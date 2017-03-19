Sweet Sixteen: Bowling Green wins first boys’ basketball title

It took four tries, but Bowling Green’s seniors finally left Lexington with a smile on their face.
Bowling Green defeated Cooper, 67-56, in the 100th Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys’ Sweet Sixteen championship game Sunday afternoon at Rupp Arena. The 11,346 fans in attendance watched the Purples win their first basketball title in 17 state-tournament appearances.
It was Bowling Green’s fourth straight trip to state, the last three ending at the hands of the eventual state champion. Covington Catholic defeated them in the first round in 2014 and they fell to Owensboro in the 2015 finals. Paul Laurence Dunbar rallied to defeat Bowling Green in the 2016 quarterfinals after the Purples led by double digits at halftime.
The Purples jumped out to a 5-0 lead and led 10-3 after Zion Harmon, a star-in-the-making as an eighth grader, scored eight points in the first five minutes of action. He led Bowling Green with 18 points.
Bowling Green led wire-to-wire and by double digits for much of the second half before Cooper pulled to within five points on a pair of free throws with 5:57 to go. The Purples responded with a 15-3 run to put the rally to bed.
Terry Taylor had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Purples. The Austin Peay signee scored all but two of his points in the second half.
Cooper’s Sean McNeil, a Bellarmine signee, had a game-high 20 points and six rebounds. He was 6-for-12 from behind the three-point line.
The five-day attendance total finished at 92,437. That was 4,267 more people than watched last year’s tournament, which was the lowest-attended event since 1994. The attendance from 2015-2017 (275,071) is the lowest three-year total since a stretch from 1976-1978 (264,121).
This story will be updated.
