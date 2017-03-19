Sweet Sixteen: Bowling Green wins first boys’ basketball title

3:13 Opening day at the 2017 Boys' Sweet Sixteen Pause

1:54 Kentucky School for the Deaf students sign national anthem at Sweet Sixteen

1:21 "He's gonna make money playing this game, you wait and see."

0:17 Sweet Sixteen: Damon Tobler's vicious slam

2:05 Dominique Hawkins says this UK team has been the most fun to be around

1:21 Derek Willis believes Cats will be better Sunday

3:22 Meet some of the beagles and mice used for research at the University of Kentucky

1:57 Angry constituents confront U.S. Rep. Andy Barr about GOP health care bill

1:23 Wichita State wants to be the more physical team