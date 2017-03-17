Sweet Sixteen: Scott High soars past Perry Central for first semis trip

Scott used its speed and its star Jake Ohmer to trump Perry County Central’s size on Friday afternoon, as the Eagles cruised past the Commodores 74-52 in the quarterfinals of the 100th Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys’ Sweet Sixteen at Rupp Arena.
Ohmer was once again electric two days after erupting for 41 points in Scott’s opening round victory over Harlan, the 20th 40-plus point performance in Sweet Sixteen history.
Against No. 8 Perry Central, Ohmer poured in 32 points, knocking down 6 of 10 three-pointers, including four in the first half as the No. 10 Eagles built a 33-27 halftime lead.
The Eagles dictated the tempo the entire game, getting out on the break and never allowing Perry Central to take advantage of its huge size advantage in the halfcourt. Scott forced 23 Perry Central turnovers and outscoured the Commodores 16-0 on fast-break points.
Perry Central cut the deficit to 37-33 on a nasty drive and Eurostep finish at the rim from Damon Tobler, but that was as close as the Commodores would get. Scott ripped off a 16-2 run that included seven straight points from Ohmer and took a 56-37 lead into the fourth quarter.
Scott will take on Bowling Green in Saturday’s first semifinal matchup at 6:30 p.m. The Purples put away Scott County 68-53 in Friday’s first quarterfinal matchup.
This story will be updated.
Josh Sullivan: 859-231-3225, @sullyjosh
