March 16, 2017 8:21 PM

Sweet Sixteen: Collins outlasts Elliott County in overtime thriller

By Ben Roberts

broberts@herald-leader.com

Collins overcame a late deficit to force overtime and ultimately defeat Elliott County, 65-57, in the first round of the boys’ Sweet Sixteen at Rupp Arena on Thursday night.

A back-and-forth fourth quarter ended with the game tied at 52, and the Titans scored the first seven points of the extra period to open up a 59-52 lead, holding off the Lions down the stretch for the victory.

Charlie Cochran had 23 points and 13 rebounds to lead Collins.

