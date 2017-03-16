Sweet Sixteen: Collins outlasts Elliott County in overtime thriller

Collins overcame a late deficit to force overtime and ultimately defeat Elliott County, 65-57, in the first round of the boys’ Sweet Sixteen at Rupp Arena on Thursday night.
A back-and-forth fourth quarter ended with the game tied at 52, and the Titans scored the first seven points of the extra period to open up a 59-52 lead, holding off the Lions down the stretch for the victory.
Charlie Cochran had 23 points and 13 rebounds to lead Collins.
This story will be updated.
