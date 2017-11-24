Kentucky’s top 25 girls’ high school basketball players for 2017-18

Below is the Herald-Leader’s preseason top 25 ranking of high school girls’ basketball players for the 2017-18 season.

The rankings were derived from ballots submitted by coaches during an annual preseason survey. A total of 82 schools returned surveys to the Herald-Leader, but some schools who participated declined to vote due to unfamiliarity with players and teams outside of their own. A complete list of schools that returned surveys is also below.

The top 10 are listed with their school along with grade level, height and last year’s PPG in parentheses. The remaining 15 players are listed with their school and grade level.

Preseason Top 25

1. Seygan Robins, Mercer County (Sr., 5-10, 16.5): With a state title in her pocket and two first-team All-State honors, plus a five-star rating from ESPN, Robins is a clear favorite for Miss Basketball honors come March.

2. Mykasa Robinson, Ashland Blazer (Sr., 5-7, 6.5): She will join Robins at the University of Louisville next season. Robinson only appeared in two games for the Kittens last season due to injuries.

3. Grace Berger, Sacred Heart (Sr., 5-11, 14.4): In 2016-17, Berger wasn’t far from averaging a double-double on the season (14.4 points, 8.6 rebounds). She shot nearly 55 percent from the floor as well.

4. Blair Green, Harlan County (Sr., 6-0, 23.1): This season will be the Black Bears’ 10th in school history, and with this University of Kentucky signee at the forefront it has a great chance to be its first that ends with a 13th Region title.

5. Ally Niece, Simon Kenton (Sr., 5-9, 19.2): If the NKU signee scores 616 points this season she will become the 24th girl in state history to reach 3,000 or more points for a career.

6. Macey Turley, Murray (Sr., 5-7, 16.4): Her Tigers should represent the 1st Region in the Sweet Sixteen for the third straight year and be favored to win another All “A” Classic title in January.

Mercer County Emma Souder (30) was fouled by Murray's Macey Turley in the second quarter of the the Murray vs Mercer Co. Girl's Sweet 16 semifinal basketball game at BB&T Arena in Highland Heights, Ky, on March 11, 2017. Pablo Alcala palcala@herald-leader.com

7. Ciaja Harbison, Male (Sr., 5-6, 13.1): In recent years it’s been common to see regions elect multiple Players of the Year to avoid spurning a worthy candidate for Miss Basketball just because she happens to play in a more talented region. It’ll be worth following how Harbison fits into that discussion with Berger commanding most of the 7th Region’s attention.

8. Molly Lockhart, Butler (Sr., 6-1, 11.2): A strong complementary piece to Butler’s title run in 2016 now is a bona fide star who’s signed with the University of Louisville.

9. Emmy Souder, Mercer County (Sr., 6-2, 16.5): She and Robins are both nieces to Titans head coach Chris Souder. Emmy is headed to NKU after this season.

10. Emma King, Lincoln County (Jr., 5-11): The only underclassman in the top 10 and one of only two juniors in the top 25, King verbally committed to the University of Kentucky in June.

Coaches’ next 15: 11. Jaela Johnson, Manual (Sr.); 12. Lexi Held, Cooper (Sr.); 13. Peyton Riddle, Scott County (Sr.); 14. Shelby Calhoun, Christian Academy of Louisville (So.); 15. Anna Clephane, Scott (Sr.); 16. Amaya Lasley, South Warren (Sr.); 17. Taylos Clos, Campbell County (Sr.); 18. Macie Gibson, Owsley County (Sr.); 19. Maddie Scherr, Ryle (So.); 20. Lexy Lake, Mercer County (Sr.); 21. Kennedy Igo, Clark County (So.); 22. Kaylea Gross, Harlan County (Sr.); 23. Lindsay Proffitt, Perry County Central (Sr.); 24. Hannah Kash, Lee County (Sr.); 25. Lauren Schwartz, Ryle (Jr.).

Schools that returned surveys: Allen County-Scottsville, Ashland Blazer, Augusta, Bath County, Bethlehem, Bourbon County, Bowling Green, Boyle County, Calloway County, Campbell County, Campbellsville, Carroll County, Central, Christian County, Clark County, Clay County, Clinton County, Collins, Covington Holy Cross, Danville, East Ridge, Edmonson County, Elizabethtown, Fairdale, Franklin County, Garrard County, Glasgow, Graves County, Grayson County, Green County, Greenup County, Hazard, Henderson County, Henry Clay, Holmes, Hopkinsville, Jackson City, John Hardin, Johnson Central, Knott County Central, Lexington Catholic, Lexington Christian, Madison Central, Marion County, Mason County, McCreary Central, Mercer County, Mercy, Monroe County, Montgomery County, Morgan County, Murray, Nicholas County, North Bullitt, North Laurel, Owensboro Catholic, Paintsville, Paul Laurence Dunbar, Pendleton County, Perry County Central, Pike County Central, Pulaski County, Russell County, Ryle, Sacred Heart, Sayre, Scott, Scott County, Shawnee, Shelby County, Shelby Valley, Simon Kenton, Somerset, South Laurel, Spencer County, St. Mary, Tates Creek, Waggener, Wayne County, West Jessamine, Western Hills, Woodford County.