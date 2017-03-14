Top Dog: Taveion Hollingsworth named Kentucky’s Mr. Basketball

Paul Laurence Dunbar Coach Scott Chalk said all season that his senior star, Taveion Hollingsworth, was without a doubt the best player in Kentucky’s senior class.
That confidence was validated Tuesday night as Hollingsworth was named Mr. Basketball during a banquet Tuesday night at the Lexington Center. Bullitt East standout Lindsey Duvall was named Miss Basketball also during the event.
Hollingsworth became the school’s first winner and the first player from Lexington to win Mr. Basketball since Henry Clay’s Steve Miller took home the honor in 1984. Like Miller, Hollingsworth will play college basketball at Western Kentucky University, with whom he signed in November.
“It hasn’t been like this, in many years, for a Lexington boy to get Mr. Basketball so it feels great,” Hollingsworth said.
The Bulldogs star led Dunbar to its first Sweet Sixteen title as a junior, averaging 21.5 points on 52.4 percent shooting during the state tournament to take home MVP honors a season ago. Hollingsworth this season became the all-time leading scorer in Lexington boys’ basketball history, breaking Mike Allen’s 28-year-old scoring record on Feb. 14 and ending his high school career with 2,495 points.
“It didn’t take a genius to recognize that talent,” Chalk said with a grin. “The best thing about it, and the reason I’m most proud probably, is how he handled this year. Because it could have been very easy to not live up to all the expectations and not beat those expectations cause they were high and there was a lot of scrutiny.
Hollingsworth, Dunbar’s only returning starter from its title run, averaged 28.3 points on 55.1 percent shooting and 6.8 rebounds in 30 games. He scored a career-high 47 points in a win against Lee (Ala.) during the King of the Bluegrass Tournament and had 44 points (15 of 21 from the field, 13 of 16 from the free-throw line) in his high school finale, a 68-64 loss to Lexington Christian in the semifinals of the 43rd District Tournament.Dunbar was 54-15 over Hollingsworth’s final two seasons.
“For him to be able to come through like he did every single night under that kind of pressure, that says a lot more about what he’s like and what he is,” Chalk said.
Hollingsworth said he was nervous leading up to the award season, and especially so after Dunbar’s postseason ended earlier than he would have liked.
Dunbar has produced some notable basketball players over the years — Darnell Burton, whom Hollingsworth passed on the school’s scoring list in January, and Cameron Mills, who went on to play on UK’s 1996 and 1998 championship teams — but none were named Mr. Basketball until Tuesday night.
“I’m the first one there, so I guess I consider myself the best out of all of ’em,” Hollingsworth said with a laugh.
Every current public school in Lexington now has produced a Mr. Basketball recipient. Hollingsworth is the eighth winner out of the city, joining Vernon Hatton (Lafayette, 1954), Billy Ray Lickert (Lafayette, 1957), Jeff Mullins (Lafayette, 1960), Jack Givens (Bryan Station, 1974), Dom Fucci (Tates Creek, 1975), Dirk Minniefield (Lafayette, 1979) and Miller. Lexington Catholic, Lexington Christian and Sayre have not had a Mr. Basketball winner (LCA’s Sarah Beth Barnette won Miss Basketball in 2010).
Duvall, a senior who’s signed with the University of Louisville, became the second Miss Basketball winner to hail from Bullitt East. She joined Becky McKinley, who won in 1992 and went on to play for the University of Kentucky, as Chargers who have been crowned.
After knee surgery to remove a tumor from her left leg sidelined Duvall for much of the 2015-16 season, she returned with a bang as a senior. She averaged 23.6 points in 35 games this season while shooting 47.8 percent from the floor and 40.8 percent from three-point range. Duvall averaged a team-high 8.3 rebounds for the Chargers, who finished 27-8 after falling to Butler in the 6th Region championship game.
Duvall, the 42nd Miss Basketball recipient since the award began in 1976, became the ninth winner from a Louisville school. She joined Kim Pehlke (Doss, 1988), Lisa Harrison (Southern, 1989), Jenni Benningfield (Assumption, 2000), Crystal Kelly (Sacred Heart, 2004), Carly Ormerod (Sacred Heart, 2005), Tia Gibbs (Butler, 2008), A’dia Mathies (Iroquois, 2009).
Two Harlan players took home some hardware as well Tuesday night. Noah Busroe, a senior who stars in basketball, baseball, football and track and field for the Dragons, was honored as the fourth annual Wah Wah Jones Award winner. Busroe became the first from Harlan to win the award, which is named after the school’s most prolific graduate and recognizes excellence in multiple sports.
Jordan Brock, who was a Miss Basketball finalist, became the third Donna L.J. Murphy Award winner. It began in 2015 as a way to recognize exemplary female student-athletes.
