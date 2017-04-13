Scott County sophomore hoopster Michael Moreno receives national honor

Michael Moreno, a rising star on the Scott County boys’ basketball team, was recognized as an honorable mention on the CBS MaxPreps Sophomore All-American team released Thursday afternoon.
Moreno, who averaged 22.2 points and 10.1 rebounds for the Cardinals, was one of 16 sophomores named an honorable mention and was among 31 players named overall. He was the only player from Kentucky on the list.
First time I've seen @ScottCoSports. That No 1 ranking looks pretty real. Michael Moreno unreal. pic.twitter.com/YSuwBTpPfN— Jared Peck (@ItSaysHere) February 25, 2017
Bradley University is the only school that’s offered Moreno, a 6-foot-6 forward, but he’s received interest from Indiana, Louisville, Tennessee and Xavier, among others. He’s also taken an unofficial visit to UK.
Scott County went 31-6 this season, falling to eventual state champion Bowling Green in the Sweet Sixteen quarterfinals. The Cardinals should return five of their top six scorers for the 2017-18 season.
Michael Moreno with the rebound on one end and the triple on the other. Sophomore's special, folks. pic.twitter.com/2WdkJbtmg8— Josh Moore (@HLpreps) February 17, 2017
LaMelo Ball, the brother of projected first-round draft pick Lonzo Ball who scored 92 points in a game this season, and MaxPreps national sophomore of the year R.J. Barrett were among the first-team selections.
Click here to view the complete CBS MaxPreps Boys’ Basketball Sophomore All-American Team.
Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps
Comments