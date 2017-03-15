High School Basketball

March 15, 2017 8:24 PM

Sweet Sixteen: Jake Ohmer’s 41 points lift Scott over Harlan County

By Ben Roberts

broberts@herald-leader.com

The top-scoring Kentucky high school player to make it to Rupp Arena this week looked the part Wednesday night.

Scott senior guard Jake Ohmer scored 41 points and added 17 rebounds to lead the Eagles to a 77-65 victory over Harlan County in the first round of the boys’ Sweet Sixteen.

Ohmer, who was averaging 27.1 points per game coming into the state tournament, dropped 17 points in the third quarter alone, and Scott held a comfortable lead throughout the game despite a gritty effort from the Black Bears.

Senior guard Cameron Carmical led Harlan County with 25 points.

Scott will play Perry County Central Friday at 1:30 p.m. in the Sweet Sixteen quarterfinals.

This story will be updated.

Ben Roberts: 859-231-3216, @BenRobertsHL

Related content

High School Basketball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Billy Hicks on No. 1 Scott County toppling Bryan Station

View more video

Sports Videos