Sweet Sixteen: Scott County pulverizes Pulaski County

Scott County recovered from an anemic offensive performance in the first half to crush Pulaski County, 83-54, in the first round of the 100th Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys’ Sweet Sixteen Wednesday night at Rupp Arena.
The Cardinals shot 38.7 percent in the opening half but went 23 of 35 after the break to knock out the Maroons, who never got untracked against the Cards. Scott County put a running clock into effect with a little more than three minutes to play.
Cooper Robb led Scott County with 19 points on 9-for-12 shooting. He had seven rebounds and six assists for the Cardinals, who will meet No. 2 Bowling Green in the quarterfinals at noon Friday.
Michael Moreno, a star sophomore for the Cardinals, ended with 15 points, 11 rebounds and three assists.
Bryce Long and Cooper Watts also finished in double-figure scoring for Scott County, ending with 14 and 13 points, respectively.
This story will be updated.
Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps
Comments