Reed, Ballard; Andrew Parks, Corbin; Zipp Duncan, Elizabehthtown; Aaron Dunaway, Henry Clay; JaJuan Spillman, Vincent Crutcher, Pleasure Ridge Park; Joshua Mack, Nathan Owen, University Heights Academy; Ty Proffitt, Eric Fields, Walt Allen, South Laurel; Bryson Hall, Jeremy Anderson, Troy McFarland, Warren Central
County of champion: Laurel
Total attendance: 114,357
Tournament tidbit: South Laurel’s Walt Allen beat Pleasure Ridge Park in the semifinals with the winning shot with seven seconds left in double-overtime, then came back and scored 30 points in the state title game.
2006
Champion: Jeffersontown (Coach Jeff Morrow)
Site: Rupp Arena, Lexington
Tournament trail: First round: Graves Co. 42, Russell 27; South Laurel 47, John Hardin 33; Jeffersontown 68, Johnson Central 49; Shelby Co. 71, Christian Co. 65; Mason Co. 62, Warren Central 59; Apollo 57, Covington Catholic 53; Madison Central 81, Hazard 44; Pleasure Ridge Park 67, Boyle Co. 43
Quarterfinals: Graves Co. 46, South Laurel 45; Jeffersontown 60, Shelby Co. 54; Apollo 48, Mason Co. 36; Pleasure Ridge Park 58, Madison Central 45
Semifinals: Jeffersontown 54, Graves Co. 43; Apollo 57, Pleasure Ridge Park 53
Championship game: Jeffersontown 61, Apollo 48
Jeffersontown (61) – McIntosh 2, Ware 19, Hardin 1, Coleman 20, Basey 10, Rice 4, Easley 5.
Apollo (48) – Wells 6, Johnson 2, Denton 10, McMichael 3, Brown 22, Duvall 2, Sims 3.
All-Tournament Team: Jake Wells, Doug Denton, Tyler Brown, Apollo; Zach Sims, Graves Co.; Randon Cavette, Graves Co.; Thomas Coleman, Rashad Basey, Ceedrick Ware, Jeffersontown; Andrew Mathis, Madison Central; Mikah Turner, Mason Co.; Troy Frazier, Vincent Crutcher, Pleasure Ridge Park; A.J. Slaughter, Shelby Co.; Ty Proffitt, South Laurel
County of champion: Jefferson
Total attendance: 113,107
Tournament tidbit: Jeffersontown Coach Jeff Morrow made it two former University of Kentucky men’s basketball team student managers winning the Sweet Sixteen in a six-year period. Lafayette’s Donnie Adkins (2001) was also an ex-UK manager.
2007
Champion: Scott Co. (Coach Billy Hicks)
Site: Rupp Arena, Lexington
Tournament trail: First round: Adair Co. 51, Lincoln Co. 41; Scott Co. 59, Oldham Co. 47; South Laurel 48, Fairdale 46; Covington Holmes 57, Paducah Tilghman 46; Ballard 80, Owensboro 60; Clark Co. 77, Christian Co. 71 (OT); Elliott Co. 68, Shelby Valley 55; Warren Central 71, June Buchanan 53
Quarterfinals: Scott Co. 68, Adair Co. 53; Covington Holmes 55, South Laurel 49; Ballard 71, Clark Co. 48; Warren Central 92, Elliott Co. 76
Semifinals: Scott Co. 73, Covington Holmes 64; Ballard 61, Warren Central 55
Championship game: Scott Co. 56, Ballard 50
Scott Co. (56) – Walls 12, Portwood 3, Mackey 22, Hundley 9, Warren 4, Phares 2, Lee 4.
Ballard (50) – Cox 3, Beckham 2, Hamilton 13, Gholson 10, Pryor 2, Crook 6, Chiles 3, Stanley 8, Gardner 3.
All-Tournament Team: Nick Fudge, Adair Co.; Twany Beckham, Johonne Hamilton, David Stanley, Ballard; Preston Knowles, Clark Co.; Jonathan Ferguson, Elliott Co.; Arrez Henderson, Greg Rice, Covington Holmes; Matt Walls, Bud Mackey, Cam Hundley, Scott Co.; Trey Smith, South Laurel; Monie Hudson, Jeremy Anderson, Warren Central
County of champion: Scott
Total attendance: 121,800
Tournament tidbit: In the state finals, Scott County star Bud Mackey scored 20 of his 22 points in the second half with 11 in the fourth quarter to rally the Cardinals, who were trailing Ballard 49-44 with fewer than five minutes left to play, to their second state title (1998).
2008
Champion: Mason Co. (Coach Chris O’Hearn)
Site: Rupp Arena, Lexington
Tournament trail: First round: Lexington Catholic 69, University Heights Academy 54; Owensboro 63, Central 48; Paintsville 93, Jeffersontown 87; Covington Holmes 64, Bardstown 44; Hazard 50, South Laurel 47; Shelby Co. 70, Lincoln Co. 58; Paducah Tilghman 70, Greenwood 53; Mason Co. 66, Elliott Co. 62
Quarterfinals: Lexington Catholic 54, Owensboro 47; Covington Holmes 61, Paintsville 53; Shelby Co. 53, Hazard 50; Mason Co. 73, Paducah Tilghamn 46
Semifinals: Covington Holmes 57, Lexington Catholic 50; Mason Co. 60, Shelby Co. 50
Championship game: Mason Co. 57, Covington Holmes 48
Mason Co. (57) – Miller 24, Middleton 13, Downing 10, Setty 6, Hamm 2, King 2
Covington Holmes (48) – Henderson 18, Johnson 15, Pittman 12, Avery 3.
All-Tournament Team: Brock Moorman, Owensboro; Landon Slone, Paintsville; Josh Whitaker, Hazard; Isaac McClure, Paducah Tilghman; Vee Sanford, Taylor Stewart, Lexington Catholic; Tim Sanford, Coty Minnis, Shelby Co.; Elijah Pittman, Ricardo Johnson, Arrez Henderson, Covington Holmes; Darius Miller, Russ Middleton, Ethan King, Mason Co.
County of champion: Mason
Total attendance: 117,212
Tournament tidbit: After Darius Miller won the state title and earned Mr. Basketball honors at Mason County in 2008, he became the sixth man on Kentucky’s 2012 NCAA championship team. He joined Darrell Griffith — state title (1975) and Mr. Basketball (1976) at Male and 1980 NCAA title at Louisville — as the only men’s players in Kentucky history to achieve all three.
2009
Champion: Covington Holmes (Coach David Henley)
Site: Rupp Arena, Lexington
Tournament trail: First round: West Jessamine 51, Hazard 40; Grayson Co. 45, Adair Co. 33; Central 53, Graves Co. 51; Eastern 75, Corbin 61; Lexington Catholic 70, Bowling Green 62 (OT); Covington Holmes 72, Christian Co. 61; Shelby Valley 51, Mason Co. 44; Elliott Co. 74, Anderson Co. 61
Quarterfinals: West Jessamine 72, Grayson Co. 67; Central 71, Eastern 65; Covington Holmes 72, Lexington Catholic 56; Elliott Co. 75, Shelby Valley 69
Semfinals: Central 52, West Jessamine 48; Covington Holmes 67, Elliott Co. 57
Championship game: Covington Holmes 67, Central 63 (2OT)
Covington Holmes (67) – Pittman 14, J.Johnson 13, D.Johnson 13, Housley 8, Rice 7, R.Johnson 6, Riley 6
Central (63) – Wilson 18, Morrison 15, Robinson 9, Patterson 9, Brown 7, Williams 5
All-Tournament Team: Travis Johnston, Grayson Co.; Chris Dowe, Eastern; Vee Sanford, Lexington Catholic; Elisha Justice, Shelby Valley; Jarrod Polson, Jonathan Rehner, West Jessamine; Timmy Knipp, Ethan Faulkner, Elliott Co.; Ridge Wilson, Alex Morrison, Wann Robinson, Central; JaMel Riley, Elijah Pittman, Ricardo Johnson, Covington Holmes.
County of champion: Kenton
Total attendance: 130,706
Tournament tidbit: After losing in the state finals three times (1978, 1990 and 2008), Covington Holmes broke through and claimed the school’s first Sweet Sixteen championship.
2010
Champion: Shelby Valley (Coach Jason Booher)
Site: Rupp Arena, Lexington
Tournament trail: First round: Warren Central 55, East Carter 36; Ballard 90, Shelby Co. 80; Christian Co. 70, Newport 51; Scott Co. 68, Corbin 49; West Jessamine 73, Muhlenberg Co. 63; Shelby Valley 68, Paducah Tilghman 45; Mason Co. 58, North Hardin 56 (OT); Butler 57, Knott Co. Central 46
Quarterfinals: Ballard 62, Warren Central 59; Scott Co. 69, Christian Co. 64; Shelby Valley 67, West Jessamine 54; Mason Co. 58, Butler 47
Semifinals: Ballard 67, Scott Co. 62; Shelby Valley 71, Mason Co. 51
Championship game: Shelby Valley 73, Ballard 61
Shelby Valley (73) – Hatfield 21, Taylor Newsome 17, Tyler Newsome 2, Justice 17, Varney 13, Ramey 3.
Ballard (61) – Jones 17, Means 15, Chiles 23, Parker 5, Hardin 1.
All-Tournament Team: Troy Halcomb, Warren Central; Anthony Hickey, Christian Co.; Thomas Blakemore Jr., Butler; Jarrod Polson, West Jessamine; Chad Jackson, Dakotah Euton, Scott Co.; Jordan Gilbert, Rheuben Bluford, Mason Co.; Keisten Jones, Ian Chiles, Tyrell Means, Ballard; Elisha Justice, Ashley Hatfield, Taylor Newsome, Shelby Valley.
County of champion: Pike
Total attendance: 114,609
Tournament tidbit: Shelby Valley became the third team from the Eastern Kentucky mountains — Clay County (1987) and Paintsville (1996) — to win the Sweet Sixteen since 1956.
2011
Champion: Christian Co. (Coach Kerry Stovall)
Site: Rupp Arena, Lexington
Tournament trail: First round: Clark Co. 56, Oldham Co. 39; Eastern 54, Warren Central 51; Christian Co. 83, Shelby Valley 40; Lexington Catholic 69, Dixie Heights 60; Rowan Co. 45, Daviess Co. 32; Wayne Co. 68, Perry Co. Central 58; Bullitt East 53, Bardstown 44; Marshall Co. 55, Bell Co. 33
Quarterfinals: Eastern 65, Clark Co. 50; Christian Co. 67, Lexington Catholic 62; Rowan Co. 64, Wayne Co. 47; Bullitt East 71, Marshall Co. 62
Semifinals: Christian Co. 46, Eastern 43; Rowan Co. 51, Bullitt East 49
Championship game: Christian Co. 65, Rowan Co. 63 (2OT)
Christian Co. (65) – Tandy 1, Lewis 20, Hickey 17, Riley 19, Kates 8, Wheeler 0.
Rowan Co. (63) – Wing 31, Hunter 9, Townsend 12, Cross 9, Thacker 2, Egan 0, Goodpaster 0.
All-Tournament Team: Corey Rogers, Clark Co.; Scott Schuette, Lexington Catholic; Gavan Dunagan, Wayne Co.; Blake Clark, Marshall Co.; Remy Abell, Lyonell Gaines, Eastern; Derek Willis, Corey Washburn, Bullitt East; Adam Wing, Darrell Cross, D.J. Townsend, Rowan Co.; Veontae Lewis, Anthony Hickey, Donvan Kates, Christian Co.
County of champion: Christian
Total attendance: 111,489
Tournament tidbit: Christian County’s Veontae Lewis cashed a jumper from the left corner ahead of the final buzzer in the second overtime of the state finals to make the Colonels the first district runner-up to win the Sweet Sixteen since Hopkinsville in 1985.
2012
Champion: Trinity (Coach Mike Szabo)
Site: Rupp Arena, Lexington
Tournament trail: First round: Rowan Co. 64, North Laurel 46; Southwestern 52, Hopkinsville 41; Trinity 52, Bullitt East 32; Clark Co. 56, Apollo 36; Oldham Co. 55, Bowling Green 48; Knott Co. Central 71, Boone Co. 54; Scott Co. 59, Marshall Co. 43; John Hardin 49, Johnson Central 36
Quarterfinals: Southwestern 67, Rowan Co. 57; Trinity 62, Clark Co. 39; Oldham Co. 36, Knott Co. Central 34; Scott Co. 61, John Hardin 40
Semifinals: Trinity 56, Southwestern 47; Scott Co. 56, Oldham Co. 43
Championship game: Trinity 71, Scott Co. 53
Trinity (71) – Dieudonne 12, Hicks 13, Foster 18, Saxton 13, Quick 10, Perito 2, Thurman 3.
Scott Co. (53) – Harris 2, Ivey 10, Manning 28, Richardson 5, Giblert 6, Haddix 2.
All-Tournament Team: Tyler Thacker, Rowan Co.; Adam Fatkin, Clark Co.; Zack Davis, Knott Co. Central; Brandon Price, John Hardin; David Kapinga, Justin Edwards, Southwestern; Tyler Wesely, Sam Gruber, Oldham Co.; Isaiah Ivey, Tamron Manning, Quinn Richardson, Scott Co.; Charles Foster, Troy Saxton, Nathan Dieudonne, Trinity.
County of champion: Jefferson
Total attendance: 105,766
Tournament tidbit: Trinity became the first school to win Kentucky state championships in boys’ basketball and in football (Class 6A in the Shamrocks’ case) in the same school year in the football playoff (since 1959) era.
2013
Champion: Madison Central (Coach Allen Feldhaus Jr.)
Site: Rupp Arena, Lexington
Tournament trail: First round: Madison Central 81, Wayne Co. 56; Covington Holmes 65, Pleasure Ridge Park 60; Graves Co. 74, Ohio Co. 60; Hopkinsville 74, South Oldham 52; Montgomery Co. 71, Warren Central 63; John Hardin 79, Fleming Co. 69; Ballard 75, Johnson Central 54; Knott Co. Central 68, Clay Co. 54
Quarterfinals: Madison Central 65, Covington Holmes 61 (OT); Hopkinsville 50, Graves Co. 34; Montgomery Co. 66, John Hardin 57; Ballard 68, Knott Co. Central 53
Semifinals: Madison Central 60, Hopkinsville 56; Ballard 59, Montgomery Co. 55
Championship game: Madison Central 65, Ballard 64
Madison Central (65) – Stocker 3, Taylor 16, Parke 3, Bosley 20, Hawkins 21, Walker 1, George 1.
Ballard (64) – Dow 0, Martin 19, Snider 23, Byrd 0, Holland 15, Berry 2, Perry 3, Caggins 0, Douglas 2.
All-Tournament Team: James “Beetle” Bolden, Covington Holmes; Peyton Puckett, Graves Co.; Brandon Price, John Hardin; Camron Justice, Knott Co. Central; Jordan Majors, Jaqualis Matlock, Hopkinsville; Omar Prewitt, Brian Wallace, Montgomery Co.; Lavonne Holland, Quinten Snider, Kelan Martin, Ballard; Quan Taylor, Ken-Jah Bosley, Dominique Hawkins, Madison Central.
County of champion: Madison
Total attendance: 123,363
Tournament tidbit: In the state finals, Madison Central’s Ken-jah Bosley drilled a three-pointer from the right corner over two on-rushing Ballard defenders with 2.2 seconds left to decide the state championship.
2014
Champion: Covington Catholic (Coach Scott Ruthsatz)
Site: Rupp Arena, Lexington
Tournament trail: First round: Hopkinsville 83, South Oldham 62; Johnson Central 58, Campbell Co. 56; Scott Co. 77, Fleming Co. 66; Trinity 55, Owensboro 41; Bardstown 75, Pleasure Ridge Park 70; Bowling Green 65, Knott Co. Central 58; Covington Catholic 80, Clay Co. 78; McCracken Co. 81, Wayne Co. 74
Quarterfinals: Bowling Green 64, McCracken Co. 58; Covington Catholic 61, Bardstown 54; Scott Co. 64, Johnson Central 55; Trinity 75, Hopkinsville 56
Semifinals: Covington Catholic 81, Bowling Green 68; Scott Co. 62, Trinity 56
Championship game: Covington Catholic 59, Scott Co. 51 (OT)
Covington Catholic (59) – Schuh 3, Schult 12, NonHandorf 9, Ruthsatz 25, Heppler 8, Parker 2, Theobald 0, Romes 0, Shumate 0.
Scott Co. (51) – Long 4, Martini 16, Gilbert 10, Ware 0, Murray 1, Kendred 2, Portwood 0, Jones 18.
County of champion: Kenton
Total attendance: 101,683
Tournament tidbit: Nick Ruthsatz, son of Covington Catholic Coach Scott Ruthsatz, had 25 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals in the state finals to help CovCath claim a father/son state championship.
2015
Champion: Owensboro (Coach Rod Drake)
Site: Rupp Arena, Lexington
Tournament trail: First round: Owensboro 55, Collins 38; Hopkinsville 76, Taylor Co. 64; Covington Catholic 64, Campbell Co. 43; Doss 56, Williamsburg 50; Ballard 82, Johnson Central 69; Boyle Co. 60, Lexington Catholic 59; Bowling Green 86, Elliott Co. 44; Calloway Co. 73, Knott Co. Central 68 (2OT)
Quarterfinals: Owensboro 71, Hopkinsville 50; Covington Catholic 61, Doss 48; Boyle Co. 85, Ballard 70; Bowling Green 65, Calloway Co. 57
Semifinals: Owensboro 69, Covington Catholic 65 (OT); Bowling Green 68, Boyle Co. 58
Championship game: Owensboro 74, Bowling Green 58
Owensboro (74) – Sanford 21, Holman 20, Miller 11, Morrow 6, Harris 14, Fillman 2.
Bowling Green (58) – Taylor 16, Sine 9, M.Carothers 7, Ayers 4, Wilson 8, Robinson 2, Jones 8, J.Carothers 2.
All-Tournament Team: JaQualis Matlock, Hopkinsville; Terrell Gray, Doss; Jalen Perry, Ballard; Parker Adams, Calloway Co.; Cole Vonhandorf, Bo Schuh, Covington Catholic; Jeremiah Bell, Hagen Tyler, Boyle Co.; Kyran Jones, Terry Taylor, Tucker Sine, Bowling Green; Jacoby Harris, Aric Holman, Justin Miller, Owensboro.
County of champion: Daviess
Total attendance: 94,464
Tournament tidbit: One of the stars of Owensboro’s 1980 state championship team, Rod Drake coached his alma mater to the Sweet Sixteen title 35 years later.
2016
Champion: Paul Laurence Dunbar (Coach Scott Chalk)
Site: Rupp Arena, Lexington
Tournament trail: First round: Murray 62, Buckhorn 35; Newport Catholic 48, Trinity 33; Bowling Green 75, Elliott Co. 59; Paul Laurence Dunbar 58, Mercer Co. 55; Doss 66, Lawrence Co. 57; South Laurel 53, Christian Co. 50; Taylor Co. 94, Mason Co. 65; South Oldham 58, Owensboro Catholic 34
Quarterfinals: Newport Catholic 75, Murray 54; Paul Laurence Dunbar 57, Bowling Green 51; Doss 69, Taylor Co. 58; South Laurel 71, South Oldham 42
Semifinals: Paul Laurence Dunbar 55, Newport Catholic 47; Doss 70, South Laurel 63
Championship game: Paul Laurence Dunbar 61, Doss 52
Paul Laurence Dunbar (61) – Williams 15, D.Brown 11, Lewis 9, Hollingsworth 20, Kelley 2, Clark 0, J.Brown 2, Homer 2.
Doss (52) – Hargrove 4, K. Knight-Goff 11, Franklin 0, Bryant 23, Hall 5, Maddox 2, Stokes 1, Roberson 0, Anderson 5, Traynor 1, Kennerly 0, S.Knight-Goff 0, Reclow 0, Weaver 0.
All-Tournament Team: Ethan Clark, Murray; Terry Taylor, Bowling Green; Quentin Goodin, Taylor Co.; Grant Williams, South Oldham; Brennan Hall, Ben Weyer, Newport Catholic; Jared Grubb, Caleb Taylor, South Laurel; Kelshawn Knight-Goff, Kenyi Bryant, Jaylon Hall, Doss; Jordan Lewis, Darius Williams, Taveion Hollingsworth, Paul Laurence Dunbar
County of champion: Fayette
Total attendance: 88,170
Tournament tidbit: The total attendance for the 2016 Sweet Sixteen (88,170) was the lowest since the 1994 state tournament in Freedom Hall drew 84,278.
Mark Story: 859-231-3230, @markcstory
About the Sweetest Century series
Kentucky will celebrate the 100th year of the boys’ state high school basketball tournament when the Sweet Sixteen plays out in Rupp Arena from Wednesday through Sunday this week.
Over the course of the 2016-17 high school basketball season, the Herald-Leader has published regularly appearing stories on Kentucky.com and in the newspaper highlighting memorable moments from the state tournament’s history.
Our coverage examines the significance of the tournament to our state’s history, revisits memorable games, champions and moments and looks at where the event goes from here. We’re exploring the joy, the heartbreak and the social impact of the event and recalling the teams and players every Kentuckian should know about.
We’re wrapping up the series this week as part of our annual Sweet Sixteen preview special section in Wednesday’s Herald-Leader and in posts you’ll be able to find all week on Kentucky.com and Kentucky.com/high-school.
And be sure to stay with our coverage throughout the week as new memories are made during the 100th state tournament.
Here are installments in the Sweetest Century series published to date:
Feb. 15, 2016: Clay County vs. Ballard: The rivalry that showed Sweet Sixteen’s best
Feb. 15: 2016: Mason County’s Chris Lofton was ‘one of a kind’
Jan. 15, 2016: The team that saved Kentucky’s Sweet Sixteen
Jan. 15, 2016: An oral history of one of Kentucky’s most revered state tournaments
Dec. 15, 2016: Ashland vs. Carr Creek: The game that made the Sweet Sixteen great
Dec. 15, 2016: Brewers’ unbeaten run to championship still stands test of time
Nov. 27, 2016: From chaos, the Kentucky boys’ Sweet Sixteen was born
Comments