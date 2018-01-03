Lexington Catholic's Zan Payne shoots against Lexington Christian's Austin Hall in the Bueter Gymnasium at Lexington Catholic in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, January 2, 2018.
High School Basketball

Defensive rally decides battle between Lexington’s preseason darlings

By Josh Moore

jmoore@herald-leader.com

January 03, 2018 12:38 AM

Lexington Catholic’s boys’ basketball team allowed only five points in the second and third quarters — combined — to come away with a 52-40 win over 43rd District rival Lexington Christian at home on Tuesday night.

It was the first meeting between the two programs since LCA routed the Knights, 58-36, in the finals of the 43rd District tournament on the same floor last February.

Lexington Catholic trailed 18-7 after the first quarter Tuesday but gave up only two points in the second quarter to pull within 20-16 at halftime. The Knights outscored LCA 16-3 in the third quarter to take control of the contest.

The teams were picked second (LCA) and third (LexCath) behind Scott County in the 11th Region preseason rankings.

LexCath senior Zan Payne scored a game-high 20 points on 6-for-14 shooting with an 8-for-10 clip at the free-throw line. He also had six rebounds and six steals.

Javen Hardin finished in double figures for the Knights (10-4) with 13 points on 4-for-6 shooting.

Will Hacker led LCA with 10 points on 3-for-4 shooting (all from behind the arc). The Eagles (6-6) only got off 33 shot attempts, connecting on 13. They were 7-for-18 from long distance.

Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps

