Sweet Sixteen: Bowling Green puts Graves County away in second half

Bowling Green turned up the pressure in the third quarter and put away Graves County after a close first half, going on to win 68-51 in the first game of the boys’ Sweet Sixteen at Rupp Arena on Wednesday afternoon.
The Purples’ senior leader — Austin Peay signee Terry Taylor — hit two big threes in the second quarter to shut down a Graves County run, then helped Bowling Green extend its lead in the opening minutes of the second half.
Taylor finished with 20 points, four rebounds and four assists. Highly touted eighth-grader Zion Harmon added 17 points for the Purples (33-2).
Northern Kentucky signee Chris Vogt had eight points, nine rebounds and five blocks for the Eagles (27-8), fouling out with 5:15 left and Graves County trailing 57-41.
The Purples led just 31-29 at halftime.
Bowling Green — the No. 2 team in the Sweet Sixteen, according to the Cantrall Ratings — will face the winner of Pikeville and Perry Central in Friday’s quarterfinals.
This story will be updated.
Ben Roberts: 859-231-3216, @BenRobertsHL
Comments